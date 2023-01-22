‘I didn’t think I’d have to explain racism to my kids. I thought it would be gone’ – Writer Joseph O’Connor on the turbulent events that inspired his new novel

“Rome for me is a painter’s palette, a chiaroscuro of burnished pinks, old copper, walnut, honey, ivory, mocha. It is also its own music, a piano sonata. I can never hear Clementi without the sight of my beloved adoptive home and the pierce of a spear of longing.”

These lyrical words of a Kerry priest are imagined by the writer Joseph O’Connor in his new work My Father’s House, a powerful portrait of extraordinary courage. It tells how, in the winter of 1943, with the Italian capital occupied by the Germans, Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty helped smuggle thousands of Jews and Allied prisoners from the Vatican.

O’Connor lives near me in south Dublin with his wife, screenwriter Anne-Marie Casey, and until recently their sons James and Marcus (both are now at university in England).

We bumped into each other in the nascent days of Covid, March 2020. The family were meant be in Italy, he told me wistfully, but at least he was 10,000 words into a new book.

Three years later we’re having coffee in Killiney and he’s signing a copy of it for me and reflecting on how writing it in the depths of lockdown allowed him to imagine himself in the Eternal City.

“Every morning I went to Rome,” he tells me. “It was a great gift to my mental health and my equilibrium. No matter how I felt, every day I got up, I did the 2k walk and wrote a thousand words and some days it was a thousand words of utter rubbish, but like a relationship you just keep faith with it, keep doing it. And sooner or later they’ll start to improve.”

The remarkable real-life tale of Monsignor O’Flaherty had long fascinated the writer, who first heard it during trips to Listowel Writers’ week, the summer literary celebration in the Co Kerry town. O’Connor had been going to Writers’ Week “since before I was published, from when I was a young fella living in London, having just dropped out of college and left Oxford”.

“And I think late one night in a bar someone told me the story of this remarkable man from Kerry who had been a priest in the Vatican in World War II and had put himself at great personal risk in order to rescue all these people.

“I’m always walking round with a group of characters in my head. For example, I’d love to write a novel about Grace Gifford, I’d love to write one about Parnell, I’d love to write one about Micheál Mac Liammóir. Hugh was on my list for years, so any time I read a little bit more about him I found him more intriguing, not less.”

In O’Connor’s iteration (there have been several, including Hollywood’s The Scarlet and the Black with Gregory Peck as the cleric), a choir is cover for the band of brave souls who help the Escape Line to function. These include actual historical figures, among them the folk singer Delia Kiernan.

“I’m not saying the choir is true in a documentary sense, but you can’t imagine Italy without music. I don’t actually know that Hugh and Delia ever sat down and discussed music, I found it impossible to think they didn’t.

“I thought music would be a powerful metaphor for the fact the line could not function except through its togetherness. All of the things that we do of any worth we do with other people.”

As with the silences in Bram Stoker’s life that compelled him to write his last novel Shadowplay, so it was with O’Flaherty.

“There are a lot of silences because he worked in secrecy all through his mission and the more there were, the more it intrigued me. About five years ago he started knocking on the windows of my creativity and said ‘it’s time to write a novel about me’.

“I have to thank his family who gave me access to his papers – his nephew, retired Supreme Court Judge Hugh O’Flaherty and his daughter Catherine, a filmmaker. She made a documentary for TG4 Pimpernel Sa Vatican, an extraordinary piece of work.

“I had a long, interesting chat with Judge Hugh, he’s the only person I’ve met who met Hugh. He used to go and stay with him in Rome on holiday when he was a kid, so he actually met him and spoke to him.”

The original idea had been to live in Rome, in order to research the novel.

“Our son Marcus was then in Transition Year, so the plan was three trips: he and his mum for a long weekend, then the three of us for two weeks, and then the three of us for five months.”

But in the closing days of their second Roman foray, Covid arrived.

“Last April was the first time we went back to the apartment and it’s a short story in itself, because the owner had never returned. On the desk where I had left them two years ago were open notebooks for this book, I bought a replica poster for the first night of Tosca, Marcus had bought clothes that don’t fit him anymore and we had to take all that out.

“The four of us were there this Christmas. It was a joy to be walking round Rome, the two lads were great and so tolerant. They did a lot of going out till three in the morning, but we also managed to get them out of bed to see a few sights for Dad’s research.”

While Dad’s research is lightly worn, you can tell he’s deeply immersed and in love with the Eternal City.

“If you came from rural Ireland in the 1920s and 1930s with the greyness and the clamping down and then getting off the train and seeing Rome. I wanted to convey a sense of the joy as an antidote to the dark of the story, to have that wonderful beauty.

“There is no other species that has done the Sistine Chapel ceiling or the Villa Borghese. We did a lot of shit stuff, but we did that too.”

At the novel’s heart, though, is O’Flaherty’s remarkable bravery.

‘Tell that man he will end up in a concentration camp if he’s not careful and, it might do him some good’

“It’s not the courage to preach about your convictions or tell other people what they should do, but the courage to do it yourself. I think it came from a religious conviction and from a human rights conviction and I think it partly came from being from Kerry,” says O’Connor.

