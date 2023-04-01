ICYMI: Lionel Richie’s ‘all night long’ has gotten shorter, Levi’s AI models slammed and Michelangelo’s David branded too ‘woke’

Kirsty Blake Knox on five news stories you might have missed this week

1. Lionel Richie reveals the sun has set on his ‘all night long’ exploits

Talking about the back story of the song on an episode of The View this week, the 73-year-old made a confession to the studio audience. “When I wrote All Night Long, it was truly all night long,” he said. “Now my ‘all night long’ is down to a fierce 15 minutes.”

2. Levi’s shows a lack of intelligence

Levi’s faced a backlash this week when the jeans brand announced that it was phasing out the use of models and replacing them with figures generated by artificial intelligence. The company said by “supplementing human models, increasing the number and diversity of our models for our products in a sustainable way”. People were quick to point out that the multimillion-dollar company could simply… hire more diverse models instead of eliminating the need for them altogether?

3. Eat your heart out, Logan Roy

It has been dubbed the “Succession of Ballyfermot”. This week the Irish Sun reported that Jonathan Lam, the son of restaurateur Ken Lam — owner of the renowned Lam’s Chinese Takeaway, which has been in operation for 32 years — is opening a rival restaurant right beside his father’s establishment. The two fell out over a pay dispute and Jonathan decided it was time to move on. His eatery will be called New Lam’s. The paper interviewed father and son about the episode, which the Sun described as containing “unbelieva-Bao twists”. The pair spoke about their hurt feelings and the tension it had caused. Hopefully they can patch things up, and someone options the film rights.​

4. Mescal uniform too short for some

Domino’s Pizza is paying tribute to the ‘Normal People’ of Maynooth with a new staff uniform at its newest branch. The company said its new ‘short short’ spring/summer look was inspired by a “certain famous Maynooth export and fashion icon, who was recently tipped for Oscar glory” (Paul Mescal, for those who haven’t been paying attention). When asked on Newstalk if all staff would be wearing the new shorts, the company said “unfortunately not”, adding that one of their staff “doesn’t have the legs for them”. Which seems a little harsh.

David by Michelangelo. Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images

5. Michelangelo’s ‘wokeness’ laid bare

The director of the Galleria dell’Accademia in Florence, home of Michaelangelo’s David, has issued an invitation to the board of a Florida school at the centre of a controversy over the Renaissance sculpture. The principal resigned last week after three parents complained about their children being shown images of the giant nude. “Parental rights trump everything else,” Barney Bishop, chairman of the school’s board, told the Huffington Post. “They didn’t like the woke indoctrination that was going on.” That’s right — people are now accusing Michelangelo of being woke.