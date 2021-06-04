‘I just couldn’t accept that was my story’ – Paris Lees on her journey from troubled youth to Vogue’s first trans columnist

When Paris Lees told a doctor she wanted to have her gender reassigned, the medic’s response was, “So you want to become a man?” It was, you imagine, quite an easy mistake to make. “Passing” — the ability to be fully accepted on sight as the desired gender — is certainly not the be-all and end-all for trans people, but Lees is so delicately, stylishly feminine that, frankly, the mind boggles that she was ever a boy.

And yet, before she became one of the most influential LGBT people in the UK, the first trans Vogue columnist, and the first trans woman to appear in an ad for Pantene hair products, there was an unwanted boyhood to navigate. Her memoir, What It Feels Like for a Girl, may be named after a Madonna song, but it recalls another famous Madge lyric: “I made it through the wilderness.” It’s a gritty story of a young social outcast, who finds solace on the club scene and gets in trouble with the law before finally embracing the self she was always meant to be.

“Looking back at the book during the writing of the book has been a kind of therapy for me. It has helped me to make sense of my childhood,” she tells me. “It helped me to forgive my parents and forgive myself, and understand the whole context of the difficult situation we were in. In that sense, it freed me.”

Surprisingly, given her profile, it’s not really what she calls “a trans memoir”. What emerges from the contrast between the well-spoken, well-read woman I talk to and the youngster in the book is that the transition she underwent involved class as much as it did gender. Inspired by the local vernacular of books like Trainspotting and Roddy Doyle’s Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha, it’s written in the working-class Hucknall (a town in Nottinghamshire) dialect that she spoke as a child: all “owt”, for nothing, and “duck” as a term of affection. “It was one of those towns that had been forgotten, a community that didn’t feel like it mattered,” she says. “There was, as you can imagine, a huge premium put on conformity.”

Her father was the local hardman, a former bouncer and boxer, whose family, she says, was ashamed of her from the moment she could talk. Her mother, who had her when she was 17, split from him when she was a baby, and her aunt and her maternal grandmother — “Mammar” in the Hucknall dialect — helped to raise her.

Lees was just four years old when, in front of a group of local boys in the park, she blurted out that she was a girl. They jeered her, and at home she got the message that she couldn’t say it either. In school, people would ask her why her voice was so feminine. In the area where she lived, bullies would tell her, “Sorry, poofters aren’t allowed — there’s little kids on this estate.”

Her mother went to work in Turkey when she was nine and she went to live with her father for a while. He told her that she could keep her boy toys — Lego and so forth — but her dolls had to go. On the street, she was hit and spat at.

“That stage of my life was so unpleasant, I couldn’t accept that was how it was,” Lees tells me. “If, when you’re growing up, you literally never feel safe as you’re walking down the street, it completely affects how your brain is formed at a neurological level. I was always in a fight-or-flight state and I just couldn’t accept that was my story. It was so painful, so awful.”

As she got into her teens, she began sneaking out to go to nightclubs. “I used to climb out through the windows at my grandmother’s. At my dad’s, I used to go through the coal grate — you had to be careful so that you didn’t make noise when you hit the creaky floorboards. I would literally contort my body to get out of these houses and escape into the night.” In the relative safety of the nightclubs, she felt the freedom to wear girls’ clothes and makeup, and she fell in with a group she calls “the fallen divas”, a ragbag group of fellow gender non-conformists and outcasts. The book pulses with the music of the era — many chapters are named after songs. “The people I was hanging out with were in their thirties; they were leftover ravers from the ’90s and it was just incredibly good fun. If you’ve gone from a situation like I had — where nobody wanted to sit next to you in school — into a nightclub and you get up on the stage and dance, and you take ecstasy and there is a disco ball and people tell me, ‘You’re beautiful,’ that’s just completely intoxicating.”

Expand Close Author, journalist and broadcaster Paris Lees / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Author, journalist and broadcaster Paris Lees

At one point she had a drug-induced psychosis, but she doesn’t give in to finger-wagging about drug-taking, even now. “I’m not encouraging people to take drugs — they cause a lot of problems, I want to be clear about that — but if we are in a situation where the powers that be can’t stop people from taking drugs, we need to figure out how we stop people from dying of an overdose. For me, you have to be honest about why people take drugs — and they take them because they’re fun.”

On her 14th birthday, she went into a public toilet with a man who smelled of drink and cigarettes. She quickly learned that there were many men in the area, and those who would travel from further afield, who would pay to do sexual things with her. In the book, this is recounted as a welcome realisation, but looking back she sees it differently. “I talked before about going into toilets and having sex for money underage, and somebody wrote about it and said she’d opened up about being ‘abused’. That took me by surprise and when I looked at it, I thought, ‘Well, what else would you call it?’ I mean, I was a child and there were older, predatory men taking advantage of me. Part of the reason it happened is that I was desperate for validation.”

