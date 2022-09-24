‘I was so fragile, but I still looked happy’: Una Leonard on how baking saved her life

In the run-up to Christmas 2021, Una Leonard was packing up orders at her Mullingar bakery, 2210 Patisserie, when she heard about a meteor shower display that was heading toward Ireland. Talk soon turned among the staff as to what they might wish for if they saw the meteor shower, and Leonard shyly revealed a long-held secret — that she wanted to have a cookbook out by the time she turned 30. The very next day, a query email arrived from Hachette Books.

It’s easy to see why the book publisher got in touch with the 29-year-old. The affable and sunny Leonard has been professionally creating show-stopping cakes and comfort baked goods since she was 22, often posting pictures of the results to her 56.5k Instagram following. Yet the sugary, colourful gaiety of her Instagram output belies a life beset by huge challenges and tough times. Because what the book publishers would soon come to find out was that Leonard wasn’t just a baker — she had also found a huge amount of healing in baking.

The book is suitably named Sweet Therapy: The Joy of Baking, and details Leonard’s late teens and early twenties, which involved spells of deep depression, eating disorders, suicide attempts, debilitating panic attacks and a love/hate relationship with Ireland’s mental health services. Yet this is no run-of-the-mill tale of recovery with a sparkly, happy ending, the sort of which is a careworn narrative in the ‘journeys’ of other influencers. Baking may have provided a relief of sorts from the trials in her life, but Leonard is at pains to announce that, in spite of her career successes, she is still very much a work in progress. If anything, Leonard’s account of mental illness proves that things rarely look as they seem for those going through it.

Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Sweet Therapy is a collection of sweet treat recipes, yet also contains a more personal account of Leonard’s journey toward owning her own bakery at 21.

“I was in a really tough place after writing the book,” Leonard admits, via a Zoom call from her Westmeath home. “It brought everything back, and I didn’t realise that was going to happen. Writing about a panic attack, I literally felt it. And I never actually realised how hard it all was at the time.”

Born and raised in rural Mullingar, Leonard’s early life in the countryside was nothing out of the ordinary. She grew up alongside her parents Pauline and John, sisters Joan and Orla, brother Niall, and beloved Granny Dotie. It was a childhood of camogie matches, baked apple tarts on a Sunday, and many school friends. While she recalls her school days as a happy time, Leonard remembers a point where she started to obsess over what she looked like.

“You think it’s normal that you get a bit of bullying or a few remarks about your weight. Everyone gets something like that, but I wasn’t able to cope with it,” Leonard says. “It made me very conscious of physically eating in front of people. My lunchbox had to have an apple in it because my mum knew it was the only thing I would eat. Everything else would be put aside.”

Dotie’s death in 2011, and the build-up to her death as she lived with Alzheimer’s disease, became what Leonard now calls her ‘trigger’ moment. At the time, life was full of promise for the 18-year-old. She had been accepted into a culinary arts degree at GMIT, where she was hoping to pursue her passion for food. Instead, she fell into a deep depression. Her relationship with food became even more complicated.

“It was a few other things, like the transitioning from secondary school into college — I couldn’t cope with that at all,” Leonard recalls. “I loved the idea of [college] and the excitement of it, and I knew I was going to have this new life. I was going to play camogie with girls in Galway, and I got there and realised, ‘This isn’t what I thought it would be.’ My sister had gone to college and had the most amazing experience, and I couldn’t wait to be that person. But it was like everything that I knew was taken away from me, and I was torn and had to try and figure it out all by myself.”

Isolating herself from her classmates, Leonard’s disordered eating became even more acute. “When I was living at home, there would at least be a hot dinner on the table for us when we got home, and I always at least had that one meal each day. When I went to college, that was pulled out from underneath me.”

Una with her mam Pauline, her sisters Joan and Orla, and her dad John

Una with her mam Pauline, her sisters Joan and Orla, and her dad John

Did she recognise it as disordered eating at the time? “I didn’t,” Leonard says. “I thought I was just nervous. It was pure fear. I walked into the canteen at GMIT for the first time and saw a huge amount of people eating. I looked at all of the food there and I physically couldn’t put anything on my tray.

“In class, you’d also have to cook food in pairs, and you’re meant to eat [the other person’s] food, and break it down and grade it, and I just couldn’t do it,” Leonard recalls. “And yet, I still loved what I was going — it was hard to describe.”

After Dotie died, a distraught Leonard began thinking of a way out of her life. “I just wanted to be with her,” Leonard admits. “I remember always thinking, ‘She’ll look after me.’ At the time, I was so fragile. I couldn’t control what I felt. The [goal] was to fade away. I wasn’t angry with anyone, but I didn’t want anyone to talk to me or anyone to see me. But the thing is, I still looked happy.”

In spite of Leonard’s many turmoils, life still appeared to go on. During her course, she was offered a placement at a well-known fine-dining restaurant. “That period was probably the worst of my depression, but holy moly did I love that job,” she says. “It was where I wanted to be. It was my thing, and I adored everything about it, but I still knew I was so low.”

