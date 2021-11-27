‘I want to die on my terms’ – Two supporters of medical assistance in dying on how their loved ones died in pain

When a loved one is suffering, it is a normal human response to want to alleviate that suffering. When a loved one is dying painfully, that impulse is only intensified. Often, there can be a gulf between the gentle wilting of our imagination and the sometimes ruthless reality of death.

Increasingly, there are calls to enact legislation for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) — being medically aided to end one’s own life. One such campaign is underway here, with a ‘dying with dignity’ bill put forward in 2020 currently being assessed by the Oireachtas Justice Committee.

No matter the jurisdiction, such campaigns are contentious and divisive among the public as well as with medical professionals. There are fears around insufficient safeguards and that the legislation would leave the vulnerable open to abuse.

A discussion paper circulated in January by Irish doctors in support of MAiD noted that “a genuine choice by a patient, including MAiD, should be respected and supported”. However, some palliative-care consultants are opposed to the current legislation, raising legitimate and credible concerns. But what of those who support the campaign?

Here, two people explain the personal experiences — which some readers may find upsetting — that led them to their position.

Clare McKenna, pictured with her daughter Aifric. Clare was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019 and passed away earlier this year

Clare McKenna, pictured with her daughter Aifric. Clare was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019 and passed away earlier this year

Dubliner Justin McKenna is a probate lawyer and set up pals.ie in 1993. He was married to Clare (née O’Brien) for 40 years. Clare was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in August 2019. She died this year. Justin says:

Clare and I met on a treasure hunt in February 1980. She thought she would be in a car with a bunch of girls, and ended up with four lads. She was a PE teacher, and I had just qualified as a solicitor. We got talking and never really stopped, not even during the dinner that evening.

I drove her home the next day and said it was a pleasure to meet her. I was only 25 and had no intention of getting into a relationship. Later that year, in April, I was in a nightclub when I got a tap on the shoulder. “Do you remember me?” she asked. Of course, I remembered her but — mortifyingly — not her name. She didn’t take offence and we picked up where we left off. I proposed in September.

Clare and I married in April, 1981. I came back from the wedding to find my boss had died. I had a choice to either lose my job or take on the practice. So, by the end of the year, we had married, had a baby and I was the owner of a law firm. Our family came quickly — we had four children in five years. The 1980s were busy and Clare didn’t get a chance to return to teaching. She was a natural with children. Our sisters would drop off a child with her for a couple of days, and she would send them back potty-trained. All five of my sisters adored her.

Clare was very athletic. She was an interprovincial and international tennis player. Sport ran in her blood — her father, Liam, was a rugby international. In his early 60s, he developed cancer, but it went into remission. It returned when Clare was pregnant with our third child.

Clare brought the date of the induction forward and raced down to Galway with the baby, Cilian. She wanted Liam to hold his grandson. He passed away a few days later. Later, when my parents fell ill, she became their carer.

Clare kept very fit. Over the years, there had been a few injuries but nothing major until 2000. She had been playing tennis, and came down with something. It manifested like a persistent, fierce headache. Tests revealed sepsis from the inner ankle. The doctors were able to resolve it, but it was close.

In 2017, a member of her family had a brain haemorrhage. Clare felt she should get checked out and sent herself for an MRI. The results showed a great deal of white matter. Somebody mentioned white matter disease [a progressive disorder caused by age-related decline in the white matter]. The following year, a slight slur in her speech became more pronounced so she went back to the neurologist. In August 2019, she was diagnosed. Clare didn’t seem particularly shocked. I was.

I barely had time to tell the kids and our families before September was on top of us. It was a Friday afternoon and we’d been to a funeral earlier in the day. Clare developed terrible pains in her legs that she couldn’t explain. We went to the local hospital. They made her comfortable overnight but they didn’t have a neurological ward. So, the following day we were off to Dublin in an ambulance.

That A&E was chaos. People milling around, terrible injuries, gardaí with suspects handcuffed to trolleys, blood. She was waiting 42 hours for a bed; totally excruciating and heartbreaking to watch. The family had a rotation, so she was never alone, but we felt helpless. When she was admitted, she was kept in for a month and put on steroids.

After that, I felt we never really saw our Clare again. She stopped reading, stopped doing crosswords, both of which she would have done daily. She developed a kind of clinical dementia, which affected her short-term recall. That made normal conversation very difficult. The dementia was temporary, but the episode killed her confidence.

