‘I run 5km three times a week. It’s a vital part of my routine’ – TV presenter Mary Kennedy on staying fit at 68

Presenter’s new show Fad Saoil takes a close look at the secret o a long and happy life

Mary Kennedy at the InterContinental Hotel in Ballsbridge, Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Mary Kennedy talked to the experts about ageing. Photo: David Conachy

Mary Kennedy at the InterContinental Hotel in Ballsbridge, Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Mary Kennedy at the InterContinental Hotel in Ballsbridge, Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Mary Kennedy talked to the experts about ageing. Photo: David Conachy

Mary Kennedy talked to the experts about ageing. Photo: David Conachy

Mary Kennedy at the InterContinental Hotel in Ballsbridge, Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Mary Kennedy

I consider myself incredibly lucky to have three precious grandchildren. I love Paddy, Holly and Julia dearly and recently, while shooting a new documentary, we filmed Holly’s second birthday party.

It was great fun watching her make her film debut alongside her family on her special day. Sometimes, however, I look at Holly and Paddy and Julia and ponder the time when I will no longer be here to celebrate their birthdays, graduations, or weddings.

