'I was a Celtic Tiger baby... when that went t**s up, I turned to astrology' - why millennials are hooked on the zodiac

I'm having my birth chart read by astrologer Margaret Gray, and the first question I'm asked strikes a chord. I'd usually avoid getting personal with a stranger - not least one talking to me through my laptop screen - but there's something about the conversation that inspires confession.

I admit that work has been busy and quite a few social things have had to be dropped in the last few weeks.

Margaret nods, casting an eye over the chart she's prepared based on my exact time and place of birth.

"Uranus is aspecting your sun, which means your sense of identity is being transformed," she says. "It's waking you up and helping you get rid of attachments that are holding you back."

When Uranus appears in my chart, Margaret goes on, it brings with it "a very strong freedom energy". "You might find it challenging if you're being curtailed in various ways," she explains.

It rings true, even though I'm not convinced it has anything to do with Uranus.

Still, however sceptical this reporter might be, there are plenty of others with whom talk of the celestial is resonating. Astrology is in vogue these days, if you believe the headlines: millennials the world over are said to be getting hooked on all things zodiac. It's a trend that's produced a raft of horoscope apps and internet-famous astrologers, plus star-sign memes on everything from texting habits to typical vices ("their ex's old shampoo" in the case of Cancer folks, apparently).

But astrologers say there's much more to the story than viral buzz. The draw for many, it seems, is a hope that astrology will provide them with a greater sense of purpose. And particularly in times of stress, research suggests, people turn to the stars and planets as a coping mechanism.

Margaret, who specialises in psychological astrology, tells me she makes no predictions during one-to-one sessions like our own. Astrology is a useful tool, though, she says, in helping to explain patterns in people's lives. The clients for whom she does readings all have one thing in common: a desire to better understand themselves.

"I've found that people really want to know what they're here to do beyond just their jobs," she explains. "They want to get right to the core of things."

John Byrne from Dublin was 27 when he first sought out Margaret for a reading. Working at the time in insurance, he remembers feeling restless and in need of a change of direction. The consultation proved a formative experience, and from there he embarked on a series of astrology courses.

John and Margaret together now run a group called Astrology Ireland, which holds beginner and intermediate classes as well as monthly meetups at Oscailt Centre in Dublin 4. An introductory course led by Margaret today attracts an audience mostly under the age of 30 - a different demographic to what she would have taught in the past. "They're getting younger and younger, which is fabulous," she says.

Millennials also make up a significant proportion of one-to-one clients for both. John, who's 31, reckons that most of those coming to him for readings are between 27 and his own age, with clients in this bracket usually finding out about his services online. "People tend to be at a crossroads and faced with big decisions about where they're heading in life," he says. "Even turning 30 can feel like a landmark event for a lot of people."

Astrologer Katrina Brady also finds that her clients are typically moving through life changes. During times of flux, she says, the planets can provide "a language to understand the deeper meaning of our experiences". Astrology to her is not fortune telling but rather a form of "personal and spiritual development, based on interconnection with the cosmos".

But the 31-year-old stresses that, in her own experience, clients are drawn from across the age spectrum, ranging from around 20 to 70. And while millennials might account for the majority of those engaging with astrology posts on social media, it doesn't follow, she argues, that they're a generation more into astrology than any other. Astrology consumed as entertainment isn't astrology proper, in her view.

"Much of what's considered trendy astrology involves horoscopes and sun signs, and that to me has nothing to do with the vast discipline that is astrology," she continues. "It seems a little ridiculous to me that we could reduce the self to fit into 12 different zodiac signs."

Someone who holds a different view is Sarah Delamere Hurding, a self-described psychic astrologer who writes horoscopes for a number of Irish publications.

"I know it's difficult to believe a paragraph in a newspaper will speak to everyone, but what I find is that the universe uses it to help people at different points. It's not just entertainment; I think people have an instinct that there's more to it, or else they wouldn't feel so compelled to look."

Sarah also offers private readings, which are mostly taken up, she says, by people in their 20s to 40s. "The crisis in the church is a huge reason, I think, for people looking beyond religion for guidance - although personal faith is important to me so I wouldn't encourage that kind of replacement."

John holds a similar view, saying astrology appears to be growing in appeal in light of the decline of organised religion. "People still have the human desire to feel connected to a higher power," he says.

The loss of trust in traditional forms of authority might also be a factor, in his view. "I was a Celtic Tiger baby and I was told I could do whatever I wanted," he says.