Clare was still ambulant and she could still drive. We started to put together family holidays, weekends away, hotel breaks. There had been a few stumbles and her voice was starting to go. She had bulbar MND, meaning the neurons in her neck and throat would be worst affected.

Then Covid-19 hit.

Clare was becoming less mobile and more dependent on me. In the New Year, she had a fall and broke her wrist. The HSE, for all its faults, was very supportive, as were the local community centre and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. For eight months before she died, we benefited from the constant attention of the palliative home-care team from the Blackrock Hospice.

In May this year, she went into the hospice for pain relief and stayed for 10 days. We were entering the last stage.

On a Saturday in July, we hired a photographer out to my sister’s garden, and we had photos taken. We had to get Clare up for that. She hadn’t dressed for a few weeks. On Tuesday morning, she went back to the hospice. She couldn’t speak but she could text. She sent messages to friends telling them she’d be out again soon.

The message she wrote for us said, ‘Take me out of here in a box’. She’d had enough. By Thursday, she slipped into a coma. Cilian messaged me from the hospice at 2.15am on Monday morning to say she had gone. I called a meeting of the family for 9.30am, and started planning funeral arrangements.

As a probate lawyer, I discuss and advise on wills, powers of attorney, bereavement, and the administration of estates after death. I’m very much in the business of what happens when somebody is dying. While we can discuss incapacity, we can’t talk about dying because that’s forbidden. We should be able to discuss it more honestly.

Yes, there is pain management. But it’s about more than that. It’s about willingness to tolerate pain. When Clare said she had enough, she meant it. Neither I, nor anyone else could help her.

I will be eternally grateful to all of the doctors and healthcare workers who helped Clare. They were astonishing to the very end.

However, I feel we deny those at the end of life the right to say, “I want to die on my terms”.

And I don’t believe we should withhold that right any longer.

Peter and Muriel Wainwright on their wedding day around 1938. Photo by: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Peter and Muriel Wainwright on their wedding day around 1938. Photo by: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Judith Wainwright lives in Co Down. She lost her father in 1989 and her mother in 2010. Judith says:

My mother, Muriel, met my father, Peter, on a blind date. She had been working with a lovely lady who had been out with my father, but had found love.

She said to Mum: “I’m going to fix you up with a friend of mine.” And that’s how they met. Within three years, they were married. She was 19, he was 29. They had myself and my brother, and another girl, who died aged three from meningitis.

My father was a very strong man. He was a dirt-bike rider, he’d done the Wall of Death. He’d been a boxer, been in the RAF. He could turn his hand to anything. I’d only ever seen him sick twice. He had a bout of malaria when he was in Egypt in the war and suffered a recurrence in 1959. Then, in 1967, he had pneumonia.

In 1986, shortly after I moved to Northern Ireland from the north of England, he took a bad fall on the ice. He was hospitalised. Weeks passed and he wasn’t getting any better.

Eventually he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. We had no idea what to expect. We’d only heard about it because [actor] David Niven had it. Doctors didn’t give us a prognosis, but we found out bits and pieces ourselves.

His walk started to go first, about six months in. My mother became his carer. It was tough going, since her own father was also at home. He was 90 and had a bit of dementia. Dad moved into a bed downstairs and we got him a wheelchair. He hated that everything had to be done for him, especially when his brain was so sharp.

Around two years later, Dad started to talk about death. He said he wasn’t afraid. He was getting weaker and was hospitalised with pneumonia a few times. It was pneumonia that took him. He weighed six stone when he died. My mother was heartbroken. She had been strong for him until then. “I don’t ever want to be like that,” she told me.

In around 2006, Mum had a stroke, leaving her paralysed down one side and needing to use a wheelchair. When she left hospital, she couldn’t return home. My brother had to find a nursing home.

This was all devastating to Mum. She hated losing her independence. She cried every time I would visit. She leaned over to me and said: “I’ll tell you now, when I’ve had enough, I’ve had enough.” She said the same to my brother.

I had a flight booked to see her when the Icelandic volcano erupted. The trip was postponed while I looked for a ferry. I knew things were bad. My brother phoned to say that Mum had stopped eating. She was transferred to hospital, but never came out.

Mum had talked about doing something dramatic but, honestly, I never thought she would.

I don’t think she could face what Dad had gone through. They were both fiercely independent and they felt they had been robbed of that. Neither of them felt they had any choice.

