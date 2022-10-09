| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How to make a crisp sandwich the right way (by which I mean without getting cancelled!)

Sophie White

Finally getting cancelled can, in a funny way, be a good thing. It’s actually a relief to get my first cancellation over with

&quot;I wanted to tell the internet something. I felt I had something to offer, a public-service announcement for the ages.&quot; Expand

Close

&quot;I wanted to tell the internet something. I felt I had something to offer, a public-service announcement for the ages.&quot;

"I wanted to tell the internet something. I felt I had something to offer, a public-service announcement for the ages."

"I wanted to tell the internet something. I felt I had something to offer, a public-service announcement for the ages."

For many years now, I’ve hovered in the liminal space of pre-cancellation. I’ve known it was coming; it was not a case of ‘if’ but ‘when’. It’s hard to accept it but as I’m ageing out of relevance, I know I’ll start to lose touch with the important shifts in social mores. Of course, it’s completely up to me to keep listening to the generations coming up and remain ready to be empathetic. Still, it’s all too easy to get it wrong — and get it wrong I did.

The cancellation — or rather micro-cancellation — took place on a recent Thursday night. I’d come home late from a gig and was scavenging for the perfect post-gig, pre-bed snack. The PGPB snack is a tricky meal to navigate; you need something salty enough to replenish salt reserves lost to sweaty dancing, but not so filling that you can’t sleep.

Related topics

More On Life Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy