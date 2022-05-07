‘I was a man who had suffered a four-year dark night of the soul – there was depression and the loss of close ones in my life’

When I think back to the summer of 2020 when the world was laid low, when the soul of the nation was still in the shock of the first wave of the pandemic I found in me the invincible summer.

I set out to fulfil a pledge I made to myself 10 years ago. I was young then, younger than I am now and living in Australia. I’d set out on a kayak trip in Sydney harbour, a harbour that nearly took my life and I made a promise to myself that if I got out of danger, that I would venture down the river Camlin, near my home in Co Longford. It would be a voyage, a journey that I would make to say “thank you” to life for bringing me back.

In those two faithful and fateful days we journeyed down the river and found a world that had not been blighted by the pandemic. It was a world of trout and dragonflies — a world that continued on. Time had stopped then but time too was also never ending. The flow of rivers continued on like the lapping of the seas.

The Camlin river has always been a special place to me, a river I had built rafts upon as a boy with my family and neighbours. The Camlin, the crooked pool as it is known, was the site of voyages of fun and gaiety in those days but it became something so much more in 2020. It became the site of a great voyage, an aisling, a dreamtime journey. It was a voyage of the heart.

I decided that I would venture down the river in a Canadian canoe but I needed a co-pilot. I needed a friend.

As one world closed so often another opens. If we have eyes to see we can fathom all depths, wade all traverses.

On the river with Peter

On the river with Peter

My friend Peter was home from Britain, home to write a book when I proposed the idea that we venture the length of the river some 30 miles or more from close to its source in the east of the county and follow it over two days to its end in Clondra in the west of the county.

We did not know what we would find but we had a song in our heart and, in this time of stoppage, it was a way to put motion back in our lives. It was our opportunity to find the Eden in everything. It was our own Seven Storey Mountain as the Trappist monk Thomas Merton had so rightly put it all those decades ago.

The river knew me as a boy, why not know me as a man I thought — and so we set out from Ballinalee village on that May evening — discovering home as it seemed for the first time.

Negotiating the Camlin river

Negotiating the Camlin river

In canoeing a river, in paddling its flow we have to slow down, we have to move with the river — be as one with a river. In this space a minute can be as an hour and an hour as a minute.

We entered river time and in a way I think now I am still in that time. Still flowing with its gentle sway.

Camlin River, Co Longford. Picture: Carrickcraft

Camlin River, Co Longford. Picture: Carrickcraft

On the river we encountered a new horizon and a canoe was the right way to see it.

Rivers were the first roads in this land, upon them the ancients explored the interiors of the nation and pushed ever further inland from their coastal communities. We think of the canoe as a modern vehicle but here in this country there are canoes of such age that it makes us marvel at the genius of those who came before. One only has to think of the Lurgan canoe in National Museum of Ireland in Dublin.

To the old people, there were no nations as we know them now and despite the world being so much bigger then, regular trade occurred between Ireland and the rest of Europe. Indeed the beautiful gold workings from the period produced in Ireland are found as far away as Germany and Scandinavia. Such was the connection of the ancients through their waterways.

I did not know until my trip why the ancients took to the water all those thousands of years ago but I think now it was something about the never-ending horizon that across its boundary, across its lines, lay the true secrets of life.

Peter and John on their way down the Camlin

Peter and John on their way down the Camlin

I went on my trip with Peter not just to say thank you to God for bringing me safely home to the fields that know my name. I brought with me some wounds, some hurts and losses that needed to be left on that river.

I was a man that had suffered a four-year dark night of the soul. An inward journey of love and loss and it seemed to be then in my seventh year at home that it was time to leave those things at the end of that river. There was a failed wedding, a dark dog of depression that had nearly brought me under, and the loss of close ones in my life.

In the harvest of memory, as the Irish poet John O’Donohue called it, we so often only remember the bad memories. They gather together like a scab blotting out the good in the book of life. These things had hung around like a dark spectre blotting out the good things or marring them in so many ways.

One of the great sorrows of life is the unnavigated and unlived one but one of the great tragedies is the thinking that we have not taken the right choices. In going down this river I sought to let those thoughts float away, to end their haunting. We cannot change our pasts but we can come to peace with them.

Water is a song between the rain and earth but it is more, it is the absolving liquid of life. It can wash away all things.

On the river too there was nature, nature in all its beautiful forms. The mind of the world created the majesty of the swans and it is them that I now best remember in their graceful forms was the calling of beauty and that is something we must always strive to keep in our hearts.

When we saw the first animals, as the writer John Berger said, they were sacred, they were magical. We painted their forms upon our humble caves. They spoke to us in ways beyond words. The animals of the Camlin communicated to me in that way. They were our northern stars, our guiding lights. They allowed us into their world without rebuke, they were not spectacles, they were another sentient thing with thoughts and actions of their own. They were not broken animals, they were not tame creatures, they were givers of life and guides pointing us through to a bright future.

John Connell in his boat on the river

John Connell in his boat on the river

Out there on the river we forgot about the pandemic for those two days. We talked of life and adventure. We thought of St Brendan who’s feast day had fallen around the time of our trip.

I have always liked St Brendan not least because he is the father of all boat journeys in this land. His Navigato Sancti Brendani Abbatis is one of the first and truest immrams. The immrams are both mythological and real sea journey stories concerning the travels across the wild Atlantic to the undying lands or in the case of Saint Brendan, the promised land.

Like the navigator we too were on an immram, we set out like the heroes of old for adventure but also too in the doing have come to fulfil something deeper.

As the journey rolled on we travelled in a journey of soul work. And I came to realise something — that the soul, like life, isn’t untarnished. It is a messy, dirty, earth-covered thing bandaged in wounds and wins. In short it is real and whole.

That canoe trip changed my life. It was the summer we discovered home. It was the summer we discovered ourselves. It was the trip that made me realise the power of love and that time makes its own beat.

It was a book of the pandemic, it was a book that this time could only have created. It has made me the human I now am. Water is life as the saying goes. It is the stream of everything.

‘The Stream of Everything’ by John Connell published by Gill Books is out now, price €16.99