Her life continued to shuttle between the Technicolor of clubland and the black and white of small-town living, and Lees wryly observes that her cousin was a heroin addict — but she was the “black sheep” for wearing lipstick.

She fell for a man who pimped her out, and had her heart broken when her mother went through her phone and warned him off. Another boy, who she liked, suggested that they rob a client and she agreed, but when the friend absconded, she ended up taking the rap alone and was sent to a young offenders’ institution.

Despite her initial terror, she found that prison was not much worse than life on the outside. She bonded with some of the other young offenders and they would chat in their cells through the toilet plumbing. Her gender dysphoria continued to express itself and she would crush up chalk to apply to her face as makeup. “I’ve gorra be the most feminine person to have seen the inside of Glen Parva Young Offenders’ Institution,” she writes in the book. “It’s not very Joan Collins, is it?”

She recalls, “I just really remember this sense of feeling held, because you’re locked in your room and in many ways, to be honest with you, it was a lot simpler. It keeps me up at night, looking back on it, because a lot of those people didn’t have homes to go back to. I sat in prison and thought, ‘Is this my life?’”

In fact, it ended up being what she calls a “turning point” for her, an experience that bolstered her determination to get out and make something of her life. She was released early for good behaviour and put under curfew — she had to take baths with her ankle tag wrapped in cling film. Lees found work at a call centre and sat her A-levels but while she was waiting for the results, her grandmother, who had helped to raise her, unexpectedly passed away. The loss hit her very hard. In the book, she describes her grief as “like bein’ on a spaceship and watching the earth get further and further away, knowing you can never go home again”.

She moved to Brighton after that and began her transition. It was difficult to get the correct medical care, however. “There is this idea that if a boy plays with Barbies, he’s marched off to a gender clinic and ordered to have a sex change, and it’s just a fever dream — it’s not happening,” Lees says. “I had to walk around like a bag of bones in the late Noughties because the doctors were messing me about and just wouldn’t give me the hormones that would have made my life much easier.” Finally, she managed to get therapy and hormones. “I started getting better and better, and I was able to cope more.”

University gave her the feeling of “joining dry land and the middle classes” but in many ways things got worse. “I was still discriminated against because I was trans, and for a time I was suicidal,” she tells me.

Slowly, however, her mental and physical health improved and she began working as a journalist, writing a column for Gay Times. In recent years, her career has taken off and she has written for The Guardian, The Telegraph and Vice, and has presented programmes on the BBC and Channel 4. Lees also became a columnist for British Vogue, and has interviewed the likes of Emma Watson and Sam Smith. In 2013, The Independent on Sunday named her the most influential LGBT person in the UK.

There is a heartbreaking moment in the book when, during her transition, she meets her mother on the street and asks if she can come for tea. Her mother explains it’s “not a good time”. Since then they have become much closer, she says. “You have to also remember that this was mostly written from the perspective of a 14- or 15-year-old, and everyone hates their parents at that age. There was also a lot of love. I don’t talk about the holidays my mum took me on or the cuddles she gave me. She is now my biggest supporter, and she holds her hands up and says she got some things wrong.”

Incredibly, given that he is certainly the villain of her memoir, she also reconciled with her father. “During the course of the writing of the book, something happened, which I would never have predicted, in that I have reconnected with my father. That’s also been something that’s been very healing for me.”

Lees has become well known at a moment when trans people are more visible than ever — she says the likes of Laverne Cox (star of Orange Is the New Black) is an inspiration — but also more attacked than ever. I wonder what she feels about the likes of J.K. Rowling and Graham Linehan wading into the trans debate. “I’m not really religious but I keep coming back to: ‘Forgive them, Father, for they know not what they do.’ I think they really don’t get it. We are 1pc of the population. Before, they didn’t even know we existed, because before now we were just a punchline. And now they think they have to wade in with an opinion and I just think, ‘Can you please spare us? We are not personally hurting you or causing problems in your life.’”

Lees says that she has pulled back from her advocacy work in recent times, because of the toll it takes on her mental health. Relationships are also not the focus at the moment; she was celibate for a year during lockdown. Being contented, she says, is the greatest “win” that any trans person can have. And yet she resists framing her story with a neat ending. “I don’t know,” she responds when I ask her if she’s happy now.

“I’m a lot more comfortable with myself than I’ve ever been in my life. Putting this [her story] out there has been very traumatic. But I would say I’m happier and I have a vision for myself of the kind of life I want to lead. I think I could be happy.”

‘What It Feels Like for a Girl’ by Paris Lees is published by Particular Books.