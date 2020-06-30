'I don’t think my brain will cope with the newness of stepping out into the world again'

I’ve stepped out into the world again. The endless days, and weeks, of being on my own and trying to get through each day without some strange irrational breakdown are a thing of the past.

What I went through doesn’t compare to many, but there was a stretch of around seven weeks during which I didn’t speak to anyone face to face.

I’ve written about it here, when I was in the moment, trying to grapple with the boredom, the elation, the roller coaster of Covid.

But as Grayson Perry said in his Channel 4 series Art Club, it’s very hard to capture when you are in the moment. He’s right. We are only surviving and “getting through it”. It’s only when we look back that we can bring context and reflection.

My last stepping out into the world was in February, when I went to the GALAS. It was a night of celebration for the LGBTQ+ community at the Mansion House.

When any trauma happens, you remember vividly what happened just beforehand. Like when I got the news that my father was dying, I can remember exactly what I was doing (watching television with my sister), what I was drinking (campo viejo tempranillo), what I was wearing (grey jumper and jeans).

I also remember silly details like I hadn’t washed my hair and so it was scraped back into a ponytail and I had one of those achey heads from too tight a ponytail.

So on the big night out before Covid, I can remember so many details: the meal in Lucky Tortoise on Aungier Street, the coffee in Accents around the corner, the rain as we ran to the Mansion House, sitting beside a nominee’s mother and his sister and having the craic with them.

Lockdown

It was a brilliant night, perhaps now made more brilliant in the light of what happened a couple of weeks later – lockdown. We will relive and refeel and rewrite what lockdown was for us all, as time goes by.

After my evening out this Saturday, it is once again being reframed because I have a different moment to compare it to.

Saturday evening was simple enough: a birthday gathering with four people in a house. But the details are buzzing through my head, amplified a hundred fold. The takeaway Indian meal from Rasam was sublime.

I haven’t had a takeaway in months so the kali dal tasted like droplets from heaven and their lamb dum pukht gosht has now become my dream death-row dish. The laughs were louder and heartier. The conversation flowed and I hung on every word of everyone who was there.

When I left I kept saying I couldn’t believe what time it was. Even though I hadn’t drank, the time flew by like the summer winds. I’m planning to go to my mobile home soon. I don’t think my brain will be able to cope with the newness. I’m feeling emotional about this whole stepping out into the world again.

Perhaps I am finally letting it sink in, just how bizarre and strenuous it’s been. Maybe I’m beginning to think that everything will be OK.