I am a fully fledged alcoholic with Borderline Personality Disorder but I’m determined to make my business work

Saifa Kajani stepped away from her busy food business earlier this year to focus on getting sober. The Dubliner, who also has Borderline Personality Disorder, left rehab treatment just over a month ago, but it hasn’t been plain sailing

Saifa Kajani at The Drunken Cookie. Photo: Mark Condren

Saifa Kajani Tue 28 Mar 2023 at 03:30