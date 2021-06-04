| 15.2°C Dublin

‘I just couldn’t accept that was my story’ – Paris Lees on her journey from troubled youth to Vogue’s first trans columnist

After a tough adolescence and a spell in a young offenders’ institute, Paris Lees carved out a career as a writer and became one of the most influential trans women in Britain. Here, she talks about writing her coming-of-age memoir and being more comfortable with herself now than she has ever been before

Close

Donal Lynch Twitter

When Paris Lees told a doctor she wanted to have her gender reassigned, the medic’s response was, “So you want to become a man?” It was, you imagine, quite an easy mistake to make. “Passing” — the ability to be fully accepted on sight as the desired gender — is certainly not the be-all and end-all for trans people, but Lees is so delicately, stylishly feminine that, frankly, the mind boggles that she was ever a boy.

And yet, before she became one of the most influential LGBT people in the UK, the first trans Vogue columnist, and the first trans woman to appear in an ad for Pantene hair products, there was an unwanted boyhood to navigate. Her memoir, What It Feels Like for a Girl, may be named after a Madonna song, but it recalls another famous Madge lyric: “I made it through the wilderness.” It’s a gritty story of a young social outcast, who finds solace on the club scene and gets in trouble with the law before finally embracing the self she was always meant to be.

“Looking back at the book during the writing of the book has been a kind of therapy for me. It has helped me to make sense of my childhood,” she tells me. “It helped me to forgive my parents and forgive myself, and understand the whole context of the difficult situation we were in. In that sense, it freed me.”