“I think Hugh was a stubborn guy who decided I’m going to do what I have to and if the Nazis don’t like it, which they obviously don’t, that’s grand. I’m going to do it anyway and if the people on my side don’t like it, I’m going to do it.”

O’Connor has seen “communiques from the Irish government, saying this guy will have to be stopped. We are a neutral country, we don’t need the Luftwaffe attacking Dublin.

“There was an amazing phrase reported to the Irish ambassador in the Vatican spoken by the taoiseach at the time: ‘Tell that man he will end up in a concentration camp if he’s not careful and, it might do him some good.’

“The Vatican was also neutral. The Nazis are knocking at the door. So everyone is telling him don’t do it and so is his own fear and he and the other seven people have this amazingly passionate commitment to a pacifist course of action.

“They’re not paramilitaries, they don’t kill anyone, but they radically alter the fight for freedom and human rights by their own actions. How could you not write about that?”

Joseph Victor O’Connor is nothing if not prolific: My Father’s House is his 10th novel and he has also written two collections of short stories, screenplays, stage plays – including an adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s My Cousin Rachel – and a lengthy series of radio diaries for RTÉ’s Drivetime.

Born in Glenageary in 1963, he did a BA and MA in UCD. After travelling and working in Nicaragua, he moved to London. His first short story, ‘Last of the Mohicans’, was published in the Sunday Tribune’s New Irish Writing. Featuring the unforgettable Eddie Virago – the protagonist of his first novel Cowboys and Indians (1991) – it won the Hennessy Award: a significant, early laurel for a new kid on the block.

Journalism, non-fiction (notably his hilarious The Secret World of the Irish Male) and novels (Desperadoes, The Salesman, Inishowen) followed, but it was Star of the Sea that gave him an international profile.

Published in 2002, this riveting story of a Famine ship blended history and mystery to hypnotic effect and hoovered up awards. It became an international bestseller, selling over a million copies and was translated into 40 languages.

Over the last decade or so, alongside teaching fellowships at New York Public Library and Baruch College, City University of New York, he has stayed with the past (Redemption Falls, Ghost Light and Shadowplay), deviating once to indulge his passion for music in his playful portrait of a band, The Thrill of it All.

His talent for historic fiction and his literary appeal were best summed up by the great Australian author Peter Carey, who observed: “There are few living writers who can take us back in time so assuredly, with such sensual density, through such gorgeous sentences. Joseph O’Connor is a wonder.”

He has won many prizes over the course of his career. On Bloomsday last summer, the Ireland Funds presented him with the American Ireland Funds AWB Vincent Literary Award in recognition of his contribution to literature in Ireland.

The ceremony took place in Killarney, where Hugh O’Flaherty spent his childhood and became a scratch golfer in addition to his other talents. Throughout his life there are endless examples of the monsignor’s strong moral code: his refusal to take an Italian pension after the war, visiting the man who wanted to torture and kill him in prison.

“He was an extraordinary man, it was a great pleasure to spend time with him,” says O’Connor. “It was illuminating and consoling at a difficult time for the world – a difficult time around the stuff that when I was 20, I thought would all be gone away.

“I didn’t think there would be ultra-nationalism, religious fundamentalism, sectarianism anymore. I didn’t think I’d have to explain to my kids what racism was, I thought it would be gone away.

“It hasn’t, so to spend three years in the company of Hugh and to try and get inside his head and his thought process – I used to look forward to it.”​

Counterfoil to Hugh’s goodness is his nemesis, Gestapo boss Obersturmbannführer Paul Hauptmann. In real life, this was Herbert Kappler. I’m curious as to why in a novel peopled with actual characters, O’Connor changed Kappler’s identity?

“I didn’t want this nonentity’s name in my book. It’s just simple loathing I suppose and, secondly, I didn’t want to establish even any bogus equivalence between him and Hugh O’Flaherty. Maybe that’s my old training as a journalist, being sensitive to what editorial statements you’re making without making them.”

The novel recalls another abomination of Word War II, the massacre at the Ardeatine Caves. In March 1944 a Partisan bomb exploded in Via Rasella killing 35 German soldiers.

“This was immediately radioed through to either Himmler or Hitler – it might have been Hitler himself – who went mad. He said he wanted several city blocks dynamited on the spot. And that didn’t happen,” says O’Connor.

“The Nazi officers turned up drunk, they’d been out having a good lunch, and ranted and raved. It was decided that 335 Italians would be killed as reparation. The number was calculated – 10 for each German. Under Kappler’s direction, the Regina Coeli prison was emptied out – students, objectors, partisans, petty thieves, prisoners on remand, Jews.

“They took them out to the caves and killed all of them in one night. The soldiers had to get drunk to do it [Kappler had ordered several cases of Cognac to calm the officers’ nerves] and the next morning the caves were blocked up with cement and the posters were already on the streets of Rome, explaining what had happened and that this would happen again if there was any resistance. So, it’s the fact that human beings could do that...”

This horror is quietly folded into the narrative, O’Connor explains.

