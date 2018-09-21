'I have knocks every day that scare me' - Irish mum leaves permanent role to follow her lifelong dream

“I didn’t have the guts to do it but when I had my two girls I was looking at my life and I thought there has to be more. It gave me the guts to do this.”

“I didn’t have the guts to do it but when I had my two girls I was looking at my life and I thought there has to be more. It gave me the guts to do this.”

Dubliner Gillian Halpin, who is mum to Willow (5) and Rose (1), has struck out on her own and created her own luxury candle range.

“It’s a mad household,” she laughs.

“I have knocks every day that scare me and I’m human after all but I’m proud of following my dream every day.”

The mum left her secure marketing role at a promotional merchandise company to design her own candles, which she says, are about injecting a little bit of luxury into a simple moment.

“I think I have the same thing as every mum,” Gillian tells Independent.ie. “You feel bad because you’re working or home late or sending a work email at home. But we have to give ourselves a bit of a break that we’re doing our best and I think even if we give ourselves five minutes for ourselves it can make all the difference.”

“I came to realise that I wasn’t happy with the way I was living and working. Since I’ve started working on Jane Darcy I’ve made a few small changes. When we come home in the evenings, myself and my partner put our phones on the fireplaces to make sure we’re not looking at them, and I go to yoga every evening.”

“I don’t know if I’d call myself a yogi but it’s unbelievable for my mind; and my flexibility and coordination have come on since I started it, and most of all for my mind, giving myself that time, it really helps.”

Gillian has named the candles after her two daughters’ middle names. The fragrance comes from an established fragrance house in Paris and they’re packaged in Ireland.

“I’ve been working on this now for nearly two years. In my work I did a lot of travel… and I started to realise that I wasn’t taking the time to enjoy my girls and the people around me, and when I said this to my family they agreed.”

“I’m still quite busy. Like everyone else I’m not perfect and I struggle with the work life balance. I get up earlier now and I have breakfast with the girls. Before, I wasn’t having breakfast and I was rushing out. Now I leave the office at 5.30pm.”

“I know the candle market is really saturated. But for me, we’re not just selling a product, we’re selling an idea. I want to make a difference to people’s lives and encourage them to take that time in their lives. That’s my main drive and my main focus. Of course I’d love to sell more candles but it’s about having five minutes for yourself as well.”

“This is all about allowing people to treasure the simple moments. Forget about the big parties, but instead it’s the little moments like sharing a cup of tea with your mum. I wanted to encourage people to treasure those simple moments and make that a part of your day.”

Online Editors