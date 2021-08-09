I know and love many anti-vaxxers, but unlike Jennifer Aniston, I’m not going to cut them out of my life 

Actress Jennifer Aniston always speaks her mind so it comes as no surprise that she’s taking a firm stand on her vaccine priorities.

While most celebrities have rolled up their sleeves for the almost obligatory vaccine selfie, Aniston has taken things further by outlining the rationale around her social bubble and explaining why she’s culling vaccine refuseniks from her circle.

“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame,” she told InStyle magazine. “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.

“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,” she added.

A few weeks after the interview appeared, Aniston took to Instagram to defend her decision and respond to an online commentator who asked why she was worried about the “unvaxxed around her”.

“Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me,” she wrote. “I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine or whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

It’s hard to argue with Aniston’s logic about the transmission of Covid (although it should be noted that fully vaccinated people can also transmit the virus to her), but I have to be honest here, I’m struggling to understand her zero-tolerance solution. She’s essentially promoting the social ostracism of vaccine-deniers, which only backs people further into their ideological bunkers and deepens the already fractious social divide.

In pre-pandemic times, we all had a perception of “anti-vaxxers”. They were the people who believed in homeopathy, crystal therapy and the writings of Carlos Castaneda. They were the people who followed macrobiotic diets and drank their own pee.

It was a nice, neat ‘them versus us’ divide, but now anti-vaxxers are everywhere. It’s no longer the friend of a friend who implored you to research chemtrails. It’s your best friend from school, your work colleague, your mother, brother and sister.

We use the catch-all term “anti-vaxxer” to describe them, but I’ve come to realise that not all anti-vaxxers are created equal. Sure, there are the people who’ve fallen down the internet rabbit hole and who believe we’re being microchipped by reptilian overlords, but there are also those who trust the science yet distrust the encroachment of their civil liberties.

There are those who are taking a watch-and-wait approach — they’d rather be at the end of the queue than the top of it — and then there are people, like me, who are vaccine-hesitant (I don’t like what I’m hearing about its effect on women’s periods) but who pushed past their fears and got the jab anyway.

Over the last few months, I’ve discovered that I know, and love, people in every one of those categories. And unlike Jennifer Aniston, I’ve kept them close to me.

If I was to place everyone I know who has doubts into the ‘anti-vaxxer’ category, I’d miss a vital opportunity to meet them exactly where they are. If I was to ostracise them from social circles and disinvite them from parties, I’d only reinforce their stance and heighten their paranoia.

Everyone is wondering what makes a person believe in conspiracy theories, and pointing the finger at online filter bubbles and fake news. But perhaps the widespread shunning of vaccine refuseniks only drives their conspiratorial beliefs. Perhaps the lack of safe spaces to discuss their doubts feeds into their sense of mistrust.

And perhaps the curious phenomenon, whereby vaccine recipients are compelled to be vaccine-enthusiasts who pose for strong-arm selfies, just makes vaccine-resistant people even more uneasy.

We’ve come to think of anti-vaxxers as selfish at best and dangerously misguided at worst, but perhaps we should try a little empathy instead. It must be terrifying to genuinely believe that you’re fighting against a nefarious global agenda. It must be lonely to lose friends and family along the way.

It’s better for everyone to maintain communication. And besides, you’ve a much better chance of appealing to someone’s common sense when they’re in your life, rather than out of it.

Rihanna’s perfume ad is a breath of fresh air

Rihanna has once again ripped up the rule book for the launch of Fenty Eau de Parfum

Rihanna has once again ripped up the rule book for the launch of Fenty Eau de Parfum

Perfume ads generally follow a formula of escapist cliche, silken gowns and smouldering gazes, so it was refreshing to see Rihanna once again rip up the rule book for the launch of Fenty Eau de Parfum.

“And so you want me to tell you what a woman is supposed to smell like?” she asks in the voiceover for the ad. “However the f**k they want to feel,” she concludes.

At last, a perfume commercial that doesn’t feel like high-gloss brainwashing.

Strategic dating is a little sad…

Whether it’s swiping right on everyone or avoiding the people who use the term ‘fun-loving’ in their bio, it seems everyone follows a strategy when they use dating apps. What you may not realise, however, is that a fast-growing community of women are taking strategic dating to the next level with guidelines designed to separate the wheat from the chaff.

On Reddit, the r/FemaleDatingStrategy board boasts a 182,000-strong community of women who “want to take control of their dating lives” by dividing potential dates into “high-value men” and “low-value men”.

Their “dating standards” include not moving in with a boyfriend (it’s the moment you “lose leverage” in a relationship, apparently) and avoiding drink dates (it will “place you in the category of a ‘fun girl’ instead of a girlfriend/wife”).

Women are also advised to avoid “low-effort dates”; “financially challenged men” and any attempts to go 50/50 on a bill.

The rest of the advice is like something from a 1990s dating manual: “make him invest before sex”; “let men chase you” and “be a high-value woman” because you’re worth it, etc.

It’s sad that supposedly empowered women still feel like they have to resort to tactics to snare a man. It’s sadder still that a lot of these strategies probably do exactly what they say on the tin...

