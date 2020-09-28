'I lost my little brother Alex and my career. I had no time to grieve'

Such are the times we live in that no sooner do we think we have found solid ground, that ground shifts again and we must re-adapt. There is no doubt lockdown, followed by varying stages of freedom and its removal, has had an impact on our mental health. Almost no one will emerge unscathed.

One positive consequence is we are increasingly willing to admit our difficulties to one another. Which is why, when youth mental health charity Jigsaw launched their new fundraising campaign, Revolution, they also decided to encourage some of those involved to speak about their own experiences over the last months.

For DJ Sally Cinnamon, the first months of 2020 were tough, even before lockdown hit. "I lost my little brother, Alex, in January," she says. "Then in February and March, all my live gigs and festivals were cancelled. So I lost my brother and then I lost my career.

"I really needed the time to grieve, the time to pause," [so at first] "I was glad for the personal space. And then it got really hard. Being in Temple Bar was tough - it was pitch black, no lights, no noise. It took a while to get used to."

Expand Close Mark Logan is using Revolution as training to cycle to college / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mark Logan is using Revolution as training to cycle to college

Midway through lockdown, she had to find a new flatmate - "showing the apartment with masks on; it just felt like one thing after another" - and then, as restrictions began to lift, she heard that a close friend had died of lung cancer. "That was really hard. I'd just been through two heavy griefs, but this one hit me heavier."

She and other friends lined up outside the crematorium, staying socially distant. "Not being able to hug each other was awful - an extra layer of cruelty that nobody deserves."

How did she cope? "As soon as I could, I got out to the west of Ireland, to as many swimming spots along the coast as I could. I think being on my bike, jumping in the sea and staying in contact with my therapist got me through. I think I've realised I'm much stronger than I thought."

Cycling has long been a big part of Sally's life. "I bought my bike three years ago when I broke up with my ex. I was in this frantic, frazzled, confused mental state. I started going to therapy and I bought a bike and started cycling out and jumping in the sea. It was all the self-care I could practice. Three years later, I still have to do those things. I just love it."

Why is Jigsaw important to her? "I have nephews and nieces, and I speak to them a lot about their mental health and anxiety. I worry about kids and their mental health so much; I'm always so aware of how different things were for us. I worry about their access to smartphones and social media."

As she contemplates the next six months, Sally says: "[I'm] constantly between should I go back to college, because work-wise, it's not good. Talking to people in the industry, I'm hearing that a lot of festivals won't even go ahead next summer because they won't have the time to plan them. I feel like this time next year, we'll be exactly the same. This is not going anywhere I don't think. But projects like Epic (Event Production Industry Covid-19 Working Group) and their recent uplift campaign give me hope.

"They help to create a sense of belonging when you feel your identity has slipped away from you. That's a little silver lining."

Work also vanished almost overnight for Sinead Bailey Kelly, co-founder of design agency H&G Creations. "I could see the cancellations rolling in mid-March and then suddenly, nearly everything was cancelled. A year's worth of bookings gone. It's terrifying. I'm adaptable though. Myself and my business partner, Dee, started a company in the recession, so this wasn't the first time we've had to make something out of nothing.

"It was hard to adjust because so much change happened in a short space of time. All of a sudden, being confined to your home seemed not as comforting as it might once have been. I missed the social connections, so myself and Dee created weekly online Zoom events. After the initial shock, I actually just felt a wave of gratitude and appreciation wash over, for my support network, my family, my friends, my boyfriend."

Cycling, Sinead says, is everything. "It's being able to move your body and shake off any feelings that aren't serving you. I usually pick a mantra or affirmation that I repeat over and over while listening to music while cycling.

"Life is still a rollercoaster, but I've learned to let go a bit more and be more comfortable with the uncertainty of it all, to trust that all will be well. Sometimes things need to be turned upside down so you can get a fresh perspective."

For Dean Murray, a student at Maynooth University who was studying community and youth work, not being able to volunteer was one of the hardest aspects of lockdown. "I struggled with that," he says. "Also, my grant ended coming into summer and the job I would have normally worked wasn't possible." Instead, he found work painting and cleaning his old school PE hall.

Dean was surprised at how much his mental health was affected. "There was an element of anxiety when in or near shops. There was a lot of uncertainty about when I could see friends again and what activities we would be able to do." He read more - "books I had bought but never had a chance to read" - and began following NBA. "That helped to fill a gap where I would have been following the Gaelic Football championships."

As the time for Dean to return to Maynooth came closer, he realised he was getting anxious about traveling by train. "I decided to research the possibility of cycling to Maynooth instead." It's roughly an hour-and-a-half cycle and Dean has decided "to use Revolution as a way to train for it".

Through volunteering, he has seen "that as schools have reopened, students are more anxious about engaging in PE class and being within close contact with others. I have seen incoming first years with high levels of social anxiety. There's definitely a need to support and assist young people".

Dean says he is both optimistic and pessimistic about the next six months. "I feel confident that if we all work together, we'll come out of this as a stronger country. The pessimistic side is that my final year of college will be affected greatly and that will become a stress in terms of my learning and mental health."

Mark Logan, Director of Collective Films, found himself in Clare at the start of lockdown. "There was a novelty in the beginning, which soon gave way to what felt like our generation's wartime. There were some days when I felt everything from despair to joy, within hours of one another."

He coped, he says, by "straight up laughing, seeking joy and humour, sea swimming, watching old films, journalling".

Of the next six or so months, he says "we must be realistic and focus on the now. The future does not exist. It's an idea in our minds. We must be here now. Then we can meet what comes".

Jigsaw is asking people to cycle 100km and raise €100 by World Mental Health Day on Saturday, October 10. Register at revolutionxjigsaw.ie.

Health & Living