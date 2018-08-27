I sleep well. Everyone tells me to make the most of it now; I know that it will all change when the baby comes. It’s very exciting.

I sleep well. Everyone tells me to make the most of it now; I know that it will all change when the baby comes. It’s very exciting.

'I sleep well... I know that will all change when the baby comes' - GAA star Daniel Goulding (32) and wife expecting first child

Muireann is pregnant, and we are due our first baby in September. For the last couple of months, the heat has been tough going for both of us, never mind her. In fairness, she is tough out. I help her whenever I can. We’ve had a good few scans, and it’s been such a lovely experience.

I wake up at 7am and have porridge. I’m a morning person, but my wife, Muireann, isn’t. We travel to work together.

I stop for coffee on the way to work.

My diet is generally still good, but it’s not what it was before, when I was on the Cork football team. Since I retired two years ago, I’m probably not taking it as seriously.

I’m in work for 8am. I’m a project engineer in Gas Networks Ireland. I look after design and tendering for construction. I’ve worked here since I left college. They are very flexible, but you still have to get your work done.

Usually, I’m working on my project during the day. I try to go out with my colleagues for lunch — a sandwich and a stroll around Cork city. I drink a lot of tea, probably 10 cups of Barry’s a day.

Then it’s off home. I’m also working on a PhD on renewable energy. It can hang over you, so it’ll be a relief to be finally finished it, before the baby comes.

Cork captain Daniel Goulding lifts the McGrath Cup Photo: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

I collect Muireann on the way home, and we’ll have a bit of dinner. If I have training, I’ll probably have a light meal. Then I head off to my club — Eire Og.

My father was in Eire Og years ago. When I was five, I was taken down there by my parents. I was always with a hurley or a football, no matter where I went. Then I started winning things, so it took off from there. I loved it because I was good at it. I’m very competitive by nature.

When you are a kid, you always want to hang around with your buddies. For most people, that is hanging around with brothers and sisters, but I was an only child. Going down to Eire Og was a great way of making friends. Those friends are still my friends today. Outside of everything else, the friendship part is the best part of it. At our wedding, a good chunk of our guests were from the GAA.

I’m on a panel to pick the best players in the Electric Ireland Minor Football Championship. They will be awarded at the end of the year. It’s trying to promote the game at that young age.

As a kid, you are just going down there playing with your friends, and playing a sport you love. But it is also teaching you a lot of great skills along the way, skills that you need for college and the workplace. Being part of a team teaches you how to communicate, and how to get used to different people. You are learning huge life skills, but the beauty about it is that you don’t even know that you are doing it.

It’s lovely training in the summer. You’ve already done the majority of the hard work, and the fitness training in winter, so it it’s about working on skills and tactics.

I played inside forward, and that position takes a lot of free kicks. I did a lot of work with the sports psychologist about it, and I found it very beneficial. It was about stepping out of the moment and focussing on the process. I tried to take the pressure out of it, so you’re not worried about the outcome. It’s just about kicking the ball over the bar, and doing the same thing over and over again. You have to have a process mentally, as well as physically. It’s like a separate thing to the game, you’re just worried about kicking the ball over the bar, for a free.

I was lucky to win an All-Ireland. It was great to be at the top level, but it doesn’t define the career you’ve had. It’s only part of it. I played for 11 years, and it was a huge commitment.

Daniel Goulding, Cork.

The diet is a big part of it, then sleeping and recovering. It’s not just about training with the team, but going to the pool on your own and stretching. A big part of it is not going out too much with your friends at the weekend. Or if you are at a wedding, leaving at midnight because you are not drinking, and you need a good night’s sleep before training the next day. During the season, you are in hibernation mode, and that was probably tough on Muireann at times.

The game moved on in terms of training and athleticism and intensity, and I just found that my body was getting sore. I had to put more effort into it, and I wasn’t getting on the team as much. After two years of that, I thought the sacrifice was huge, and I wasn’t enjoying it enough to stay around. I decided to retire. My decision was vindicated, because I didn’t really miss it after I was finished.

But I still play for my club, Eire Og — both hurling and football. I always played hurling with my club, but I was better at football. You still have to put in a huge amount of effort, but it’s not as serious, so it’s easier. I’m 32, and it’s great fun playing with some of the younger lads, seeing how things have changed with social media.

On Sundays, if there is a match on, I will go to see it, or I will watch it on the TV. My friends call over to the house a lot, and we have cups of tea and we chat. It’s like a book club, except there are no books.

I go to bed around 11pm. I like to read biographies.

Online Editors