'I love you, Mum. P.S. Make good choices' - Man shares touching letter his mother wrote to him before she died
When one man was reading through his late mother’s notebook, he realised he was reading messages she’d left especially for him.
This week Reddit user Maestroderek uploaded a photo of the last letter his mother, who died of cancer, wrote for him - and thousands of readers on the site have been touched by the message.
'I just found the notebook today,” he said. “I think it is really sad, but I am so glad to have it.”
The letter, which his mother wrote on August 10 last year, read: 'I didn't think this day would come this fast and I had years to write this. I'm sorry I was wrong if it happens that way'.
"'I love you and I hope you have a great blessed life."
“P.S. Make good choices.”
She signed the letter: "I love you, Mum".
Online Editors