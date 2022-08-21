I dislike nature and the outdoors immensely — here’s a case for concrete, shopping centres and a pet-free life

The Mayo Man decided to climb Mount Kilimanjaro last week. He abandoned me for two weeks to live out of a backpack, walk at a snail’s pace up a slow incline, for 15 hours a day, to get to the top of a hill. Much like the Grand Old Duke of York, my husband had (slightly fewer than 10,000) men to do the heavy lifting for him. Local porters carry the heavy bags and equipment! They run ahead of the Bear Grylls-inspired tourists to set up the tents and camps for the night.

They say opposites attract and it must be true, because there isn’t an amount of money you could pay me to willingly spend that much time outdoors. Aside from the fact that The Mayo Man had to pack for three different climates due to the different altitudes he would be walking through, the inability to just go inside, sit in an actual chair or be contained by anything more than a tent freaks me right out.

My idea of an adventure is picking something new off the menu in a restaurant I frequent often. My husband’s is to cut himself off from everything he is familiar with, and challenge his body by putting it into a situation society has spent centuries evolving away from.

We don’t have to climb mountains and go all survivalist! We have invented ceramic toilets and running water and memory-foam mattress toppers. Why must we deny the progress we have made and try to do a reverse Darwin, going back into caves? Come off the mountain — we’ve invented treadmills.

People think disliking animals is a psychopathic trait, which is why I’ve been reticent to share the fact that, on top of being fearful of dogs, I dislike nature and the outdoors immensely.

They say it’s a universal truth that spending time in nature is therapeutic, but I’m here to argue that nature and its creatures are not a panacea for all woes. I’m offering a case for concrete shopping centres and a pet-free life.

The indoors are amazing. Have you been? Hurray for climate control and predictability. Shopping centres, with their polished floors, straight malls and one-way systems, are God’s fabricated gift to people who love order. Give me walls and automatic doors, sleek finishes and ergonomic furniture.

Outside is chaos. The climate changes, the wind is unpredictable, the weather shifts viciously from one hour to the next, and you end up wearing a string top and shorts but having to carry a scarf and waterproof pants in your bag. It’s too hot or too cold, and the few Goldilocks zones in between are always thronged with people. Not just people either — people and their animals.

I would be a terrible dog owner or, rather, I would fail at being a good dog owner who isn’t annoyed all the time. The sheer levels of attention and care this once-wild animal needs are baffling. It truly separates the human population into ‘dog people’ and ‘other’. My friend and avid dog lover PJ Gallagher gives me a peek behind the curtain of what being a dog owner means. To be frank, my friends who have newborns go to fewer lengths to keep a human baby alive than PJ goes to keep Stella and Wendy happy.

He even factors them into his transport choice! PJ would rather get rid of his car and live on two motorised wheels but, because he’s a dog dad, he needs a comfortable car, with leather seats for easy cleaning. Dogs need treats, and to have their birthdays recognised with puppy muffins. Puppy muffins!

The rabbit hole you can go down researching the different religions of dog food is wild. They need medicine and are allergic to chocolate, which would make my love for Maltesers (coupled with my inability to not spill them) a threat to their life. They need baby gates, grooming and daycare, and boarding, and stamina to walk them miles every day. Basically, dog owners are saints and I’m not interested in being ordained.

It’s probably all tied up in the same issue because owning a dog means not having a choice but to go outdoors every day, or spend money hiring someone who will. I’m not advocating culling pets from the world, but there’s a reason “that doggy” was “in the window” in the song, and why aquariums are so popular.

Animals, like nature, are nice to look at through some wonderful double-glazing. If anyone wants to start an indoor-lovers’ club, maybe we could organise a hike to the top of Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre?