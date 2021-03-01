| 9.3°C Dublin

‘I thought I wanted my son back in school. Now, I’m not so sure’

Chrissie Russell

Writer Chrissie Russell and son Tom pictured at their Co Down home last summer. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Writer Chrissie Russell and son Tom pictured at their Co Down home last summer. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Having spent the last three months longing for my son to go back to school, I’ve now — as that day arrives — been hit with a wave of returners’ angst.

There are the practical things I’ve only belatedly realised I’ve forgotten, like how to fill a lunch-box with appropriate, nut-free fodder, and the things I feel strangely sad to be waving goodbye to: Seesaw, it took me the best part of a year to master you, I’m not sure I’m ready to move on.

There’s the fact that, while life might have felt suspended for the past three months, my six-year-old had the audacity to keep growing and now neither shoes, nor shirts nor trousers fit quite as they should.

