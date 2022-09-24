| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I was so fragile, but I still looked happy’: Una Leonard on how baking saved her life

The Mullingar baker talks about writing her first cookbook, her struggles with depression and an eating disorder, and shares how cakes helped her heal

Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber Expand
Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber Expand
Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber Expand
Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber Expand
Una and her nephew Conor with the cake she made for his third birthday Expand
Una with her mam Pauline, her sisters Joan and Orla, and her dad John Expand

Close

Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Una and her nephew Conor with the cake she made for his third birthday

Una and her nephew Conor with the cake she made for his third birthday

Una with her mam Pauline, her sisters Joan and Orla, and her dad John

Una with her mam Pauline, her sisters Joan and Orla, and her dad John

/

Una Leonard. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Tanya Sweeney

In the run-up to Christmas 2021, Una Leonard was packing up orders at her Mullingar bakery, 2210 Patisserie, when she heard about a meteor shower display that was heading toward Ireland. Talk soon turned among the staff as to what they might wish for if they saw the meteor shower, and Leonard shyly revealed a long-held secret — that she wanted to have a cookbook out by the time she turned 30. The very next day, a query email arrived from Hachette Books.

It’s easy to see why the book publisher got in touch with the 29-year-old. The affable and sunny Leonard has been professionally creating show-stopping cakes and comfort baked goods since she was 22, often posting pictures of the results to her 56.5k Instagram following. Yet the sugary, colourful gaiety of her Instagram output belies a life beset by huge challenges and tough times. Because what the book publishers would soon come to find out was that Leonard wasn’t just a baker — she had also found a huge amount of healing in baking.

Most Watched

Privacy