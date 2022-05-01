| 9.9°C Dublin

‘I once reached for a custard cream at the same time as Cillian Murphy’ – comedian Julie Jay on golden moments at Dingle’s Phoenix Cinema

Community campaign fighting to reopen treasured venue as an artistic hub

Cillian Murphy with his dad Brendan, left, and Michael &lsquo;Francie&rsquo; O&rsquo;Sullivan, the former owner of the Phoenix who died in 2011 Expand
Queues outside the Phoenix Cinema during the final Dingle Film Festival, held in 2019. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
The Phoenix cinema in Dingle has closed Expand
Comedian Julie Jay has fond memories of the Phoenix cinema in Dingle Expand
The Phoenix cinema in Dingle, Co Kerry Expand
Julie Jay Expand

In 2020, after over 80 years in operation, Dingle’s Phoenix Cinema, like so many other businesses across the country, shut its doors. As we emerged from lockdown like an injured bird – cautious, changed, deliberate – locals were deeply saddened to learn this closure was to be permanent.

In response, a group of West Kerry residents have formed the Ionad Phoenix CLG (Company Limited by Guarantee) with the hope that Ireland’s most westerly cinema can be purchased and retained as a community arts hub, a testament to an amenity that has framed our lives.

