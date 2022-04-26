I hate the idea that cheating makes you an awful person. Most of the time it’s complicated

Carrying out a cursory background check on potential love interests is part and parcel of modern dating; scour their socials, find out if you have mutual friends, scroll through pictures to see if you can envision a shared future or to see if they give you the ick.

But sometimes, it would appear, that is not enough. This month, Cosmopolitan ran an article titled ‘The Wild World of Are We Sharing the Same Boyfriend Facebook Groups’.

These are semi-private city specific groups where people post photos of men they are dating to gather intel on them and see if they are cheating. The aim, Cosmo tells us, is ‘to expose one philandering partner at a time’, and to warn the sisterhood about potential ghosters and gaslighters and f**kbois.

In the article, one woman explained that she joined the group after her Tik Tok ‘For You’ page became populated with ‘You know he’s cheating when…’ advice videos, and clips of tarot card readers and energy healers suggesting ways to clear her life of negative spirits.

This means your algorithm no longer simply suggests clothes and skincare products you may like, but also passively alerts you to potential infidelity. The woman in question joined her local ASTSB page, discovered her boyfriend was cheating and dumped him.

Online groups exposing ‘cheaters’ have become something of a phenomenon in recent years. In January this year, there was a furore over ‘West Elm Caleb’. Caleb was a 25-year-old furniture designer in the States, who got ‘outed’ on TikTok for dating multiple women at the same time. His dating pattern was to shower women with compliments, make them not-so-bespoke playlists and then he’d vamoosh. The videos in which women spoke about Caleb and talked about their ‘shared trauma’ were watched by millions.

“We’ve all interacted with a West Elm Caleb,” a Mashable article read. “We’ve just never been able to hold them accountable before.”

Before Caleb was Couch Guy, a young graduate accused by online detectives of cheating when a video of him reacting to a surprise visit from his girlfriend was deemed to be suspect. The story was reported on major news channels in the States as people projected their own issues and hang-ups onto an innocuous exchange.

The conversation around these posts often come with an air of self-righteousness; these people are being called out to prevent further hurt and help others heal.

And absolutely, everyone should be allowed to voice their hurt and upset in the wake of a break-up.

But the reason West Elm Caleb and Couch Guy spread like wildfire is not because we’re concerned, it’s because the online world turns many of us into outrage-hungry monsters who love a dose of digestible schadenfreude.

Which is why these vigilante detective groups and posts feel like the online equivalent of late-night US series Cheaters. If you never saw it, the hit TV show constructed elaborate and humiliating sting operations which typically ended with a camera crew bursting into motel bedrooms or restaurants to expose an unfaithful partner.

No one is arguing that being cheated on is anything but the pits. It’s deceitful, hurtful, humiliating, and at times even abusive. But I also hate this idea that ghosting or cheating inherently makes someone an awful person. And that if you have cheated on one person once, you have, by default, forfeited your right to privacy and it’s okay to have your relationship history and personal details posted in a Facebook group.

Not all people who cheat do so pathologically or compulsively. Most of the time there are heaps of complicated reasons it happens — moments of low self-esteem, going through a quarter- or mid-life crisis, and not knowing how to extricate oneself from a relationship. Or sometimes people genuinely fall in love with another person.

Cheating happens, sometimes you can move past it, sometimes you can’t. A few years back, actress Cameron Diaz said that everyone on the planet will at some stage either be cheated on, or will cheat.

“We are human beings, we are complicated,” she said. “You cannot go through life without tallying up a few scars, you cannot go through life unscathed, it’s just what it is… take your lessons, figure it out, move on.”

I’m inclined to agree with her. One thing is certain though; if you discover someone is sharing your picture online in a bid to source negative information on you, chances are they’re probably not a keeper.

How to recover from MAFSA obsession

Expand Close Olivia Frazer from Married at First Sight / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Olivia Frazer from Married at First Sight

There’s always a bit of a lurch when a series that you loved comes to an end. I am bereft as last night marked the finale of the greatest reality TV show I have watched to date; season nine of Married At First Sight Australia. For me, this series has been nothing short of a work of art. It is the Succession of reality TV. There have been so many plot twists, shock splits, and surprise re-kindling of relationships. But, perhaps, the principal reason I have enjoyed it so much is because it has been so unexpected.

Often in reality TV, we know the goodies and the baddies from the get-go, and what follows only confirms our expectations. If any X Factor act came with a sob story, we knew it was heading for the final. This is comforting for us as viewers. We are encouraged to believe that if a person can overcome adversity, then they must be good people deserving of good things. But on MAFSA, that belief was regularly confounded.

In the beginning, all of the viewers were rooting for Olivia Frazer. She had a heart-breaking back story; she had spent seven years nursing her terminally ill father. All she wanted was love and she seemed to have got what she deserved when she married Jackson. But then things shifted. Over the course of the series, she carried out some of the most mean-spirited actions including circulating naked photos of a woman she didn’t like. Her actions outraged viewers, but she also dumbfounded them.

This is not what happens! It didn’t align with the tried and tested reality TV format where people are signposted as Good Uns and Bad Uns from the start. It opened up a grey area. This may explain why myself and so many others have become totally engrossed in the show. Roll on season 10!

Of mice and McDonalds

Slightly disconcerting news this week that a man found a 60-year-old McDonalds meal in the wall of his house. Speaking with Newsweek, home renovator Rob from Illinois said he discovered several takeaway bags in the wall of his bathroom along with a half eaten carton of French fries. Rob said: “There was no smell and surprisingly no trace of mice”. What do the mice know that we don’t? Anyway, I guess this means we can add McDonalds chips to the list of things that will definitely withstand a nuclear apocalypse.

Read More



