‘I want to make money for my siblings and for charity’ — meet Ireland’s youngest entrepreneurs who built their businesses in lockdown

Four talented youngsters aged between eight and 15 reveal how their small businesses are booming in the run-up to Christmas

From left: Brothers Harry (8), Ollie (4) and Jack (7) Foy of vegan sweets company Treat Yo Self. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

From left: Brothers Harry (8), Ollie (4) and Jack (7) Foy of vegan sweets company Treat Yo Self. Photo: Frank McGrath

Tanya Sweeney

With uncertainty writ large and a lot of time on their hands, a growing number of people turned to side hustles and passion projects during the Covid slump.

And youngsters — many of whom experienced a complete change in life as the pandemic reached Ireland — rose to the challenge, turning their own hobbies into something lucrative and, in some cases, learning the nuts and bolts of running a business.

With Christmas around the corner, and people vowing to shop locally, some of them have found their small business reaching a bigger amount of customers than they could have ever imagined.

