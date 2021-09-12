Ian Galvin: ‘I was taking drugs to numb the pain. I always felt that I was a fake in life, too’

The Christian Brothers at De La Salle College in Waterford told Ian Galvin he’d amount to nothing in life.

But by 1988, eight years later, he was a senior fashion buyer at Brown Thomas in Dublin. And not long after that the draper’s son from Tramore was dressing everyone from Ali Hewson to Enya, Joan Collins to Norma Smurfit, Britt Ekland, Sinéad O’Connor, Caprice and Michelle Rocca as well as half of RTÉ.

In the 1990s, Ian travelled the world looking for new fashion trends and brought designer labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Jean Paul Gaultier, Moschino and Donna Karan to Brown Thomas — and Ireland — for the first time. He helped transform and modernise fashion in this country.

“When I first joined, Brown Thomas was a very ‘madamy’ and , frankly, bland store,” he tells me now at his home in Tramore.

“It lacked excitement. I think I brought that. I brought a lot of great new and vibrant international fashion designers to it. My boss Paul Kelly said I had a knack of seeing what would become fashionable before everyone else.

“It was all piss easy to me. But my self-esteem was low. I didn’t value myself. And yet, I could deliver everything that everyone wanted from me.”

Inwardly troubled, he became a chronic alcoholic and then, a drug addict.

“I was drinking two bottles of white wine in the morning in bed at my apartment in town. Then I would go to the Old Stand pub on Exchequer Street at lunchtime and have another three bottles by 5pm and another two in the evening.

“I was drinking seven, eight bottles of wine a day.”

In the mid-1990s he supplemented his alcohol intake with drugs. “I was taking ecstasy and cocaine with gin and tonics. E and coke gave me the kick. There was no hangover. It was clean. And by taking these drugs. my weekend was a Thursday to Tuesday. It was almost enhancing my work.”

Though not his psychological well-being.

In the evenings he would take a cocktail of pills, before going to gay nightclubs to meet men and have sex. The sex was sometimes unprotected, not because he lacked control as a result of all the drugs in his system, but because he was on self destruct.

“It was like Russian Roulette,” he says. “I didn’t care if I caught Aids [acquired immuno-deficiency syndrome]. I was so far gone down the addiction route that I actually didn’t really want to live. I didn’t want to live any more. I wanted out of this world.”

He can remember sitting in a first-class seat in 1994 on an Aer Lingus flight to New York. He was on a buying trip for Brown Thomas and drinking bottle after bottle of champagne. He flicked through the movies on offer and began to watch Philadelphia, starring Tom Hanks as a man dying of Aids. Ian cried all the way to JFK airport.

“In 1994, nobody in the gay scene in Dublin – which was a very small community – got tested. Everyone was fearful of Aids. My boyfriend at that time died of Aids. I didn’t want to get tested. I was sleeping consensually on the scene with guys who hadn’t been tested either. We went into the George [gay bar on Dublin’s George’s Street] at nighttime in the 1990s and we just took our chances.

“I took risks. We all took risks. I was in denial about Aids.

“I always subconsciously knew I must have had it. I never had the courage to get tested, for which I’m so ashamed. I also never talked about it. I remember my mother trying to talk to me about it and I shot her down. I just knew, and I knew where and how, because three of my ex-boyfriends died from Aids,” he says.

The drugs were part of a process to paralyse his emotions.

“I was taking drugs to numb the pain. I always felt I was a fake in life, too.”

But he hid his feelings of insecurity well.He was a regular as a fashion pundit on The Late Late Show. He was being hailed as a style guru in newspapers and magazines. The list of people he styled was certainly stellar. In 1995 he dressed Van Morrison and Michelle Rocca for the cover of the Days Like This album.

“Van and Michelle became friends. They were very good to me. It was Van who sat me down and taught me about the 12 steps. I didn’t realise at the time the importance of what he was telling me.”

But Ian was too far gone into his own world to listen. “I used to go down to Marianne Faithfull in her cottage and stay for the weekend. She used to blow hash into my mouth because I couldn’t smoke it.

“And I remember swinging on a trapeze with John Galliano at an underground S&M gay club in Paris in 1995...”

He left Brown Thomas in January 1996 and went into business with his friend Karen Millen. He was to become chairman of Mosaic which in turn became the Aurora Group.

In the late 1990s, he began going to Alcoholics Anonymous as well as attending the psychiatrist Dr Ivor Browne. By the early 2000s he had stopped drinking and taking drugs. But he was, however,

seriously ill.

In August 2003, he was invited by his friend Miriam Ahern to the wedding of her daughter Georgina to Westlife’s Nicky Byrne in France. He collapsed at the reception.

