I am a fully fledged alcoholic with Borderline Personality Disorder but I’m determined to make my business work
Saifa Kajani stepped away from her busy food business earlier this year to focus on getting sober. The Dubliner, who also has Borderline Personality Disorder, left rehab treatment just over a month ago, but it hasn’t been plain sailing
Saifa Kajani
‘I never drank like anyone else. I was always one step ahead. And yet, I never thought of myself as an alcoholic until this year. It started with me getting seizures from crazy nights out. The common ground was lack of sleep, heavy alcohol use and drug use.