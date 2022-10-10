| 7.1°C Dublin

I can’t get on board with manifesting. Not only is it a bananas concept, it’s a potentially harmful one

Caroline Foran

&quot;Today, it&rsquo;s another mega-seller&rsquo;s turn: Roxie Nafousi&rsquo;s Manifest: 7 Steps To Living Your Best Life. Granted, it&rsquo;s a lot more palatable than The Secret, but it&rsquo;s based on the same principles.&quot; Photo: Alex Hutchinson Expand
Caroline Foran. Photo: Kip Carroll. Expand

I can not get on board with manifesting. When I first vocalised this on social media, it seemed as though I was on my own. “What’s wrong with a bit of positive thinking?” I was asked. In the privacy of my direct messages, however, there were more than a few people (cynics, grumps, realists and the odd scientist) calling BS on the concept. And not just because it’s a load of waffle, but because it might be harmful.

On my Instagram feed, manifesting cannot be missed; if it’s not someone drawing on their vision board, it’s another who has ‘manifested’ a new job, car or baby. Has it not worked out for you? You must be doing it wrong. You’re not putting the right energy out into the world, so you should probably recruit a manifesting coach who, for an hourly fee, can help you strike the right frequency.

