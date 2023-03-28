| 7.6°C Dublin

I am a fully fledged alcoholic with Borderline Personality Disorder but I’m determined to make my business work

Saifa Kajani stepped away from her busy food business earlier this year to focus on getting sober. The Dubliner, who also has Borderline Personality Disorder, left rehab treatment just over a month ago, but it hasn’t been plain sailing

Saifa Kajani at The Drunken Cookie. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Saifa Kajani

‘I never drank like anyone else. I was always one step ahead. And yet, I never thought of myself as an alcoholic until this year. It started with me getting seizures from crazy nights out. The common ground was lack of sleep, heavy alcohol use and drug use.

When I went to the doctor they did a test for epilepsy and they told me they could give me medication but I’d also need to change my lifestyle habits or it could be very dangerous. I told them I didn’t want to go on medication because I knew, deep down, it was due to alcohol abuse.

