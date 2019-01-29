A former Coronation Street actor who was out of work for nine months last year has revealed how he hit rock bottom and developed alcohol, cannabis and pornography addictions.

'I don’t think many men discuss this' - Former Coronation Street actor who turned to pornography when his self-esteem plummeted

Sean Ward played the role of bad boy bartender Callum Logan on Coronation Street and was later killed off by Kylie Platt when Ward decided to depart the soap for drama “Our Girl”.

This morning Ward told the Ryan Tubridy Show that when he returned home from working on "Our Girl", he couldn’t find any more work as an actor and his self esteem plummeted.

He was turned down for over 50 auditions, and began spending his days “necking” straight vodka, smoking cannabis, and watching pornography to distract himself from the “boredom”.

“I did over 50 auditions last year and didn’t get one...I’ve been acting since I was 12, and the rejection just doesn’t get any easier, and I think once I hit 30 all of it just hit me in one big ‘poof’.”

He was diagnosed with clinical depression and ADHD by the time he was 30.

“Partly I think my self esteem taking such a big knock and getting diganosed with something like clinical depression, if anyone has it they’ll understand how numb... it just makes you feel numb... So having to portray emotion through characters - if I didn’t have any emotions myself... [he couldn’t win over casting directors at auditions].

“I need to walk into a room and the casting director has to look at me and say ‘yeah he can carry a show’ and I just was a bit of a shell of the man I used to be.”

Seán slept very little during this time, became agoraphobic and looked for ways to fill the “void”.

“Something I’ve always dealt with is filling this void, and being an actor since a young age I stupidly used to try and buy a lot of friends, and I used to overcompensate... it just all caught up with me when the chips were down... You just realise who your friends are, so I was filling the void with alcohol, cannabis, not really looking after my girlfriend’s needs. I was in a relationship but I was still watching pornography.

“It all just spirals out of control and before I knew it, I was waking up and smoking cannabis in the morning and drinking myself to sleep, and it just got to a bad, bad point last year.

“If I found myself alone for the weekend, that was it, I’d just drink myself away.”

The addictive nature of cannabis needs to be recognised, he said, and how smoking it can be normalised among teenagers.

“For some reason you think that waking up in the morning and having a spliff is OK but you wouldn’t go and have a glass of wine in the morning... so you are still addicted to it. Cannabis I do believe is extremely addictive.”

Seán turned to pornography then because he was “insecure” about himself.

“I think that came down to not finding myself attractive. I don’t think many men discuss this but I didn’t find myself attractive so I wasn’t really in the mood to make love to my partner... I was insecure about myself so it was just easier for me to watch pornography.

“It comes back to the whole dopamine kind of frontal cortex hit, I was sat in my house literally, I didn’t work for nine months last year, and I started becoming agoraphobic. Everything’s just easier to order, you’d order some weed, order some food on Uber, you just didn’t leave the house. And then to get through the day, I’ll just do this or I’ll do that. A lot of it is sheer boredom but also not loving myself.”

Seán said he was telling his story to give people in similar situations the message that they can come back from a low period in their lives.

He began to lose weight and got alopecia in his beard, and he would cover up the patches with his mother's mascara. But it wasn't until his girlfriend found a note written by him that concerned her and she alerted his family that he began to turn a corner.

Seán said he hasn't ruled out attending AA in the future, but he is now back working on different projects and he is in a good place.

He has written a film The Parlour about depression among farmers, which he is hoping to get financed, and he worked last year as a runner on Peaky Blinders to watch actors like Cillian Murphy at work and learn from them. Who knows, he told Ryan Tubridy, he might even get noticed and be asked to feature in a Peaky Blinders scene.

Online Editors