UCD academic Dr Mary Aiken has this week announced that the digital age of consent in Ireland, which is 13, is too young.

'I don’t want them on a social network' - What the tech giants say about screen time for kids

Children under the age of 14 are not capable of looking after their own cyber safety, she said on last night’s Prime Time.

It so happens that some tech inventors also agree. 1. Bill Gates

Bill Gates. Photo: Getty Ten years ago, Bill Gates, the former CEO of Microsoft, said he put a cap on screen time when he noticed his daughter was developing an unhealthy attachment to a video game. He also didn’t let his children get a mobile phone until they were 14.

Today, the average age for a child getting their first phone is 10. 2. Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs The late Steve Jobs, who was the CEO of Apple until his death in 2012, revealed a year before his death that he had prohibited his kids from using the newly-released iPad.

"We limit how much technology our kids use at home," Jobs told the New York Times.

3. Tim Cook

Leo Varadkar with Apple CEO Tim Cook Tim Cook, who took over as head of Apple after Jobs’ death, has said he doesn’t want his nephew on a social network. “I don’t believe in overuse [of technology]. I’m not a person that says we’ve achieved success if you’re using it all the time,” he told an audience at Harlow college in Essex. “I don’t subscribe to that at all.”

“I don’t have a kid, but I have a nephew that I put some boundaries on. There are some things that I won’t allow; I don’t want them on a social network.” 4. Apple's CDO Jonathan Ive

Jonathan Ive Jonathan Ive, chief design officer of Apple, said he also sets strict limits for his twin boys. 5. Twitter's former head of international communications, Rachel Bremer

In 2015, while she worked as Twitter’s head of international communications, Rachel Bremer said that her two children had private Twitter accounts since they were born. She also said she has used the livestreaming app Periscope to privately broadcast her son’s school assembly for his grandparents “We’re gradually getting our son comfortable with social media. I wouldn’t want to restrict it for my children altogether, and then one day in the future open the floodgates and let them at it,” she said previously.

