A former Coronation Street actor who hit rock bottom last year when he was out of work has described how he battled alcohol, cannabis and pornography addictions.

'I did over 50 auditions last year and didn’t get one' - Former Coronation Street actor on how he hit rock bottom

Sean Ward played the role of bad boy bartender Callum Logan in Coronation Street, and was later killed off by Kylie Platt when Ward decided to depart the soap for drama “Our Girl”.

Ward told the Ryan Tubridy Show this morning how he was diagnosed with clinical depression and ADHD by the time he hit 30, and his self esteem was so low that he couldn’t find any work as an actor.

He was turned down for over 50 audtions last year, and started “necking” straight vodka, smoking cannabis, and watching pornography to distract himself from the “boredom” and lack of self-esteem now that he was out of work.

“I did over 50 auditions last year and didn’t get one...I’ve been acting since I was 12, and the rejection just doesn’t get any easier, and I think once I hit 30 all of it just hit me in one big ‘poof’.”

“Partly I think my self esteem taking such a big knock and getting diganosed with something like clinical depression, if anyone has it they’ll understand how numb... it just makes you feel numb... So having to portray emotion through characters - if I didn’t have any emotions myself... [he couldn’t win over casting directors at audtions].”

“I need to walk into a room and the casting director has to look at me and say ‘yeah he can carry a show’ and I just was a bit of a shell of the man I used to be.”

Seán slept very little during this time, became agoraphobic and looked for ways to fill the “void”.

“Something I’ve always dealt with is filling this void, and being an actor since a young age I stupidly used to try and buy a lot of friends, and I used to overcompensate... it just all caught up with me when the chips were down... You just realise who your friends are, so I was filling the void with alcohol, cannabis, not really looking after my girlfriend’s needs. I was in a relationship but I was still watching pornography.”

“It all just spirals out of control and before I knew it, I was waking up and smoking cannabis in the morning and drinking myself to sleep, and it just got to a bad, bad point last year.”

“If I found myself alone for the weekend, that was it, I’d just drink myself away.”

In relation to his habit of smoking cannabis, he said: “For some reason you think that waking up in the morning and having a spliff is OK but you wouldn’t go and have a glass of wine in the morning... so you are still addicted to it. Cannabis I do believe is extremely addictive.”

He turned to pornography then because he was “insecure” about himself.

“I think that came down to not finding myself attractive. I don’t think many men discuss this but I didn’t find myself attractive so I wasn’t really in the mood to make love to my partner... I was insecure about myself so it was just easier for me to watch pornography.”

“It comes back to the whole dopamine kind of frontal cortex hit, I was sat in my house literally, I didn’t work for nine months last year, and I started becoming agoraphobic. Everything’s just easier to order, you’d order some weed, order some food on Uber, you just didn’t leave the house. And then to get through the day, I’ll just do this or I’ll do that. A lot of it is sheer boredom but also not loving myself.”

Ward began losing weight and got alopecia in his beard, and he would cover up the patches with his mother's mascara.

Ward said he hasn't ruled out attending AA in the future, but he is now working on writing projects. He has written a film about depression among farmers, and he worked last year as a runner on Peaky Blinders to learn his craft from people like Cillian Murphy.

