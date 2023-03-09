| 0.4°C Dublin

‘I would never let it be a situation where it’s only my dad or husband speaking for me’ — the brides taking back the mic at their weddings

With the father, groom and best man speech line-up now a thing of the past, brides and same-sex couples are taking control of who says ‘a few words’ on their big day

Inspired by writing a speech at her own wedding, Heidi Ellert-McDermott helps couples with theirs Expand
Having been a bridesmaid many times, Lesley Jenkins-Blairsdale (right) knows exactly what she wants for her own wedding Expand
The team of comedians, scriptwriters and journalists behind Speechy Expand
Paula Murphy and best friend Adrieanne McDermott both spoke at the former's wedding Expand
Paula and Adrieanne wrote their speeches the night before the wedding Expand
The highlight of Glenn and Ian's wedding were their mothers and sisters Expand
Azmia Riaz

Lesley Jenkins-Blairsdale is probably the most organised bride-to-be in Ireland.

For her wedding early next year, she’s got the flower arrangement bookmarked on Pinterest, found her hair and make-up person, and the band is already booked.

