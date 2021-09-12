| 11.5°C Dublin

Ian Galvin: ‘I was taking drugs to numb the pain. I always felt that I was a fake in life, too’

He helped to transform Irish fashion but almost destroyed himself in the process. Ian Galvin talks to Barry Egan about his drug and alcohol addiction, contracting Aids, reaching rock bottom and how a stint in The Priory helped him to reclaim his life    

Ian Galvin pictured in Tramore Co. Waterford. Expand
Ian Galvin pictured with Sinead OÕConnor. Expand
Ian Galvin with Boo Boo Expand
Ian Galvin pictured in Tramore Co. Waterford. Picture by Dylan Vaughan Expand
From left, Ian Galvin, Karen Millen, Gayle (Killillea) Dunne, Sean Dunne and Sean's daughter Elaine Dunne at the wedding of Gayle and Sean in 2004 at the Municipal Town Hall, Portofino. Picture by Edmund Ross Expand
Ian Galvin Expand
Ian Galvin with Paris Hilton Expand

Ian Galvin pictured in Tramore Co. Waterford.

The Christian Brothers at De La Salle College in Waterford told Ian Galvin he’d amount to nothing in life.

But by 1988, eight years later, he was a senior fashion buyer at Brown Thomas in Dublin. And not long after that the draper’s son from Tramore was dressing everyone from Ali Hewson to Enya, Joan Collins to Norma Smurfit, Britt Ekland, Sinéad O’Connor, Caprice and Michelle Rocca as well as half of RTÉ.  

In the 1990s, Ian travelled the world looking for new fashion trends and brought designer labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Jean Paul Gaultier, Moschino and Donna Karan to Brown Thomas — and Ireland — for the first time. He helped transform and modernise fashion in this country.

