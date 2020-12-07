‘I want to make money for my siblings and for charity’ — meet Ireland’s youngest entrepreneurs who built their businesses in lockdown

With uncertainty writ large and a lot of time on their hands, a growing number of people turned to side hustles and passion projects during the Covid slump.

And youngsters — many of whom experienced a complete change in life as the pandemic reached Ireland — rose to the challenge, turning their own hobbies into something lucrative and, in some cases, learning the nuts and bolts of running a business.

With Christmas around the corner, and people vowing to shop locally, some of them have found their small business reaching a bigger amount of customers than they could have ever imagined.

In Cabinteely in Dublin, 13-year-old Ava Watt is a wily youngster turning her creativity into a money-spinner. She created AWE Accessories during the first lockdown, and her eye-catching jewellery has seen her Instagram following swell (instagram.com/awe.accessories13).

“I was mostly bored in lockdown,” admits Ava, who eventually would like to train as a special-effects make-up artist. “I’d seen jewellery all over my Instagram and thought it was so cool, so I started making it myself in July.

“At the very start I wanted to get AirPods, so I made some money for that, but the rest of the money I make goes back into the business.”

Her parents, Ben Watt and Anna D’Arcy, have been “blown away” by Ava’s entrepreneurial spirit, as well as the orders coming in thick and fast. “We can’t believe that at 13 she is running a business,” Anna observes. “I tried to run a business myself a few years ago, and while I could manage the creative side, I fell short on the business. She seems to have the whole package.”

“It’s really fun to do,” says Ava of designing her range. “It can get a bit stressful running things, but the making of the stuff is actually quite calming.”

Mum Anna has helped out with social media and admin since Ava has returned to school. Both she and Ben are mindful of “keeping on top” of Ava’s Instagram activity, and “checking things out if we feel a little concerned”.

“Ava has her own phone but luckily she is very open and we talk a lot about things like that,” notes Anna. “Things like Revolut and Parcel Motel have made running the business so much easier, even in the last few months,” she says.

“So far, our approach is, ‘let’s just do it and see what happens’,” Anna adds. “Once Ava is having fun, we’ll go for it.”

Meanwhile, Meath teenager Colm Fanning (15) designs and creates eye-catching comic books and greetings cards, publishing and selling them on his website (wierdfaceproductions.ie). After he posted about his products on the Shop in Ireland Facebook page, which currently has 198,000 members, he too saw a huge surge in interest.

Meath teenager Colm Fanning (15) designs and creates comic books and greetings cards

Meath teenager Colm Fanning (15) designs and creates comic books and greetings cards

“I decided I wanted to do something at the start of the year, but it took some time to get things ready and create a new product,” he recalls. “Juggling it with home-schooling was difficult, but I had a lot more time during the summer.” It’s been a steep learning curve for Colm: “I had to learn how to use a website — now it’s easy because I have a plug-in [app], which means that the sales go straight through to my savings account.”

Eight-year-old Harry Foy, who lives in Co Meath with his mum Lisa Marie and dad Darren, as well as siblings Jack (7), Ollie (4) and Rosie (10 months), happened upon a gap in the sweets market over the summer.

The Ratoath-based family lives a plant-based lifestyle, and vegan sweets are a rare, and often expensive, treat.

“We would source jellies from the UK, but they can be really expensive to ship and to by,” explains Lisa. “Harry is quite a curious little character who likes to ask questions,” she adds. “When we were working from home, the kids would be watching us, and my husband and I both work in an online businesses. He had asked for a gaming PC and we told him that he could save up for one. He told us he had an idea for a business, and it kind of went from there.”

Harry, Ollie and Jack Foy of Treat Yo Self. Photo: Frank McGrath

Harry, Ollie and Jack Foy of Treat Yo Self. Photo: Frank McGrath

With help from their family, Harry and Jack founded Treat Yo Self vegan sweets (treatyoself.ie), and are shipping hundreds of units a week across Ireland. Harry is very much the ideas man of the operation, and recently created treat boxes to be enjoyed during The Late Late Toy Show. In the new year, they will branch out into vegan marshmallows.

“He knew he had us to help, and we’ve tried to educate him on the responsibility involved in having a business,” Lisa notes. “He’s really curious and he wanted to learn about how to get the products in, how much it cost, and how much he makes off it.

“The business is definitely taking up more time, and there’s talk that if things will continue on in this trajectory, that we might have to employ someone to work alongside the business to facilitate the operation.”

Adds Harry: “I’m learning lots of new things — stuff I didn’t think I would learn until sixth class. I want to make money so I can buy lots of stuff for my sister and bothers, and I also want to give money to charity and to hospitals [currently, some proceeds from sales go to Barnardos and the LauraLynn Foundation].

“I’d love to keep the business going, but there’s something else I’d like to try too,” he adds. “I’d like to be a YouTuber.”

Where Harry and Jack have the sort of childlike imagination that sparks plenty of great ideas, Wexford primary school pupil Alfie Murphy (11) also came up with an ingenious yet simple idea that had evaded even the most inventive business minds. He created the company Ninja Clean (ninjaclean.eu), and his first product — a pen combined with a refillable sanitiser spray — was an instant sell-out.

“We found a supplier on Alibaba, sent them our logo and told them what we wanted,” Alfie explains. “I got kind of lucky. It was kind of a shock to realise how many I’d sold. I bought a TV, and the rest of the money went back into the business.”

His parents, Rob Murphy and Yvonne Sludds-Murphy, have been self-employed, so he has learned plenty from them about running a business.

Alfie Murphy (11), who created the Ninja Clean Pen, with his mum Yvonne Sludds-Murphy

Alfie Murphy (11), who created the Ninja Clean Pen, with his mum Yvonne Sludds-Murphy

“I was involved in live events and that’s been dead on its feet,” Rob explains. “Alfie came up with the idea — I wonder if I could source these, would someone sell me 30 of them? He was hoping the lads would buy the Ninja Clean Pens off him in school.

“He’s just like any other kid of his age — he’ll go through this big creative spurt, and then he’ll be back on the PlayStation,” adds dad Rob.