It was around this time, in 2012, that Leonard first attempted to take her own life. “Nobody had known about that attempt but me,” she says. “My letters were written. I remember making them really humorous, to let them know I was okay and I was at peace and I knew what I was doing. I’d even thrown in a few jokes.

“In fact, everyone thought I had taken a turn for the better, but that was only because I was happy with my decision,” she adds. “I remember going down to my sister and my nephew and I wasn’t emotional about it at all.

“I went back up to Mam’s and had a cup of tea, and there was a brack, and I was eating it.”

After surviving the attempt, she returned home to Mullingar a week later. It was there Leonard had a panic attack so severe that her family started to realise the gravity of the situation. They were more than familiar with Leonard’s night terrors and panic attacks, but they soon realised that things were worse than ever.

“I remember my sister Orla sitting me down and she said, ‘We are going to get you help.’ She took me to A&E the next day and that’s when she realised I was suicidal and I didn’t want to be here.”

Leonard abandoned her degree and moved home to Mullingar, determined to get back to wellness with the help of her family.

“My brother is the funniest lad ever, and it’s rare that a serious word ever comes out of his mouth, and I remember one night him coming into my room and lying down beside me and saying, ‘Will you just keep coming back to us and stop doing this,’” Leonard recalls, visibly emotional at recalling the moment.

“The next day, I was offered rehab treatment and medical assistance, and I wanted it. I wanted to come back. I didn’t know if there was a way back, as I couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, but it was my love for [my family] that made me want to try.”

One particularly grim memory from the last few years still looms large. “My mam used to lie in bed with me and send a message out to my two sisters and say, ‘We got through another day, thank God. All safe and well here and we’ve gone to bed.’ She used to send that out to them every day,” says Leonard. “My older sister was living in Sligo at the time and she later told me, ‘I never knew each week if I was coming home for my sister’s funeral.’”

Una and her nephew Conor with the cake she made for his third birthday

Una and her nephew Conor with the cake she made for his third birthday

With that rehab process behind her, she opened her bakery, 2210 Patisserie (named as a tribute to the birth date of her nephew Conor), on Mullingar’s Mount Street in 2015, expanding the premises in 2019. Bolstered no doubt by Leonard’s social media presence, the bakery does a roaring trade in custom, high-end cakes.

And yet, life remains hugely challenging. While Leonard went backpacking along with her now ex-boyfriend in 2017, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, which later spread to four more areas. In the week we speak, Leonard’s mother is undergoing yet more chemotherapy treatment.

“I had a wobble last week when I realised [with Mum] there was more cancer growing,” Leonard adds. “It was three days of feeling sick and of crying. It still always comes back to food for me. I won’t eat, I can’t eat when my feelings are this heightened. And I’m still bulimic, I’d say, during tough times. If something tough happens, about maybe twice a year, I find myself going back to that. I don’t think I could be fully cured. It’s a coping mechanism. Some people eat their feelings away, but I go straight back into myself.”

During her rehabilitation, Leonard’s young nephew wanted a John Deere tractor cake made for his birthday. Already known in the family for her baking, the task naturally fell to her.

“I must have spent weeks preparing for it and getting all the bits and bobs together,” Leonard says fondly. “I spent maybe four or five days putting the cake together. It was non-stop concentration and something that felt really artistic. I thought, ‘I think I can only focus on that.’ I had nothing else to worry about. Then I started to look up videos on things like how to work on buttercream. It was getting me out of the bed because, at the time, I was literally lying in a dark room day after day.

Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber

“I just remember the creativity of it, and how nice it was to bake for [others]. It gave me something to do, gave me something to have a conversation about,” Leonard adds. “It also gave me my family back. [With baking], it was like, ‘They’re finally not tiptoeing around me anymore.’”

How might a complex and dysfunctional personal relationship with food fit into a professional career in which, let’s face it, sweet, high-calorie treats feature heavily?

“It is funny. I know when I’m not in the bakery, I don’t have to restrain myself so much with food,” Leonard says.

“My biggest problem was always eating in front of people,” says Leonard. “But once I have my routine, I’m absolutely fine. I’m fairly sporty, and do yoga in the gym in the morning.”

Job done on releasing a cookbook by 30 just as she always wanted, does Leonard have other career ambitions — TV, a series of cookbooks — in her crosshairs?

“The goal is to be happy every day and get up and do what I love,” she says. “All of this has happened organically. I didn’t look to get a book deal, or followers on Instagram. I didn’t think any of this was going to happen. But at the end of the day, I get to get up, come in here, I have an amazing team around me, and I get to do something that I really love every day. Whatever else is on my path and is meant to happen, it’s just my job to say ‘yep, I’ll give it a go’ to everything.”

If you are affected by the issues in this article, you can contact the Samaritans for free on 116 123 (samaritans.ie) or call the Bodywhys Eating Disorders Helpline on 01 2107906 (bodywhys.ie)

‘Sweet Therapy: The Joy of Baking’ by Una Leonard is out now via Hachette Ireland