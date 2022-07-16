| 12.7°C Dublin

‘I served a notice to quit on my tenant just as my landlord served one on me’

As a landlord and tenant, Tanya Sweeney found herself in the unenviable position of issuing a notice to quit just as she received one herself. Here, she investigates why owners like her are leaving the market and what it means for our housing supply 

As soon as our landlord requested access to the property to obtain a BER energy certificate, I knew that he would be selling and we would have to leave. Sure enough, the notice to quit arrived not long after. We had moved into our dream home less than a year earlier, but we would be out by summer’s end. We would be moving house for the third time in two years. Our next house will be my three-year-old daughter’s fourth home.

Oddly enough, I was more sanguine than the time, a year ago, that I was handed another notice to quit by a landlord. “You’re honestly going to put us out in that?” I wailed to the property manager, meaning the cut-throat rental market. That market is even more hostile now than it was last summer, but I’ve somehow come to accept this as the way it is. And we are among the lucky ones. We have been offered another property in the area. The monthly rent amounts to well over half my take-home pay, but still. Any port in a storm. And it really is a storm.

