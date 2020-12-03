‘I didn’t like feeling that I was being pitied’ – RTE star Zainab Boladale on why she won’t let racist abuse define her

When Mary Kennedy passed her Nationwide torch onto the very experienced and established broadcaster Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh, a small but vocal cohort of commentators wondered why Nationwide didn’t take the opportunity to bring in fresh new blood on front of the camera and shake things up a little.

Clearly, someone on the team listened, because presenter Zainab Boladale has been a blast of energy for the long-standing show, in more ways than one.

As one of the first people of African heritage to work in RTÉ’s newsroom, the Ennis native was also one of the youngest newsreaders within the channel when she first walked into Montrose just shy of her 20th birthday.

Boladale had applied for a presenting role on News2Day, Ireland’s dedicated news programme for children, when she was still a second-year journalism student in DCU.

“I knew I didn’t have the experience, but I did it thinking, ‘why not?’ That’s my usual approach to things, ‘what’s the worst that can happen?’ Boladale smiles.

When she finished her degree, Boladale finally attended auditions for the RTÉ show. “I remember feeling underdressed and underprepared — I was wearing jeans and a top from Penneys,” she recalls. “I thought, ‘wow, you were way too yourself in there’, but that’s exactly what they were looking for.

After a short stint interning for the Irish Independent and then working briefly as a secretary, the News2Day gig has been a staggering career start for Boladale. Last month, she achieved another impressive first, by becoming one of the youngest ever people to be appointed to the Governing Authority of her old alma mater, DCU. Access to education is one of Boladale’s big passions, and even during her degree, she worked within the college’s Access department, a service aimed at low-income students.

“If you’re of Nigerian heritage, college is an absolute must,” Boladale reveals. “Among the Nigerian immigrant community, the feeling within families is, ‘we didn’t leave the country for you not to go to college’. My mother and father didn’t get to access the full capacity of education options, so I knew for myself, it was essential to do it.”

Boladale’s mother, Sally, is one of her daughter’s biggest supporters, as are her sister Zarena (19) and brother Giyaath (13). After Zarena’s birth, and when Zainab was four, Sally made the decision to move her daughters from Nigeria to Ireland. Sally eventually settled in Ennis, where she knew a friend from home. Zainab’s father remained in Lagos, Nigeria.

“I went to a very multi-cultural primary school, Scoil Chríost Rí in Ennis, where there were a lot of kids from different backgrounds like myself, so I really enjoyed it,” Boladale recalls.

Now aged 24, her natural journalistic curiosity saw her stand out among her classmates in DCU and, only three years since graduating, has made her a good fit for Nationwide. She pitches her own stories to the team, largely on “ordinary people doing extraordinary things”.

“Growing up, I wanted to be an author — I still do — but then I realised I wanted to work in factual features, and I love human interest stories,” Boladale enthuses. “I love the Irish language and culture and music, and that’s often another theme for the work I do. One thing I really enjoy about the job is that it allows me to express my own creativity — I get to pitch ideas, and then if it’s liked, it’s a question of, ‘how can you make this story interesting for everyone?’ It’s a lot of responsibility.”

Boladale has been careening around the country during lockdown, amassing quintessential stories of small-town life in every corner of Ireland.

Though she clearly adores her work, the Nationwide gig hasn’t always been plain sailing. While filming, one man allegedly repeatedly asked where she was from, asked to buy her hair and said she had good English for “a little Nigerian girl”.

“People are always curious and I can tell that people want to ask questions,” she reflects. “I don’t mind, as long as it’s respectful and coming from a genuine place. It’s how you approach these questions. A lot of people are genuinely curious when they see me, and I can kind of gauge what kind of questions people want to ask. Usually, it’s stuff like, ‘how did you get this job?’ or ‘I hear you speak Irish?’”

However, Boladale admitted last year that she had been subjected to racist abuse online for more than two years, mainly through a YouTube channel. As the abuse intensified, Boladale took the decision to speak out publicly against it.

“For months and months, a YouTube channel constantly compiled videos of me from my account/social/TV etc,” she tweeted. “Talking about racism when you’re a POC [person of colour‘ is tiring because the experience feels overwhelming.”

Her employers were quick to react. Jon Williams, managing director at RTÉ News, said that members of the organisation are “disgusted that anyone should have to put up with such vile behaviour”, and noted that RTÉ ‘abhor’ racist abuse. “Sadly, harassment of journalists is nothing new. But we expect the social media companies to act quickly and decisively to protect the victims,” said Williams in a statement.

Boladale doesn’t want to dwell on the situation: she would much rather that her work and accomplishments do the talking.

“I’m glad I [spoke out] in hindsight, but I’m a positive personal overall and I didn’t like feeling that I was being pitied,” Boladale notes. “I downplayed it because I didn’t want the negative attention. I didn’t want it to overshadow my work, and I didn’t want to be seen as ‘the presenter who experienced racism’. It has brought RTÉ to acknowledge that this is something they don’t stand for, whether you’re gay, black or Indian. It’s great to work somewhere that will address those issues and take them seriously.”

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, which gained traction earlier this year, was a significant moment for the presenter.

“Not trying to be a voice on this or anything, but it was a tough month,” she concedes. “But it did create the noise that needed to be created. Now, there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that these experiences [of racial injustice] are happening, and [BLM] has set a tone — these won’t be tolerated in society.”

On a positive note, Boladale, who currently lives in Dublin with her partner, has received countless effusive messages from young viewers, who are heartened at the representation of a multi-cultural Ireland on their screens.

“It’s strange — I don’t see myself a certain way, as it’s just me, myself,” she reflects. “Showing young people that this [career] is accessible to them is important for me. I didn’t have a set path, but I gave everything my best attempt. To me, it doesn’t matter if you don’t see a set path for yourself, but doing something is better than doing nothing.”

And certainly, the idea of doing nothing does not come naturally to this promising and fiercely ambitious broadcaster. With many plans and dreams still in the pipeline, expect to see a lot more about Boladale in 2021.

“I still want to explore writing,” she says of just one of her career hopes. “I’m a huge fan of sci-fi and thrillers and I love true crime. Even if it’s just one book, I know it’s something I eventually have to do.”

‘Nationwide’ airs on RTÉ1 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm