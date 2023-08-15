‘I run grief retreats to help people cope with loss and to remember my sister and her husband’
After losing her sister and brother-in-law within the space of 16 months, Kathie Stritch from Roscommon was inspired to launch a community and podcast for those grieving a loved one
‘My first experience of grief was not in the traditional sense. My older sister Elaine was diagnosed with a Grade IV brain tumour in September 2014 and she was told at the time that it would reduce her life expectancy significantly.