"Then it all went t*ts up, and I suppose I realised the philosophy deeply ingrained in us during those years didn't hold up… I think there is a sense among a lot of millennials now that you have to question what's handed down to you and find your own way in the world. Astrology, for me, is a wonderful compass in that sense."

Kate Arbon, an astrologer based in west Cork, has plenty of contact with millennials through her work with a New York-headquartered app called Sanctuary. The app provides daily horoscopes as well as live on-demand readings typically lasting 15 minutes (the former is free but the latter requires a subscription).

"It's brought a very different dimension to the work I've been doing for the last few decades," she says.

"The people who come to me for an in-depth reading, over an hour and a half, are generally older and investing a good bit of money in it. These are clients who have serious questions about where they are in life in any given area. With the app, the questions are more along the lines of, 'What about this guy that I fancy? How can I have a relationship with him?' Some people really are looking for meaning but it's very difficult to give them that in such a short time."

For 27-year-old Bonnie from Belfast, YouTube is the platform of choice for reaching the younger market. Her channel, Reading the Signs Tarot, combines astrology and tarot card readings in videos of between about 10 to 25 minutes, with extended versions being available for a fee. It was launched in November 2017 and currently has just under 70,000 subscribers plus nearly 5.5 million total views.

"I first picked up a deck when I was about 19, starting university, and I learned it from there," she tells me. "A lot of people do tarot and astrology separately but I see them as completely linked. Each card corresponds to a different sign, and it's something that can teach you about human behaviour as well as mystical things.

"The tarot is the fool's journey so it's very much about the human experience," she adds. "The imagery can pull out the things you already know about yourself and give you another interesting perspective. There's a comfort in the card having a message that's helpful, and it makes you feel connected to something bigger than yourself."

It's this more visual material that most appeals to James Hagan from Dublin, an office worker who dabbles in tarot cards for fun.

"I'm really interested in the symbolism of the cards," the 29-year-old explains. "A lot of the imagery comes from ancient Egyptian or Greek or Roman ideas that then pass through a more European lens in the medieval period, so there's a very rich history there."

James took his own interest in tarot a step further last summer by going for a professional reading while in the States.

"A lot of people would say anyone who's into psychic stuff is probably weird, but I wouldn't want to look down on things on the periphery that do actually work for people," he says.

"I personally got a huge amount out of that reading, through going through the cards together and talking about my life goals. It helped me reframe things, even if I wouldn't take it prescriptively."

He's currently in the process of releasing a serialised web novel inspired by what he's learned about the occult.

This openness is characteristic of the way in which astrology and tarot are increasingly being framed to fit with millennial sensibilities. Practices once considered marginal have entered the cultural mainstream in part because of their being interpreted as forms of self-care.

Astrologers like John very much speak in the language of millennials, emphasising empowerment and progressive values. He says the moon circles he provides through Astrology Ireland have been "really popular, particularly with women feeling the repression of patriarchy in the workplace", for example.

Women attending these events, he explains, often feel required to dress in a more masculine fashion in professional contexts. Tuning into the progress of the moon can help these women tap back into their "feminine energy" and the "intuitive natural rhythm of nature within themselves", he says.

Down in Cahersiveen in Kerry, Laura Twomey of Aurora Holistic Healing offers a slightly different take on the lunar cycle. She describes her so-called Moon Mná Celtic women's circles as "a way of getting women together". "It's about providing a safe space where you can share your experiences without judgment," the 32-year-old says. "We set intentions and let go of things that are bothering us."

Laura is reluctant, however, to advertise the service as a type of astrology. "I'm more into the healing side of it," she goes on. "I would take astrology with a pinch of salt but it's a good way of exploring the self, and anything that gets people to do that is worth having."

There'll always be cynicism about astrology, of course, given the lack of scientific evidence to support its claims. But more serious practitioners point to its connections to quantum theory, seeing it as a psychological model rather than a form of determinism.

For John, there's no contradiction between scientific reason and a belief in astrology. "I welcome people to challenge me on astrology; I want people to come and ask me questions about how it works," he says.

In an age of insecurity and hyper connectedness, a language that goes beyond our immediate material circumstances can provide comfort with a logic of its own. And that's what astrology seems to be for a lot of younger people: a language, a tool - not a hard-and-fast manual for life.

The appeal is understandable.

