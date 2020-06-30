| 14.4°C Dublin

'I don’t think my brain will cope with the newness of stepping out into the world again'

Anna Nolan

A barman in Murrays pub on Grafton street checks the head on a pint of Guinness in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) Expand
Back to business: People are returning to Dublin city centre as the lockdown restrictions are eased. Photo: Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney Expand

I’ve stepped out into the world again. The endless days, and weeks, of being on my own and trying to get through each day without some strange irrational breakdown are a thing of the past.

What I went through doesn’t compare to many, but there was a stretch of around seven weeks during which I didn’t speak to anyone face to face.

I’ve written about it here, when I was in the moment, trying to grapple with the boredom, the elation, the roller coaster of Covid.