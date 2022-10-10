I can’t get on board with manifesting. Not only is it a bananas concept, it’s a potentially harmful one

I can not get on board with manifesting. When I first vocalised this on social media, it seemed as though I was on my own. “What’s wrong with a bit of positive thinking?” I was asked. In the privacy of my direct messages, however, there were more than a few people (cynics, grumps, realists and the odd scientist) calling BS on the concept. And not just because it’s a load of waffle, but because it might be harmful.

On my Instagram feed, manifesting cannot be missed; if it’s not someone drawing on their vision board, it’s another who has ‘manifested’ a new job, car or baby. Has it not worked out for you? You must be doing it wrong. You’re not putting the right energy out into the world, so you should probably recruit a manifesting coach who, for an hourly fee, can help you strike the right frequency.

The concept of manifesting gets easily conflated with positive thinking or the act of writing down your goals. On closer inspection, however, manifesting is the bananas idea of willing what you want into existence. It’s a practice centred on the ‘law of attraction’. Not to be confused with a provable, scientific law, this is more of a spiritual belief which suggests that like attracts like. Manifesting ‘experts’ insist that if you think positively, positive things will happen to you. That’s nice. It’s not true, but sure, it’s harmless. Conversely, manifesting suggests that if you have a negative outlook, more unfavourable events will befall you. This is where things become problematic.

Of course, it’s nothing new. The central idea is said to have been around since the 19th century, but it wasn’t until 2006, and the publication of Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret, which sold over 30 million copies, that this quackery made its way into the mainstream. In it, she states, among other questionable theories, that our “thoughts are the primary cause of everything, and the rest is effects from those thoughts”.

Today, it’s another mega-seller’s turn: Roxie Nafousi’s Manifest: 7 Steps To Living Your Best Life. Granted, it’s a lot more palatable than The Secret, but it’s based on the same principles. Why has it returned to the fore? My thinking is that after two pretty miserable years, where we had next to no individual agency over what was happening, manifesting serves as a convenient, nicely dressed life raft. It gives us something on which to focus our energy, convincing us of the power of positive thinking and the idea that, no matter how lofty our dreams, we can think them into reality.

But here’s the thing: when we link our successes to manifesting, we completely negate the combination of effort, luck, talent and privilege that’s usually at play. It’s very convenient that it most often works out for those of us who have a very comfortable existence. What’s more, if you take something you’ve achieved, such as a promotion at work or the purchase of a new home, and give all the credit to manifesting, you end up undermining your own efforts. In handing your power over to the universe, you do yourself a disservice.

I don’t want an accomplished entrepreneur telling me how she manifested her dream job and perfect home into existence. I want her to tell me how bloody hard she worked to get there. Will younger generations expect to bypass hard work, opting for a three-day manifesting course instead?

I had a friend recently going through a difficult fertility journey who was told by countless people that it would never happen for her if she didn’t start thinking positively. Hearing from others who had simply ‘manifested’ their pregnancies was a slap in the face. The idea that her own thinking was where she was going wrong compounded the stress that she was already facing. Eventually it did happen for her but it wasn’t a result of happy thoughts, it was IVF.

The flipside of manifesting is that it makes us fearful of our own emotions, as though having bad thoughts will cause us ill health or some other misfortune (it won’t). It promotes toxic positivity, where there is no room for the negative. And when we resist how we’re really feeling about something — denying often legitimate worries or fears — we create more anxiety.

The truth is twofold. First: our thoughts are fleeting, we don’t have to latch onto them. Sure they’ll change again tomorrow anyway. And second: ‘the universe’ doesn’t really give a hoot what we’re thinking. While this might fly in the face of popular discourse, it’s an incredibly liberating realisation — one that I encourage you to consider.