‘I run 5km three times a week. It’s a vital part of my routine’ – TV presenter Mary Kennedy on staying fit at 68

I consider myself incredibly lucky to have three precious grandchildren. I love Paddy, Holly and Julia dearly and recently, while shooting a new documentary, we filmed Holly’s second birthday party.

It was great fun watching her make her film debut alongside her family on her special day. Sometimes, however, I look at Holly and Paddy and Julia and ponder the time when I will no longer be here to celebrate their birthdays, graduations, or weddings.

Family and friends tell me that I’m being a Negative Nana, that I shouldn’t be thinking or talking about death. And most of the time, I don’t. I love life. I am healthy and happy in my own skin but, at 68, who knows what’s around the corner?

I believe I have a responsibility to take care of my physical and mental health. And it inspires me that we can influence our ageing through diet, exercise and basically kicking bad habits. It’s also amazing to realise how important friendship, laughter and a positive mindset is.

These are the things I learned when making my new documentary, Fad Saoil, which airs on TG4 this week. Fad Saoil is the Irish for long life

and I have to admit that filming the documentary was a wake-up call for me. I gained a new perspective on many aspects of ageing; some obvious, some complex.

They say knowledge is power, and the insights of the professionals I interviewed, as well as the older people who were generous enough to share their thoughts with me for the programme, were honest, heartfelt and powerful. I learned that I love life and living, that my body and mind are my most valuable assets, and that I tempt fate if I neglect either.

Mary Kennedy talked to the experts about ageing. Photo: David Conachy

Mary Kennedy talked to the experts about ageing. Photo: David Conachy

Among the people we interviewed was my namesake, Máire Ní Chinnéide, who lives in west Kerry. She has taken steps to ensure her wishes will be honoured if she becomes frail and unable to make decisions for herself. Máire was out cutting back briars and hedging on a wild blustery day when I went to visit her. Her son and grandson live close by and she is an active member of her community. But she’s looking ahead. Practical woman.

Filming Fad Saoil was a humbling experience because I had to get my head around the fact that the energy and good health I enjoy now need to be nurtured or they will dwindle quite significantly and have a huge impact on my life in the coming years.

I also spent a day with the renowned geriatrician Professor Rose Anne Kenny. She is the founder of Tilda, the Irish longitudinal study on ageing, which began in 2009 and collects information on all aspects of health from adults aged 50 and over.

They follow up on their participants every two years or so and make policy recommendations to the relevant agencies.

Tilda wants Ireland to be the best country in the world in which to grow old.

And we are not doing badly. We have the longest life expectancy of any EU country: 84 years for women and 81 years for men.

I took some of the Tilda tests to see how well I was ageing. I have made some changes to my diet since then and now include protein at every meal. I eat more veg and my plate is full of colour.

I’ve always been a runner, which is good cardiovascular exercise and essential for my mental wellbeing. I go for a 5k jog three times a week; it’s my routine and an important part of my life.

I’ve been running since I was in secondary school and I was part of the UCD athletic club. I’ve completed two Dublin City Marathons and relished the challenge and the discipline of training.

There are often days when I lack the motivation to get out there and jog my 5k but I force myself and I have never, ever regretted a run. I love the physical tiredness, the sense of satisfaction and the general feeling of wellbeing that inevitably kicks in.

Loneliness is a real and depressing aspect of ageing ​

Another danger of ageing is that we lose muscle mass, and maintaining upper body strength is important as we age. Working out in the gym or at home with some weights is not always an appealing proposition, but the sense of satisfaction after a workout it cannot be over-emphasised.

I now do a weights session online once a week with Karl Henry, who is a very down-to-earth and motivational personal trainer. I also do it myself, probably a lot less vigorously, a couple of times a week.

Prof Kenny is adamant that good health awareness can add up to seven years to our lives. Mental wellbeing is an important aspect of the Tilda study and she offers a list of qualities that are important for good ageing and long life.

Purpose is one of them; a reason to get out of bed and embrace the day. I tick that box as I am energised by life at the moment; by writing, by exercising, by socialising, gardening, cooking, spending time with family and friends. But I’m conscious it’s something that has to be maintained and will probably decrease as I get older.

I remember one Saturday afternoon calling in to see my mother at home in her final years. I was really saddened to find her sitting in the living room, at dusk. Just sitting. No light, no fire, no TV, no book on her lap. She was an avid reader, but this day she said to me: “Mary, there are only so many books you can read.”

My heart went out to her. I think of that day often and understand now that purpose was waning for her; a widow, predeceased by many of her friends.

Loneliness is a real and depressing aspect of ageing and I think we’re very lucky in this country to have an organisation like Alone, which offers massive support to older people who are lonely.

It was founded in the 1970s by a Dublin fireman, Willie Bermingham, who, in the course of his work, encountered people living alone, who were lonely and lacking the wherewithal or the inclination or both to take good care of themselves.

My visit to Willie Bermingham Place to hear the stories of two of the residents affirmed that need for connection, friendship and laughter that really is a game changer as we age.

Tilda puts huge emphasis on the importance of relationships, friendships and connection with other people and I enjoyed taking part in a Qigong practice, which emphasises sexual energy aimed at longevity.

It’s never too late to adopt good habits

Máire Ní G runs the company Feminine Sexual Alchemy. She wants women to remember they are sexual beings entitled to enjoy our sexuality as we age. She also puts the call out to medical practitioners to talk to older women about their sexuality. A healthy sexual life can boost immunity as well as mental health and a feeling of self worth.

The actor Bríd Ní Neachtain commented that men often fail to see older women as sexual beings, living every aspect of life to the full. They should take another look. Because we do!

The singer Mary Coughlan admitted some aspects of ageing can be grim, but she enjoys a lovely sense of freedom and peace, falling asleep at night contemplating her next project. Now that’s purpose. And creativity.

Back to our physical health and a reality check from Professor Moira O’Brien, the founder and president of the Irish Osteoporosis Society. She is an energetic campaigner, is still practising as an osteoporosis consultant, and she’ll be 90 on her next birthday. Prof O’Brien is adamant that we should be caring for our bones from a very young age, but that it’s never too late to adopt good habits.

I learned a lot presenting Fad Saoil, both about the ageing process and my own attitude towards getting older.

My wish is that anyone who watches will feel similarly empowered to positively influence their quality of life and their longevity. I’ll consider that a job well done.​

‘Mary Kennedy: Fad Saoil’ is on TG4 at 9.30pm on Wednesday, February 15