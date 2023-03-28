I am a fully fledged alcoholic with Borderline Personality Disorder but I’m determined to make my business work

‘I never drank like anyone else. I was always one step ahead. And yet, I never thought of myself as an alcoholic until this year. It started with me getting seizures from crazy nights out. The common ground was lack of sleep, heavy alcohol use and drug use.

When I went to the doctor they did a test for epilepsy and they told me they could give me medication but I’d also need to change my lifestyle habits or it could be very dangerous. I told them I didn’t want to go on medication because I knew, deep down, it was due to alcohol abuse.

I work in the food business, making American-style cookies, and January is a quiet time. So I got a place in a residential drugs and alcohol rehab clinic and I asked two staff members to manage the business while I was gone.

I said, ‘If all else fails, just close and I’ll be back in a couple of weeks. And if you’re too stressed, just take a step back because this is obviously above everyone’s pay grade’. But they absolutely killed it and the business was booming.

It was funny, I got a call into them while I was in rehab and I was saying to my counsellor afterwards, ‘The business is booming while I’m in here. It’s doing better than ever!’. And the counsellor turned to me and said, ‘Well, Saifa, is that a surprise? An alcoholic isn’t running the business and it’s going well’.

I’ve been out of rehab just over a month now and I’ve been going to AA meetings every day. The first of the 12 Steps in AA is admitting powerlessness to alcohol and now that I’m out, I completely put my hands up and say I am a fully fledged alcoholic. Now and only now will I be able to get the tools to learn to self-regulate, to manage my moods and manage situations. I’m trying to get good sleep, stay away from stimulants and eat three meals a day. I’m also trying not to over-exercise because I’m addicted to exercise, too.

I’m excited to get back into self-care because addiction took all that away from me. Over the past few weeks I’ve started taking baths, doing yoga and healing that inner child who was so hurt and who I hadn’t been listening to all these years. I’d just been turning my back on her and running away from her and I’m really looking forward to just holding her and nurturing her for the next couple of weeks. When you see an alcoholic and look closely you just see a hurt child — and that’s often the case with any addiction.

But I’m still trying to find myself and trying to find my close group again because, at the end of the day, most people’s friends are just weekend friends. I’m trying to find a close group of friends out of the [AA] fellowship. Because, to be honest, I don’t know who I am and I don’t really have a sense of self right now.

My foremost priority is sobriety so if things become too much for me I have to pull back because I can’t drink on stress. I can’t drink full stop. We got nominated for a start-up award a few weeks ago. I put my dress on and thought, ‘Okay, this will be fine’, but I couldn’t do it because usually when I’m getting ready I’m having a glass of Prosecco. It’s actually a really weird time for me because I went through so much therapy in rehab and it was pretty intense.

I’m also trying to manage Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), which I was diagnosed with in late 2018. Because of the name, people often think it means I have a split personality or something, but it’s really not that deep. I would describe it as extreme highs and lows and heightened sensitivity. People have argued that a better name for it is ‘emotion dysregulation disorder’, but that doesn’t sound that great either.

Getting diagnosed with BPD was heartening in a sense because I realised there was a term for it and other people experienced it, and there was a warmness in that. Even people I know reached out to me to tell me they had it when I shared online that I had it. It was just that sense of community of people who are aware that we’re all really sensitive.

One of the upsides of having BPD is that when things are good I am higher than the sun. I am so happy, but then that’s infuriating because when the lows come, I get so low.

I have severe abandonment issues, and that’s a common ground with people with BPD. If I go through a break-up or someone dies, it is 100 times worse than it might be for someone without BPD. It’s unbearable. I could be having a petty argument with someone but trying to process that emotion is way heavier with BPD.

People with BPD often have what’s known as a ‘favourite person’ in their life. For me, that usually tends to be my significant other. I put them on this pedestal and I leave myself very vulnerable to getting hurt by that.

A lot of people became more aware of BPD during the Amber Heard v Johnny Depp trial. It raised awareness of the diagnosis for sure but just because one person is accused of being abusive doesn’t mean everyone is like that. Every person is very individual, and every diagnosis is very individual, too.

I started my business, The Drunken Cookie, about a year and a half ago. Prior to that, I was working in marketing. The idea for the business came out of a period of depression and a suicide attempt. I was going through a break-up and drinking a lot and then I lost my job. And this was all in the middle of lockdown. At the time it felt like I had no purpose in life. It was my brother who turned to me and said, ‘You have to have something to live for — why don’t you open a cafe?’

I did my undergrad in Food & Business so I can understand why he suggested it. But at the time I thought he was delusional. I was like, ‘With what money? As if I’m going to be that one-in-a-million person that starts a business from nothing.’

But then, when I thought about it, I realised I had nothing to lose. I was at rock bottom. So I went to London for three days, I ate a lot of cookies, got some ideas and came back and said, ‘This is what we’re going to do’. I knew what consistency I wanted so then I started testing out some recipes.

I remember I asked people to come over to try the cookies but not everyone I invited showed up. I thought, ‘God, I actually am delusional. People aren’t even showing up for free cookies’. But then I set up an Instagram page, I kept pushing and it just took off.

The Drunken Cookie is a loud and outrageous brand and that’s very in line with who I am. I’m also very honest. If I’m having a good day I’ll say ‘I’m having a good day’. But if I’m having a bad day I’ll tell people and I can see that they appreciate the vulnerability. A lot of people DM me and spill what they’re going through too, and that means so much to me.

I was very busy when I came out of rebab but it got to a point where I was feeling quite anxious and I didn’t like being around people. So I decided to close the trailer that we bring to markets and put it into storage. It was just for a little while until I was able to manage myself a little better.

But then, two days later, I got a call from one of the girls asking, ‘Where’s the trailer gone?’ along with a photo of the empty parking space. After I called the guards I got myself into an AA meeting. All I wanted to do was take a step back and, inevitably, I was pushed into the deep end.

Having the trailer stolen, and all my seriously hard work just gone, was soul destroying. But my heart goes out to the person who stole it because maybe they needed money and they needed that trailer more than I did. And I know I’ve got the fight in me because I got to where I am today from nothing, and now I want to fight back even harder.”

As told to Katie Byrne