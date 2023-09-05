'I help women realise that they are worthy of wealth' - Meet Ireland’s first Trauma of Money coach
As Ireland’s first accredited Trauma of Money coach and practitioner, Loretta Kennedy from Mayo works with women who want to change their relationship with money by understanding where their core financial beliefs stem from
‘I help women cultivate a healthier relationship with money — but it’s not as simple as just telling them to save more and spend less. Over the years I’ve come to realise that trauma shapes our money programming and beliefs. The work I do helps women realise that they are worthy of wealth.