“Louis Walsh, Karen Millen, Yvonne and Ronan Keating and Karen Millen were at the table. Presence PR’s Joanne Byrne got me to my room and sorted me out. Miriam Ahern said to Karen Millen at the wedding that Ian is really sick and it’s not alcohol related. I weighed 7.5 stone. I spent two days of the wedding in bed at the hotel sick.”

In September, his GP Kevin Collins in Tramore saw a picture of him in a newspaper and rang him. He was alarmed and wanted him to come in for tests. By October, Ian was at St James’s Hospital in Dublin to see Dr Fiona Mulcahy, the first consultant specialising in Aids

in Ireland .

She told him what he had always suspected: he had Aids.

He had the lesions of Kaposi’s sarcoma on his skin. He looked like a cadaver. Dr Mulcahy put him on a course of chemotherapy. “It was a radical way of treating Aids.”

He did chemo as an outpatient at St James’s every 10 days from November to February. Miriam Ahern would take him. “She would pick me up at my apartment on North Great George’s Street and drive me home after. I was sick as a dog.”

With the months of chemo completed, he was put on anti-viral drugs. He was taking 38 pills a day. His mood was low, despondent, dark.

“At that time Aids was very much a death sentence. I would go into the clinic in James’s. It was awful. All I could see was sick people everywhere. I would go in the next week and they would be gone because they were dead.”

He might have stopped the booze and the party drugs but beating addiction wasn’t so easy. “I discovered prescription drugs like Lithium, Librium, Xanax. They made me feel nothing, helped me deal with the shock of having Aids.”

In July 2004 he attended the 14-day wedding celebration of his friends Gayle Killilea and Seán Dunne on board the luxury yacht Christina O off the coast of Italy.

“I didn’t drink,” he says. “I popped what I thought was OK — prescription pills. People accused me of being drunk. I became extremely annoyed, because in my head I was on legal prescriptions.

“The trouble started when I started visiting various dodgy doctors to get more and more prescriptions, and then my addiction to prescription drugs got out of control.

“I had 10,000 Xanax in a box under my bed in my flat in Clarendon Street at one stage,” he says. “[The model] Katy French came over and partied with me in September of 2007.”

The following month in London, Ian hit rock bottom at a high-profile business dinner in Le Caprice restaurant attended by all the directors of the Aurora Group. Ian was the chairman. Its labels, among others, included Karen Millen, Oasis, Warehouse, Coast and Bastyan. Paul Kelly, his former boss from Brown Thomas in Dublin, came as his guest.

Ian went to the bathroom and saw an illuminated blue bottle of Bombay Gin on the wall in a case.

“It looked stunning to me.”

In his pocket, he had a week’s supply of Xanax. He took six. He went straight to the bar and asked the bartender to line up six double gin and tonics.

One after another, he knocked them back. “I was resentful that everybody was having champagne at the table, and I could have only water.”

Then he made his way back to the guests at the business dinner.

“I urinated under the table. I just wet myself. Karen knew. She saw it. She had a chauffeur and a car outside and she just grabbed me and got me straight into the car and brought me back to her house.”

The next morning, Karen and Gayle Killilea decided to book him into The Priory Hospital, one of the UK’s leading treatment centres for addiction and depression in Roehampton.

There was no negotiation. A car picked him up and took him straight there.

“I thought when I got to The Priory, ‘Oh, I will do a weekend here. There might be some spa treatments.’

“The first bit of reality was when they locked the door behind me. I was brought into a room and strip searched. They asked me did I know where I was. I said I was in The Priory and that I knew some famous people who had been here. They said to me: ‘You are in a psychiatric hospital.’”

The word “psychiatric” bounced around the echo chamber of his psyche until he realised there would be no spa treatments. “For two months, they performed psychological warfare on me.

“Then Katy French died [on December 6, 2007 of a suspected drug overdose] when all this was going on and the police found my number in her phone.”

He came out of The Priory during Christmas week, 2007. The counsellors had told Ian he had to make amends to people he had embarrassed by his actions.

“I had to apologise to all the people at the dinner in Le Caprice that I made a fool of myself in front of.”

In February 2008, he invited them all to a charity dinner in London that Stephen Fry was giving in aid of the Terrence Higgins Trust. The table cost him £10,000. (The Priory had cost him the guts of £60,000.) “They all came,” he says. “Paul Kelly, Karen Millen, plus all my co-directors.

“I stood up and told them that I was HIV positive. That was the crux of my addictions because I never faced up to the HIV thing. I covered it up.

