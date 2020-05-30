| 7.3°C Dublin

'I kept asking for jobs at RTE - but they kept rejecting me...'

Samantha Barry is the editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine and the toast of New York. Barry Egan spoke to the Ballincollig native about high fashion, Anna Wintour, Hillary Clinton, having a gun held to her head in a robbery - and being single in NYC

Glamour magazine's editor-in-chief Samantha Barry Expand
Margaret Atwood and Samantha Barry at the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in New York last November. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Expand
Brooke Shields is greeted by Samantha Barry at the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Expand
Charlize Theron and Samantha Barry. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Expand
Former neighbour Roy Keane Expand
Jane Fonda and Samantha Barry attend the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards Expand

Samantha Barry's earliest childhood memory is "a Christmas one" in Ballincollig, Cork, where she grew up.

"Our family were close in age," she says referring to her sister, Davina, who is a year older, and her brother, Brendan, a year younger. So, on Christmas Eve when Samantha was three or four years of age, her parents Mairead (from Bere Island off the Beara Peninsula) and David (from Bantry) did something that most parents didn't do.

"I know why they did it now," she explains. "They just didn't want three kids waking them up on Christmas morning." To achieve this, the Barry family would go out on Christmas Eve for a drive in Cork. "Dad would always be really late getting into the car. We would come back from the drive on Christmas Eve and the presents were there for us."