“You’ve got to be careful writing about something like that, like writing about the Famine. Writing about violent or tragic events that people have suffered, that you’re not exploiting them in order to create the page-turning that we want all novels to have.

“You are writing about real people’s lives and real people’s suffering and I imagine in Italy this is still close to the surface. You need to be really careful about traumatic events and that you’re not just using them for momentum.”

Kappler had an end stranger than fiction. Tried by an Italian military tribunal and sentenced to life in prison, he was divorced by his wife. His diagnosis of terminal cancer in 1975 earned his transfer to a hospital from where his second wife – a nurse – smuggled him out in a large suitcase back to West Germany, where he died in 1978.

“My Father’s House is the first part of a trilogy and so maybe I will come back to that part of the story,” O’Connor says.

It’s a great thing because I know what I’ll be writing for the next five years

The idea of writing three books around the events in Rome was initially a joke.

“One night over dinner I joked to Anne-Marie, would there be anything in the other characters having a novel of their own, expecting her to say that would be crazy – as I thought – and she said, ‘that’s not a bad idea.’”

He “accidentally blurted it out” to his agent and so, “the next novel which I’m working on at the moment, the central character will be the Contessa [Giovanna Landini] and in the third one John May, who is the British Ambassador’s butler – a jazz man, so stuff about Soho and that side of music.

“It’s a great thing because I know what I’ll be writing for the next five years. Rome will continue to be part of my life and I’ll be staying with these characters.”

He has a prodigious work ethic and alongside the fiction, he is Frank McCourt Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Limerick, a role which he adores.

“I love teaching, I love having colleagues. The wonderful human being Donal Ryan, who has become a friend, is my colleague.

“I marvel at him. How would you not love to go to work with Donal. He’s such a gifted teacher, as well as a brilliant writer. He has extraordinary energy for his work. It takes me two years to write a novel. I read an interview with Donal recently where he said he does a draft in about 12 weeks.

“That’s one thing about age. When I was younger it was kind of a novel a year. I remember being very nonchalant about reviews and all that. I thought, well if someone doesn’t like it, f**k it, I don’t care, there’ll be another one out next year.

“So as you get a bit older you realise there’s a finite number of books you’re going to write.”

Earlier, up at the obelisk on Killiney Hill, overlooking Dublin’s southside where he grew up and still lives, Joe poses for photographs, priestly in black trousers and shirt, flat cap, overcoat and glasses.

We joke that the days of his first novel, Cowboys and Indians, when he rocked a leather jacket, are a distant memory. Yeats’s 60-year-old smiling public man comes to mind; how does he feel about reaching that age in September?

“The decimalisation of time, does it really matter? I’m happy about it, I feel I have a clarity I didn’t have when I was younger. I feel very blessed in a way that not everyone is.

“Things have gone generally very well so I’d love to live to 180 and in some ways, I think that I will. You know the way you think when you’re young, the way some people talk about how that thing called old age and death is obviously never going happen and still think it won’t… some kind of cure will arrive.

“I’m very, very happy to have had the personal life that I’ve had. I’m really happy that the only thing I ever wanted to do with my time was to write. From when I was a young kid , from when I was 16 or 17 when I first read The Catcher in the Rye.

“As I turned the last page of that novel, I thought I would like to do that with my life, or I’d like to try and do it. I’d like to make some contribution to that wonderful corpus of pleasure and enlightenment that fiction provides and I’ve been able to do that. I’ve nothing to complain about.”​

‘My Father’s House’ by Joseph O’Connor is published by Harvill Secker on January 26. He will be in conversation with Flor MacCarthy in the Pavilion Theatre in Dún Laoghaire on February 1. paviliontheatre.ie

Master class: O’Connor’s historical adventures

Star of the Sea

Published in 2002, this novel propelled O’Connor on to the international stage. In the bitter winter of 1847, the eponymous Famine ship sets sail for New York. On board are hundreds of refugees – and a killer.

Bob Geldof hailed it a masterpiece, Richard and Judy picked it for their book club and it collected numerous nominations and awards, including the Prix Madeleine Zepter for European Novel of the Year and the Prix Millepages Award.

Ghost Light

The Dublin City Libraries’s One City One Book for 2011 reimagined the love affair between Molly Allgood and John Millington Synge.

Under the stage name Maire O’Neill, she was the first Pegeen Mike in The Playboy of the Western World. After Synge’s death from cancer in 1909 she married an English theatre critic. She appeared in 20 Hollywood films, among them Alfred Hitchcock’s movie of Seán O’Casey’s Juno and the Paycock.

A series of personal tragedies intensified her struggles with alcoholism and she died in 1952 after burns received from falling into the fireplace of her home.

Shadowplay

“A glorious romp through Victorian London” was how Liz Nugent described Shadowplay. Young Dublin clerk Bram Stoker has moved with his new wife to London, where as manager of the Lyceum Theatre he works with leading man and legendary impresario Henry Irving, and the dazzling Ellen Terry, the most celebrated actress of her generation.

In a city haunted by the crimes of Jack the Ripper, Stoker’s Gothic tale of Dracula begins to emerge. Shadowplay scooped the Eason Irish Novel of the Year in 2019.