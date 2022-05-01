‘I once reached for a custard cream at the same time as Cillian Murphy’ – comedian Julie Jay on golden moments at Dingle’s Phoenix Cinema

In 2020, after over 80 years in operation, Dingle’s Phoenix Cinema, like so many other businesses across the country, shut its doors. As we emerged from lockdown like an injured bird – cautious, changed, deliberate – locals were deeply saddened to learn this closure was to be permanent.

In response, a group of West Kerry residents have formed the Ionad Phoenix CLG (Company Limited by Guarantee) with the hope that Ireland’s most westerly cinema can be purchased and retained as a community arts hub, a testament to an amenity that has framed our lives.

I spent plenty of screen time at the Phoenix growing up. Back in the early Noughties my attitude towards college was that of a civil servant staring down the barrel of retirement: three-day weeks and two-hour lunches were how I rolled because, hey, if it’s good enough for the French.

Truth be told, my laissez-faire attitude to third-level academics had more to do with my love for the Phoenix than a secret desire to emulate Gerard Depardieu. The Film Club, held religiously every Tuesday, was the main reason my weekends tended to go from a Thursday evening to a Wednesday morning.

Like so many things in life – going out with the girls, romantic meals, Ulysses – the prologue to the Film Club was always the best part. The queue for the teas and coffees was rivalled only by the Academy Awards-style red carpet – I once reached for a custard cream at the same time as Cillian Murphy and shared a spoon with Aidan Gillen.

It was the most democratic of systems because the kettle didn’t care if you were a successful actor like me or an arts course dropout like Cillian – it boiled when it boiled and that’s just science.

Queues outside the Phoenix Cinema during the final Dingle Film Festival, held in 2019. Photo by Declan Malone

The late owner Michael ‘Francie’ O’Sullivan would deliver his pièce de résistance: a speech outlining the film for the following week and sharing reviews from reputable international broadsheets. As I sipped on peppermint tea, anticipation imbued the room with pure contentment and for two hours a week everything – exams, work, even love – faded into insignificance.

I still recall watching Jurassic Park from behind a curtain of smoke (this was back when smoking indoors was synonymous with ambience).

Upstairs was the spot you went for “the shift”. Getting invited upstairs by a peer was the equivalent of getting a “hi” from the captain of the football team in an American teen drama. You didn’t question it, but rather leant against your locker clutching your notebook and feeling blessed.

Once I went on a double date with a friend and her equally unsuitable suitor to see Johnny Depp’s film Blow, during which I fell flat on my face and ended up ripping my white corduroy bell bottoms. My fair-weather comrade proceeded to laugh the kind of manic laughter only those of us who spent our school years on the peripheries will understand. Laughter that says: “I love you but I’m sorry hun, it’s every woman for herself out here.”

People tell me bees are my friends but still I cannot get past the knowledge that they killed Macaulay Culkin in My Girl. Despite my best efforts to repress the memory, I can recall my poor auntie Ger inadvertently bringing her troop of nieces and nephews to what was quite possibly the most depressing film ever screened in West Kerry.

So traumatised was she that we had to collectively prop her up in Dykegate Lane as she wailed for the demise of Thomas J and hope and faith and Home Alone and everything we held dear.

Three decades have passed and still I find it virtually impossible to watch Inventing Anna without hearing the words: “His glasses! He can’t see without his glasses!” every time Anna Chlumsky speaks.

The Phoenix cinema in Dingle has closed

At the Phoenix I watched Inception and drank red lemonade and watched Inception again the following night and drank more red lemonade and still I don’t understand what happened.

I feigned interest in science-fiction and military drama because I live by the mantra: stand for nothing and watch men fall in love with you. I could never follow the plot and so would regularly sneak to the loo, invariably ending up chatting to a friend in the adjacent video shop and returning to the theatre having missed sizeable chunks of information.

Such was my status as a serial toilet-goer I emerged from Saving Private Ryan asking if Matt Damon got saved in the end.

There were of course morality tales too: love is transient (All Dogs Go to Heaven); extra-curricular activities were definitely a bad thing (Black Swan); give children alcohol and watch hilarious antics ensue (ET); pursuing dream cruise holidays always turns out well (Titanic) and calling someone “just an actress” is the biggest insult you can hurl (La La Land).

When I needed comfort I found it in the red leather seats, sinking down into its arms and into the stories that unfurled on screen, momentarily pressing pause on real-life situations that confused – if only for 120 minutes.

We all lost so much in Covid but time was perhaps our most painful sacrifice: time laughing, time dancing, time saying goodbye to those we loved. We keen for it because we know time is something that can never be reclaimed, that can never be redeemed.

But for the people of West Kerry the cinema is something that may yet be returned to us. It is something that might yet be salvaged, and that is something worth fighting for.

For more on the Phoenix cinema and the campaign, log onto phoenixdingle.ie or follow @phoenix.dingle on Instagram, or find the cinema on Facebook and Twitter