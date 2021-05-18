| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I once memorised a book of 4,000 names’ — Meet the memory man who teaches the powers of recall

Lecturer and author Charles Garavan from Dublin has been performing mind feats since his teens, and says anyone can learn the techniques he uses to retain and recall information

Charles Garavan&rsquo;s interest in memory began when he was just 16. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Charles Garavan&rsquo;s interest in memory began when he was just 16. Photo: Mark Condren

Charles Garavan’s interest in memory began when he was just 16. Photo: Mark Condren

Charles Garavan’s interest in memory began when he was just 16. Photo: Mark Condren

Charles Garavan

‘I’ve always had quite an aural memory and experience of the world. Apparently I was a bit of a pain as a young child because I would correct my parents when they said, ‘Such and such said something’. I’d say, ‘No, that’s not what they said, they said this’.

My interest in memory was sparked by a book called How to Develop a Super Power Memory by Harry Lorayne that my father gave me when I was 16. Lorayne was a magician so his technique was more about doing stunts and memorising numbers and cards.

Most Watched

Privacy