‘I thought I had lost my mind’ — How I overcame seasonal affective disorder to survive my first Irish winter

Azmia Riaz reveals the shock to the system she felt in November 2021 after moving to Ireland and leaving behind the scorching heat of India

Azmia Riaz found her first Irish winter very isolating. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Khanyisile Mbukwane says furry socks and hot chocolate help her actually enjoy the Irish winters now Expand

Azmia Riaz found her first Irish winter very isolating. Photo: Frank McGrath

Azmia Riaz

When I left my home in Kerala, India, in September 2021, our garden still smelled a little bit like rain.

I don’t remember much else, just that I said farewell to friends, family and watched the last of an Indian summer grow smaller through my airplane window.

