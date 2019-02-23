'I can all too easily see dead bodies' - meet the woman who has dedicated her life to catching killers

It was a bitterly cold Friday night in February 1978 when Angela Gallop saw her first corpse. The deceased was Helen Rytka, an 18-year-old prostitute who had been hit five times over the head with a hammer and then repeatedly stabbed in the chest. She was the eighth of 13 women to die at the hands of Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper.

It was a bitterly cold Friday night in February 1978 when Angela Gallop saw her first corpse. The deceased was Helen Rytka, an 18-year-old prostitute who had been hit five times over the head with a hammer and then repeatedly stabbed in the chest. She was the eighth of 13 women to die at the hands of Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper.

Though the future Professor Gallop had been working for the UK's Forensic Science Service for just over three years, she had no direct experience of the aftermath of a violent killing. "It was the first time I had seen a dead body," she says now. "So I was rather nervous about how I would react, not wanting to be unprofessional in any way.

"But when the time came and I saw her in the mortuary, she just looked incredibly peaceful, which in my experience is how victims of even the most vicious murders tend to appear. She looked very calm and peaceful, and she was a very beautiful young woman, and it was just incredibly sad."

Professor Gallop would get used to seeing dead bodies during her career as one of the world's foremost forensic specialists.

Over the past four decades, she has been central to some of the most notorious cases to ever come before the courts: Stephen Lawrence, Rachel Nickell and Roberto Calvi among many others. By any reckoning, though, it was an unlikely sequence of events that saw her ending up in the field of criminal work in the first place.

Now in her 60s, Professor Gallop grew up in Oxford where her father was an economist attached to the university. Even though it was an academic-leaning household, she didn't show much early aptitude for learning and credits an inspirational teacher with helping her to make it as far as Sheffield University. "I was really lucky to get there because I'd been such rubbish at school," she laughs. "But I had the good fortune rather late in the day to creep into the sixth form with my four O Levels, where I had an absolutely brilliant teacher who taught me botany and she just made the subject come alive.

"So then I actually saw the purpose of learning, I saw why you might want to know about things and I also saw that some things were very interesting. And if it hadn't have been for her, I think I would have had a completely different career path. She opened up my life a bit, I worked properly then and got some decent A Levels - and that's how I ended up at Sheffield, which had a very strong centre for botany and plant science."

Professor Gallop later returned to her hometown where she worked as a research assistant and completed a doctorate in sea slugs and their habitats. But she became increasingly keen to put her scientific know-how to more practical use: "I was writing up my thesis at Oxford and a friend of mine who was in exactly the same position - he was writing up his - came across the library one day and said, 'Hey Angela, I think this might suit you because you've been banging on about wanting to do something more applied and less esoteric'.

"And there was an interesting advert for a job in the Forensic Science Service. It was very sweet of him, and that's how I got to know there were job vacancies and that's why I started thinking about forensic science at all. It had absolutely not been on my radar. And then, of course, I went for the interview and the rest is proverbial history."

So it is. Among the most high-profile cases cited in her new memoir, When the Dogs Don't Bark, is that of Roberto Calvi, the Italian financier found hanging from scaffolding under Blackfriars Bridge in central London in June 1982. Nicknamed "God's Banker" because of his handling of Vatican finances, the 62-year-old was reputed to have shady connections and his death has consistently been linked to the Mafia. Ten years later, Professor Gallop, who had set up in private practice in the mid-'80s, was asked to work on the case.

She explains that Calvi's family were dissatisfied at the original investigation, saying: "There were two inquests: one which concluded that he died by suicide, the other which recorded an open verdict. I think they were very unhappy because they knew in their heart of hearts… they would say there was no way he would take his own life and that he must have been murdered. But families can be wrong about things, so there is nothing to say they were right. But because they felt so strongly about it they commissioned an investigation by Kroll Associates [the New York-based firm] and we were appointed by Kroll to help them."

The inquiry looked at the four possible routes - two suggesting suicide, the other two pointing towards murder - Calvi could have taken on the way to his death. Painstaking work showed there was no sign of paint flakes from the scaffolding on the dead man's shoes, which there almost certainly would have been if he had taken his own life. According to the book, the inquiry found that the "most likely scenario" was that he "had either been lowered" or, even more likely, "transported by boat to the site under the bridge where he was found hanging". Professor Gallop writes: "Therefore, we concluded, Roberto Calvi had not died by suicide, but had been murdered." It was a conclusion that brought some small comfort to his family, and was accepted both generally in the UK and, subsequently, by the Italian courts.

The murder of Rachel Nickell was even more shocking. On a summer's morning in 1992, the 23-year-old was stabbed 49 times as she walked through Wimbledon Common with her two-year-old son and the family dog. Police initially identified Colin Stagg, a loner who lived nearby, as the prime suspect, but he was acquitted at the Old Bailey two years later.

Another eight years would pass before Professor Gallop - who was appointed a CBE in 2015 - was brought in as part of a cold-case investigation. One of her team quickly noticed similarities between the Nickell case and a double murder carried out in May 1994 by the serial killer Robert Napper. DNA tests matched Napper to the earlier killing and he subsequently pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Perhaps the most celebrated case in the Gallop CV, though, is that of Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in April 1993. The 18-year-old, who hoped to train as an architect, was knifed to death by a racist gang in Eltham, south east London, as he waited for the bus home. Two of the men responsible, David Norris and Gary Dobson, were eventually convicted almost two decades later.

The path to justice wasn't an easy one. Professor Gallop had worked on the case as early as 1995, but later said that murder fibres were missed at that time because it was akin to "looking for a needle in a haystack". But advances in profiling during the intervening years were, she explains, a crucial factor in securing the convictions. The trial heard there was only a one-in-a-billion chance that a bloodstain found on Gary Dobson's clothing didn't belong to Stephen. "We have much more sophisticated techniques these days than we did in the early '90s, so we wouldn't have got the result we did from that tiny amount of blood inside the back of the neck of Dobson's jacket at the time," says Professor Gallop. "Even if we'd been able to find it - and it was not easy to find. We didn't find it for quite some time."

Outside working hours, Professor Gallop's interests include gardening ("I don't do enough of it"), opera ("but I'm not in any sense an opera buff, I'm just a member of the public who knows what I like") and travel. Her favourite authors include Ian McEwan and Robert Harris, but she reads little crime fiction. "I used to love Agatha Christie, but that was when I was a teenager before I knew what this stuff was actually like," she observes.

Only at the end of our 40-minute conversation does Angela Gallop hesitate slightly. The pause comes when she is asked if being exposed to the very worst sort of crime has coloured her outlook on life. When she eventually comes to the point, her reply sounds slightly ambivalent: "I don't think I've been too damaged by it."

While insisting that she has "always been a very positive person", she admits there are "things I am slightly more sensitive about than I ought to be" as a result of her experiences. "There have been times when I have been slightly nervous about walking on my own in the countryside," she admits. "I can all too easily see dead bodies - I don't mean [that] literally - but just seeing places where somebody might dump a dead body. So I am a little bit nervous about that, more nervous than I should be because cases like that involving a stranger are actually rare. I'm probably a little bit more cautious about people than I would be otherwise."

'When the Dogs Don't Bark: A Forensic Scientist's Search for the Truth' by Professor Angela Gallop (with Jane Smith) is published by Hodder & Stoughton at £14.99

