‘I know what’s in his heart’: Obama offers selective memories of Biden

Bromance: President Barack Obama pays tribute to his vice-president Joe Biden in the White House in January 2017 Expand

Steven Levingston

Former president Barack Obama sprinkles his new memoir with some kind words for his one-time wingman Joe Biden. “Joe had heart,” he writes in A Promised Land. “He had endured unimaginable tragedy… Joe was decent, honest and loyal. I believed he cared about ordinary people.” But haven’t we heard all this before?

Over eight years, Obama and Biden forged a historic White House friendship: no president and vice-president had ever demonstrated such affection for each other. If anyone could provide special insight into America’s president-elect, Obama surely would be that person. But don’t look here for deep introspection on our 46th president or even a recognition of the so-called bromance that enthralled a large swathe of the American public. This first volume of the president’s memoirs ends in 2011, before the relationship hit its emotional peak amid the illness and death of Biden’s son Beau. Perhaps Obama’s promised second volume will explore the breadth of the friendship.

In these pages, the praise of Biden is largely descriptive — neither analytical nor revelatory. “Joe was all warmth,” Obama writes. “You could see it as he worked a room, his handsome face always cast in a dazzling smile (just inches from whomever he was talking to), asking a person where they were from, telling them a story about how much he loved their hometown.”