“When I went into The Priory,” he says, “they stripped me back emotionally. They discovered that I had a very dysfunctional relationship with my parents. Both my parents were very dysfunctional. I had issues with them that I had never addressed. I started drinking at 15. They also discovered that a major part of my addiction later was that I was in denial about being HIV positive.”

Does he regret sleeping with men when he suspected he had Aids? He gives a long and considered answer.

“We only really started to think about Aids in the early 1990s in Ireland, after someone as famous as Rock Hudson died [of Aids-related complications in October 1985] in America. We never knew much about it. We never thought it would happen to us. And by the time we knew about Aids in Ireland, it was too late,” he says.

“It is not like there was a superspreader on the scene. We were all consenting adults... It seemed that people only discovered they had it when they got so sick, when they needed medical attention.

I only found out because I became so ill.

“I had been in a 10-year relationship when I was HIV positive and didn’t know it, and thankfully, my partner never got it,” he says referring to the period from 1992 to 2002.

“I also had a second long-term relationship after I was diagnosed and my then-partner never got it,” he says of his boyfriend from 2005 to 2010.

“Once I knew I had it, it was information you then had to share in certain circumstances. And if you did tell the wrong person, you could be blackmailed. And I was blackmailed.

“It did make me retreat into myself and move away from the whole scene in Dublin.”

In 2018, Ian became involved with architects Fewer Harrington, working on a project for the revitalisation of Waterford’s North Quay as part of the Government’s Project 2040. It is currently at a standstill.

“But there is plenty of time between now and 2040 to develop a sustainable city centre,” he says.

In the meantime, he’s working on “a unique digital fashion concept”. It will, he says, be sustainable,“using new fabrics like bamboo as opposed to cotton. Sustainable in how we distribute — direct to the customer, not through big department stores.”

The project started with the sale of Karen Millen and the Aurora Group of brands to boohoo.com in 2019. Ian stepped down as chairman in Ireland and as non-executive director in the UK. It was a timely departure from such a large company.

“Fast fashion had not been sitting well with me for quite some time,” he says now.

“I travelled the world for years buying clothes for Brown Thomas,” he says. “I can now do everything from my home town.

I don’t have to get on a plane. There are tech companies like NearForm, who are based in Tramore. They are an example of how you don’t have to leave Tramore to be a big player on the tech stage internationally.”

Surprisingly, it wasn’t the drugs or being HIV positive that almost killed Ian Galvin.

In 2014, his weight had ballooned to 16 stone because he became addicted to sugary cakes. He couldn’t shift the pounds, so he had liposuction surgery.

In 2019, he developed terrible internal pains. He discovered he had a triple hernia. He had an operation in Blackrock Clinic and a 23cm mesh was placed inside his stomach. In November of 2020 the mesh got infected.

“I looked like I had three babies inside me. My bowel and my intestine were pushed way out here. Then I developed sepsis. If sepsis gets into the blood, you can die from that.”

In February this year, he had another operation. “I was in agony, absolute chronic pain. It was a six-hour operation. They slit me here and here and here,” he says lifting his T-shirt to show me the scars across his stomach.

The surgeons cleaned the mesh but couldn’t take it out without performing, he says, a difficult 10-hour operation.

“At the moment I have to be very careful. I am managing pain all the time. I get tired. It is like broken glass down there.

“I had to go on morphine and OxyContin after years of giving up prescription drugs. I was taking about eight OxyContin a day for the pain. I also had a morphine pump. I had the strength to know that I wasn’t going to go back on prescription drugs like before. But it took huge willpower. I am a survivor.”

He stopped taking OxyContin in May.

I show him a picture from 2004, his lowest point, and ask him what he thinks when he looks back on that man.

“Skeleton,” he says. “I was seven stone. People thought I was bipolar. I was never bipolar. I just had addiction issues that were never dealt with.”

And now?

“A human success story,” he says. “I used to take 30 pills a day. I take one pill a day now [as part of his antiretroviral therapy]. I am now one of the people in Ireland who is un-detectable. I have no trace of the virus in my body at all.

“It is important that people are informed and educated about Aids. I don’t have a book. I am not selling anything. This is just me. I am not a victim.”

The good news for anyone who is HIV positive now, he says, is that once you are on treatment and you take your meds every day, you cannot transmit the virus to another person.

“Thanks to my treatment and the medical advances over the years, my virus is totally suppressed. I cannot transmit it to anyone,” Ian says. “I expect to live as long as someone who is not HIV positive.”

If you have been affected by the issues raised here, please contact HIV Services on hivservices.ie; Alcoholics Anonymous Ireland on 01 842 0700, alcoholicsanonymous.ie; or the Samaritans 24-hour freephone helpline on 116 123, samaritans.org