How to cook a turkey: ‘Treat it like a big chicken – it just takes that bit longer to cook’

Kitchens will be full of ‘turkey virgins’ this year. Learn from the experts, writes Bairbre Power

Catherine Fulvio with her potato ricer. PIC: DAVE MEEHAN Expand

Catherine Fulvio with her potato ricer. PIC: DAVE MEEHAN

Bairbre Power

Don’t think of it as turkey, just think of it as a big chicken.

Six days to go until the biggest culinary extravaganza of the year in Irish homes and advice is pouring in for the novice chefs in a sweat about cooking turkey for the first time in their lives.

The Covid 19 pandemic has thrown Christmas catering plans into disarray this year as families are forced to abandon the big clan together.

Privacy