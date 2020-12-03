| -0.1°C Dublin

‘I didn’t like feeling that I was being pitied’ – RTE star Zainab Boladale on why she won’t let racist abuse define her

The Nationwide presenter on discrimination, her passion for education and future ambitions

'Nationwide' presenter Zainab Boladale. Photo: Frank McGrath

'Nationwide' presenter Zainab Boladale. Photo: Frank McGrath

Tanya Sweeney

When Mary Kennedy passed her Nationwide torch onto the very experienced and established broadcaster Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh, a small but vocal cohort of commentators wondered why Nationwide didn’t take the opportunity to bring in fresh new blood on front of the camera and shake things up a little.

Clearly, someone on the team listened, because presenter Zainab Boladale has been a blast of energy for the long-standing show, in more ways than one.

As one of the first people of African heritage to work in RTÉ’s newsroom, the Ennis native was also one of the youngest newsreaders within the channel when she first walked into Montrose just shy of her 20th birthday.

