How to make a crisp sandwich the right way (by which I mean without getting cancelled!)

For many years now, I’ve hovered in the liminal space of pre-cancellation. I’ve known it was coming; it was not a case of ‘if’ but ‘when’. It’s hard to accept it but as I’m ageing out of relevance, I know I’ll start to lose touch with the important shifts in social mores. Of course, it’s completely up to me to keep listening to the generations coming up and remain ready to be empathetic. Still, it’s all too easy to get it wrong — and get it wrong I did.

The cancellation — or rather micro-cancellation — took place on a recent Thursday night. I’d come home late from a gig and was scavenging for the perfect post-gig, pre-bed snack. The PGPB snack is a tricky meal to navigate; you need something salty enough to replenish salt reserves lost to sweaty dancing, but not so filling that you can’t sleep.

Luckily, I am well-versed in eating, having been doing it daily for 37 years. With the foresight of a pro, I’d picked up some cheese and onion crisps (I favour O’Donnell’s for the best flavour concentration and crunch) at the garage on my way home, and set to work preparing a lovely crisp sandwich.

Then I had an idea. The kind of idea that always precedes a terrible fall. I wanted to tell the internet something. I felt I had something to offer, a public-service announcement for the ages. People love to be told they’ve been doing something the wrong way their whole lives (do they?!) and I love to be the one to do the telling.

With all the confidence of the doomed Icarus, I was suddenly certain that no one in the history of mankind had ever made a crisp sandwich the correct way. I got out my phone and took to Instagram and effectively lit the match on my own shitstorm.

So you’re probably wondering what my incredible innovations are in the field of crisp sandwiches. Well, it’s simple, and as one scathing internet commenter later put it, “obvious as f**k”.

The method I’d consider the most common one is buttering one slice of bread, covering it with crisps, placing another buttered slice on top and cutting it in half, thus leaving four sides vulnerable to crisp escapage.

My patented method is called the ‘fold ‘n’ fist’ and involves buttering both pieces of bread, covering half of each slice with crisps, giving them a little smush with the palm of your hand to prevent bread tears during the eating process, then folding the other side of the bread over to form a half-sandwich with three open sides and one closed.

The method of consumption is also important, remembering the ‘fist’ portion of the title. When held correctly (cupping the sandwich so that the hand acts as a dam against two of the three exposed sides) the structural integrity is so solid that incidents of crisp-escapage are extremely rare. All this is to say that I was hectoring and being mildly insufferable on the internet, which is not known for its good outcomes.

The first hint that anything cancellation-adjacent was happening was when I woke up in the morning to dozens of DMs on my Instagram. Before I opened any, I actually felt a smugness bloom. “They’re thanking me for disabusing them of their plebeian ways and teaching them the ways of the ‘fold ‘n’ fist’,” I thought foolishly.

I opened the first one and was immediately confused. “I can’t BELIEVE you.” It said. My blood ran cold. I’ve received enough shitty messages online to know the tone. This one had to be an outlier. Making a crisp sandwich on Instagram was hardly the most controversial thing ever.

Well, I was resoundingly wrong on that matter. As I clicked into more and more of the DMs, I realised that I’d made a terrible mistake telling a whole rake of Irish people that I knew how to make a crisp sandwich better than they did.

Many of the messages pointed out that my way was not ‘my way’ at all but simply THE way. Ooof. Others noted I’d committed the cardinal crisp sandwich sin and made the thing with wholemeal sliced pan. I kicked myself. OF COURSE, I knew that wasn’t acceptable. I’d meant to put a caveat on the video, letting people know that I knew it wasn’t right, but that needs must. I debated issuing a formal apology in the grand tradition of internet apologies but in the end, I decided to hold out. The crisp controversy would blow over — after all, crisps are very light — and until it did, I had lovely ‘fold ‘n’ fist’ crisp sandwiches to drown out the haters.