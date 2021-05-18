‘I once memorised a book of 4,000 names’ — Meet the memory man who teaches the powers of recall

‘I’ve always had quite an aural memory and experience of the world. Apparently I was a bit of a pain as a young child because I would correct my parents when they said, ‘Such and such said something’. I’d say, ‘No, that’s not what they said, they said this’.

My interest in memory was sparked by a book called How to Develop a Super Power Memory by Harry Lorayne that my father gave me when I was 16. Lorayne was a magician so his technique was more about doing stunts and memorising numbers and cards.

The book suggested learning off a list of words to remember numbers. For example, one is ‘bun’, two is ‘shoe’, three is ‘tree’, four is ‘door’… Then, when you want to learn a long number, you would associate the images in your mind with the digits.

When I was in college, I came across an article about the then World Memory Champion, Dominic O’Brien. He used a technique that is sometimes called the ‘journey method’ or the ‘loci method’.

It involves making a little journey around somewhere you’re familiar with, like your house, and turning each pair of words that you’re trying to remember into a composite bizarre picture, and then locating those pictures in each of the places.

That technique is based more on what the Greeks and Romans used and was actually taught as part of the art of rhetoric in ancient Rome. It’s how Roman orators remembered speeches and it’s apparently where the phrases ‘in the first place’ and ‘in the second place’ come from.

I went back to college in my mid-twenties and I used the memory techniques I learned to study for my exams. And I did very well in those exams — much better than I’d ever done.

I wanted to teach people the techniques I had learned, which led to me entering a couple of memory competitions. I suppose I was motivated by doing demonstrations to prove that the techniques worked, but really my interest lay in teaching them so it was really only to prove that I could do what I said I could do.

I went over to Germany for a memory competition that you had to pre-qualify for when you got there. We had to memorise a 60-digit number, aloud, at the rate of one digit per second, with no mistakes, and we had about 10 goes to get it right. If you didn’t get it right, you had flown to Germany for no reason.

The system that I used involved me learning 100 images for each of the numbers from 00 up to 99. So if you said 16, at the time I would have immediately been able to conjure up the image for, let’s say, Daffy Duck. If the next number was 22, and that was a nun, I would come up with a visual, say Daffy Duck and a nun having a boxing match. Then I would use the loci method and put that first image in my bedroom, and move on to the next four digits.

I’d have four seconds, effectively, to come up with that image. If you miss one, or the image isn’t strong enough when you try to recall it, then you’re kind of goosed.

I really liked the people I met at memory competitions. It’s sort of a strange subculture but everyone was very nice. Back then it was mostly men from Britain, Germany and Austria but it’s expanded hugely now. Now there are huge numbers of people from China, Korea and India.

And yet, as much as I enjoyed the competition, I don’t think I was naturally very good because a lot of the techniques rely on visualisation and I’m more of an aural person. I practised a lot to get to the point where I could memorise a pack of cards in a minute, but I couldn’t consistently do it at that pace in competition. The world record now is under 15 seconds.

I remember former World Memory Champion Andi Bell memorised 25 packs of cards in an hour and I said to him, ‘How on earth do you not make any mistakes?’ He told me he tested himself several times during the memorisation process, and that really stuck with me.

I went on to set up my own business. When I started, the emphasis was much more on memory techniques, but as I continued to teach, I realised teaching general skills were much more important.

It seemed to me that nobody was telling people how to actually study. And when I drilled down into it, I could see that the people who had been very successful in exams, without appearing to work hard, seemed to study in a way that was a bit different. What I found is that people who just read their notes over and over again didn’t do anything as well as people who tested themselves.

When I was trying to promote the business, I came up with some things that would resonate more with people than memorising packs of cards.

I bought a book called The Oxford Dictionary of Dates, which essentially listed a whole load of people who were born on particular days of the year, and I memorised the whole thing. The idea was that you could go to the index of the book and take any person, and I could tell you the day they were born, the year they were born, the date they died, their nationality, and what it said about them. It was about 4,000 people in total.

I went on the late, great Gerry Ryan’s radio show and he put me through the wringer. You could tell he really wanted to catch me out, but I got them all right.

People think forgetting things is a failure of the brain but, actually, it’s a design feature. Almost all of the information you’re bombarded with is of no practical use to you, so it would be extremely inefficient of your brain to store it all.

And if you don’t keep using information, it fades. If you think of your best friend in the world, if you never saw them again, and never thought about them, you would forget their name. Your brain would essentially say, ‘You haven’t accessed this file for a very long time’ and delete it.

If you want to remember things at the end of the day, it isn’t a bad idea to make a list. If you struggle with remembering names, try to repeat them in your mind. Say you’re sitting at a table with six people, go around the table and see if you can remember their names.

Ultimately, it’s about making an effort. If you always Google something, and you don’t make any effort to retain a particular piece of information, then it will eventually slip away.”

As told to Katie Byrne