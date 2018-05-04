Businesswoman Marissa Carter has opened up about how she suffered three miscarriages before she had her two children.

Businesswoman Marissa Carter has opened up about how she suffered three miscarriages before she had her two children.

'I had three miscarriages that truly nearly broke me' - businesswoman Marissa Carter praised for opening up about personal tragedies

The owner of Cocoa Brown tan wrote about her personal experience on her Instagram page yesterday, and outlined why she was voting to repeal the eighth amendment on May 25.

“Before we had our two beautiful children - I had three miscarriages that truly nearly broke me,” she told her followers. “I couldn't leave our apartment for three months after the last one and I couldn't bear to speak about it with my friends.”

“When I was pregnant with Charlie - we were afraid to celebrate. The mum-of-two, whose tan is sold internationally and has been endorsed by Kylie Jenner, went on to encourage her followers to check that they’re registered to vote in the abortion referendum in three weeks’ time.

“Repealing the 8th amendment isn't about the value you place on life inside the womb. It's not. It's about a woman's right to choose.” “Abortion is not a decision that any woman wants to make. It's just not. I don't need a list of why women might want or need an abortion - it's not my place to judge. It's no one's.”

“I stand #together4yesand I support every woman's right to control her own body. We will #Repealthe8th. Now make sure you're registered to vote!”

Online Editors