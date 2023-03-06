‘I feel more like me when I speak Irish’: Adult students and their teachers on their grá for Gaeilge

More people than ever are swapping Béarla cliste for Gaeilge briste as the Irish language celebrates an unprecedented renaissance and, fittingly, Seachtain na Gaeilge kicks off. The festival, which began in 1902, is an international event to promote and celebrate the Irish language and culture.

At the intersection of both is this year’s awards season: with Paul Mescal and Brendan Gleeson's TG4 interviews on the Bafta red carpet in London, and An Cailín Ciúin’s Best International Feature Film Oscar nomination. And the resulting buzz has sparked a nationwide conversation about the richness, but also difficulty, of learning what was once our native tongue.

Jane Ní Luasa grew up in the Irish-speaking region of Gaeltacht Mhúscraí in Cork and is passionate about teaching the language to people both at home and abroad. She says part of what draws learners towards the language is a sense of identifying with their past.

Jane Ní Luasa creates Irish social media content and offers lessons online.

Jane Ní Luasa creates Irish social media content and offers lessons online.

“People feel like they are connecting to their roots, culture and heritage when they are learning Gaeilge” she says, “Many of my American students’ ancestors came from Ireland and by learning, they are connecting to their Irish identity.”

Though Irish was part of the fabric of her childhood, Ní Luasa says: “I always took Gaeilge for granted until I went to the University of Montana on a Fulbright scholarship to teach,” she says. It was there she realised just how much it meant to her. Her favourite Irish word - suaimhneas - means peace or tranquillity.

Now she teaches classes online, hosts a ciorcal comhrá (or conversation circle) and has an active presence on TikTok (@gaeilgelejane), with over 8,000 followers tuning in to her seanfhocal na seachtaine, tutorials, and practical insight into how best to make the formerly languishing language a living one.

She says that the boom in Irish learning is driven, in part, by the language’s newfound accessibility. “The internet makes it easy for people to interact with the language every day,” she says. “When I started my TikTok page, I didn’t realise how international the audience would be. Social media shows people that Gaeilge can be used every day in many contexts, like shopping, cooking or fashion.”

If there’s one thing Ní Luasa has proven, it’s that teaching doesn’t just happen in a classroom - something Kathy Scott, founder of The Trailblazery (a cultural enterprise focused on wellbeing, creativity and learning) knows well. Scott helps organise Scoil Scairte, a nine-week immersive Irish programme online that throws rote learning out the fuinneog. “It's kind of like a nine-week Odyssey,” she says.

Kathy Scott, founder of The Trailblazery, and organiser of Scoil Scairte.

Kathy Scott, founder of The Trailblazery, and organiser of Scoil Scairte.

More than just grammar and syntax, it’s about threading together culture, heritage, identity and wellbeing, all through the lens of the Irish language. Scoil Scairte kicked off this week but will continue until early May.

This year, the programme focuses on Galway. Made up of the likes of author Manchán Magan and voice of Duolingo Irish, Caitlin Ni Chualáin, Kathy and her team of creatives and teachers are passionate about “discovering how the language feels, and finding joy and craic and all the things we didn’t have in school,” Scott says.

Scotts favourite Irish word? Iomán draiocht or ‘magic hurling’, a term coined by Wild Irish Retreat for their hurling sessions in the wilderness.

John Ó Ríordáin, like many of us, lapsed with his Irish speaking after school. But at age 36, after the birth of his daughter, he picked back up the mantle with the goal of sending her to a Gaelscoil.

Plus, having always worked in multinational companies, he became keenly aware that he was among the minority of monolinguists. “There was always a small sense of embarrassment that I could only speak one language,” he says. “And it wasn't even one that we invented!”

John Ó Riordáin was motivated to learn Irish again after the birth of his daughter. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

John Ó Riordáin was motivated to learn Irish again after the birth of his daughter. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Ó Ríordáin’s Irish learning process wasn’t always smooth. “In school, I was very bad at it, I hated it,” he says. “My teachers had no real interest in anybody who was weak and concentrated on the students that already had decent Irish.”

That continued in the first round of classes he took as an adult, but they say the third time’s the charm. And so it was for Ó Ríordáin, who then joined a class for foreign parents of children in Irish schools, many of whom already had multiple languages. “They had no hang-ups about Irish whatsoever,” he says. “They were happy to just give it a go, and I realised that is what I should do.”

The biggest challenge, according to Ó Ríordáin, is finding people to speak with. “A lot of people have Irish, more than you would think, but it's difficult to find them.” What worked for him was conversation sessions, pop-up Gaeltachts and even WhatsApp groups. And of course, practising with his Gaelgóir children. His favourite word is smugairle róin, which directly translates to ‘seal’s snot’ but means jellyfish.

Like Ó Riordáin, Derek Hollingsworth didn’t feel much of an affinity for Irish until he started having children and saw Gaelscoilleanna (and the Irish homework they bring with them) in their futures. It had been a background goal of his for years, but “the kids were the inspiration to actually go and do it” he says.

Derek Hollingsworth pictured with fellow Gaelgóir, President Micheal D Higgins.

Derek Hollingsworth pictured with fellow Gaelgóir, President Micheal D Higgins.

Getting back in the saddle was harder than he anticipated, “but from the start it was rewarding,” Hollingsworth says. Now, he and his children speak Irish around 50pc of the time. “I try to be 100pc through Irish on the way to school in the morning or having breakfast, because other times it’s very easy to slip back into English if you’re tired,” he says.

While he doesn’t have a favourite word, he does like the odd ‘bad’ word as Gaeilge, which extends to his children, too. “I let my own kids away with a bit more if it’s in Irish… the odd cac would be tolerated in Irish, where s**t wouldn’t be” he laughs.

For many Irish people, the sense of identity gleaned from speaking a language that has fought hard to stick around is driver enough. It certainly was for Hollingsworth. “I feel more like me when I speak Irish,” he says. “For nine tenths of recorded history in Ireland, Irish was the majority language, and it was only through a whole range of historical scenarios that the language shift occurred. And there's beauty in the language, there's an element of reclaiming what is ours.”

Connemara, Galway - 2023's Scoil Scairte Irish language and culture programme will focus on the Galway area. Photo: Declan Surpless/Fáilte Ireland

Connemara, Galway - 2023's Scoil Scairte Irish language and culture programme will focus on the Galway area. Photo: Declan Surpless/Fáilte Ireland

Scott calls that reclaiming of identity “an awakening,” something she sees as a response to the collective trauma of colonialism and famine - both as much cornerstones of an old Ireland as the language itself.

For many, the rigorous structure of language learning in school has turned them away from Irish. “Without laying the blame, it was taught with good intentions but in the wrong way. I think we almost colonised the language,” Scott says.

And that has had a lasting effect. According to Ní Luasa, the biggest challenge in learning can be the overbearing feeling that we should already be fluent from our school days, and a sense of shame when we aren’t. “When you remove that pressure and simplify the structure and grammar rules, it can be easy and fun to learn.”

As a new wave of language learning and appreciation washes over Irish shores, it seems we’re set on doing things differently. From TikTok to social groups, we’re finding new ways of learning and practising our cúpla focail. And according to Scott, that’s how it was always meant to be. “It's oral. It's supposed to be communal. It's supposed to be fun. It's wild and descriptive!”

Learning resources:

Scoil Scairte (€225): Thursdays, Mar 2-Apr 27

Duolingo (FREE)

Gaeilge le Jane online classes (from €22.50) gaeilgelejane.com

Or see your local library for free online language classes