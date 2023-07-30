‘I remember thinking my wages weren’t bad. I had room, board and a Corvette’ – My unforgettable year as a nanny to LA’s rich and famous

Back in the late 70s, Roisin Lavelle took off to LA via Europe, having spent her college years in Ireland following a California childhood. Back in La-La Land, she landed a job as nanny to Joan Collins’s kids, a position that came with a Corvette, lodgings in a Bel-Air mansion and the inside track on the lives of the rich and famous

"My friend and I had the same time off, from noon on Saturday to Monday morning, and from the start Mr Newley gave me his new Corvette and a fuel card for the weekends." Roisin Lavelle looks back over her 1970s Hollywood summer as nanny to star Anthony Newley's children. Graphic: Shane McIntyre

There’s something about turning 70 that nudges a woman towards reflecting on a life that she hopes has been well-lived, so far. When I saw the ‘26-year-old me’ hashtag on Twitter — an app that had hooked and reeled me in early in the pandemic — I found myself posting a photo of 26-year-old me standing at the door of a silver Chevrolet Corvette. I added a caption to explain what I was doing with such a cool motor, and the post generated lots of engagement. It seems that people like reading about celebrities’ lives, especially if the one telling the story is just an ordinary person who happened to become involved with some famous folk.