| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I feel more like me when I speak Irish’: Adult students and their teachers on their grá for Gaeilge

With the Irish language having a deserved moment in the spotlight and Seachtain na Gaeilge in full swing, we hear from the people who are eager to learn, and those teaching them

John Ó Riordáin from Cork city who has started learning Irish again. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision Expand
John Ó Riordáin was motivated to learn Irish again after the birth of his daughter. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision Expand
Jane Ní Luasa creates Irish social media content and offers lessons online. Expand
Kathy Scott, founder of The Trailblazery, and organiser of Scoil Scairte. Expand
Derek Hollingsworth pictured with fellow Gaelgóir, President Micheal D Higgins. Expand
Connemara, Galway - 2023's Scoil Scairte Irish language and culture programme will focus on the Galway area. Photo: Declan Surpless/Fáilte Ireland Expand

Close

John Ó Riordáin from Cork city who has started learning Irish again. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

John Ó Riordáin from Cork city who has started learning Irish again. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

John Ó Riordáin was motivated to learn Irish again after the birth of his daughter. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

John Ó Riordáin was motivated to learn Irish again after the birth of his daughter. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Jane Ní Luasa creates Irish social media content and offers lessons online.

Jane Ní Luasa creates Irish social media content and offers lessons online.

Kathy Scott, founder of The Trailblazery, and organiser of Scoil Scairte.

Kathy Scott, founder of The Trailblazery, and organiser of Scoil Scairte.

Derek Hollingsworth pictured with fellow Gaelgóir, President Micheal D Higgins.

Derek Hollingsworth pictured with fellow Gaelgóir, President Micheal D Higgins.

Connemara, Galway - 2023's Scoil Scairte Irish language and culture programme will focus on the Galway area. Photo: Declan Surpless/Fáilte Ireland

Connemara, Galway - 2023's Scoil Scairte Irish language and culture programme will focus on the Galway area. Photo: Declan Surpless/Fáilte Ireland

/

John Ó Riordáin from Cork city who has started learning Irish again. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Saoirse Hanley

More people than ever are swapping Béarla cliste for Gaeilge briste as the Irish language celebrates an unprecedented renaissance and, fittingly, Seachtain na Gaeilge kicks off. The festival, which began in 1902, is an international event to promote and celebrate the Irish language and culture.

At the intersection of both is this year’s awards season: with Paul Mescal and Brendan Gleeson's TG4 interviews on the Bafta red carpet in London, and An Cailín Ciúin’s Best International Feature Film Oscar nomination. And the resulting buzz has sparked a nationwide conversation about the richness, but also difficulty, of learning what was once our native tongue.

Most Watched

Privacy