‘I didn’t think I’d have to explain racism to my kids. I thought it would be gone’ – Writer Joseph O’Connor on the turbulent events that inspired his new novel

Author shines spotlight on a brave Kerry priest who helped smuggle thousands of Jews and Allied prisoners from the Vatican

Joseph O&rsquo;Connor&rsquo;s latest work deals with Monsignor Hugh O&rsquo;Flaherty. Picture by Mark Condren Expand
Close

Joseph O’Connor’s latest work deals with Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty. Picture by Mark Condren

My Father’s House by Joseph O’Connor

Joseph O’Connor’s latest work deals with Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty. Picture by Mark Condren

Madeleine Keane Email

“Rome for me is a painter’s palette, a chiaroscuro of burnished pinks, old copper, walnut, honey, ivory, mocha. It is also its own music, a piano sonata. I can never hear Clementi without the sight of my beloved adoptive home and the pierce of a spear of longing.”

These lyrical words of a Kerry priest are imagined by the writer Joseph O’Connor in his new work My Father’s House, a powerful portrait of extraordinary courage. It tells how, in the winter of 1943, with the Italian capital occupied by the Germans, Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty helped smuggle thousands of Jews and Allied prisoners from the Vatican.

