How to cook a turkey: ‘Treat it like a big chicken – it just takes that bit longer to cook’

Don’t think of it as turkey, just think of it as a big chicken.

Six days to go until the biggest culinary extravaganza of the year in Irish homes and advice is pouring in for the novice chefs in a sweat about cooking turkey for the first time in their lives.

The Covid 19 pandemic has thrown Christmas catering plans into disarray this year as families are forced to abandon the big clan together.

Declining the traditional offer of a seat at the extended family table for the sake of the safety of relatives means thousands of families around the country will be wrestling the bird. And for some, the biggest worry is not being able to imitate the mammy’s legendary stuffing.

Next week, the Christmas dinner is even more daunting for those kitchen ‘virgins’ who are more used to takeaway brochures than cookery books and the ping of the microwave usually announces that ‘dinner is ready.’

We went to three of the country’s top chefs and cookery school owners, Darina Allen, Kevin Dundon and Catherine Fulvio for words of wisdom on how to cook the Christmas canon if you are a newbie.

Interestingly, all three have done new instructional videos from their schools this year, such is the demand for insights into the turkey and ham double act on Santa’s big day.

“People go into apoplectic shock at the thought of cooking a turkey but if it is any help, just treat it like a big chicken and it just takes longer to cook,” says Darina Allen, co-founder of the Ballymaloe Cookery School in Co Cork.

“I would suggest to people not to cook a turkey unless you have at least eight people so why not get an organic chicken or maybe a pheasant and cook that instead. “I know that people can be intimidated about turning on the oven. It sounds amazing but if they can get someone to show them how to turn on the dial and turn it to 180 celsius/ 350F,” says Darina. Her advice on how to cook a chicken is to “slather plenty of soft butter all of the breast and the legs and then add some pepper and salt and if they have thyme, put it in cavity. Heat the oven first for five minutes and put the chicken in on a some kind of roasting tin with edges so the juices don’t go all over the oven.”

Darina who has a whole cookery book dedicated to Christmas recipes laughs as she recalls how her friend, Mary Risley from the Tante Marie’s cookery school in in San Francisco, did a video called ‘Just Put the F*cking Turkey in the Oven’.

Recorded to the strains of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Darina says “the video went viral and is so much fun. Mary is very outspoken and basically, it is hysterically funny,” says Darina who promises it will lighten up the atmosphere pre Christmas. Catherine Fulvio who runs Ballyknocken Cookery School in Co Wicklow is no stranger to 11th hour culinary festive dramas arriving at her door.

“One year a lady rang me at home on Christmas day when her turkey wouldn’t fit into her small oven. Luckily I was passing the phone at the time so I was able to help and told here to cut off the legs and cook the turkey sideways. It’s not the normal way you would see a turkey going in and coming out of the oven but it worked and she could cook the legs later.”

Catherine says “if you are a complete novice then pick the highlights of your Christmas dinner and think of what really evokes Christmas for you.

“If your favourites are the turkey and ham and roast potatoes, then focus on cooking those yourself and if you are a takeaway-kind- of- person, you can fill in the gaps and buy your cranberry sauce and your gravy,” she says

“For anyone who is making their first Christmas dinner, I would say get everything ready done in advance so on December 24, get your sprouts prepped, your spuds peeled, your carrot peels, you could even have your gravy made and when the turkey is cooked, you add the juices to the gravy ,” says Catherine.

For those anxious about cooking the bird, Catherine’s tip is to baste the turkey every 30 minutes using a mix of cranberry juice and butter which she keeps in a pot.

Don’t dream of boiling the potatoes and always steam them first if you want to achieve seriously good roast potatoes. She recommends to roll them in hot goose fat or rapeseed oil before roasting them.

For stuffing, the Christmas dinner a novice can cheat by buying the breadcrumbs, says Catherine.

“Then you cook your onions, add some fresh herbs like sage and thyme and that’s a flavour that evokes Christmas for lots of us. I add smoked bacon, dried cranberries and zest of a lemon and those three extra ingredients and it brings it to a whole new level.”

To make her gravy in advance, she cooks a few chopped shallots and then adds drop of red wine and some fresh herbs and when the alcohol is cooked off, puts in some chicken stock and thickens it with a roux of 50/50 butter and flour. Adding the juices from the turkey “brings the va va voom,” says Catherine.

She recommends you roll up your stuffing in a sheet of grease proof paper inside a sheet of tinfoil. Roll it up like a Christmas cracker with the ends twisted like a Christmas cracker and that will save space if your oven is small.

Chef Kevin Dundon, owner of Dunbrody Country House Hotel and Cookery School would opt for a small turkey breast and bone and roll it. Get the butcher to butterfly it out and I would do my Mammy’s sage and onion stuffing and put that in centre and roll it in streaky bacon and roast that in the oven with your potatoes around it and it will take just over an hour to cook.

“My own emphasis this year was Christmas for six so I have talking small right from the start. I love a gratin potato with sliced rooster potatoes, garlic, egg, cream and parmesan cheese and bake it with two cheese.

Kevin recommends that fish eaters should push the boat out for Christmas and do salmon en croute in puff pastry with spinach, hard boiled eggs, a brush of egg wash and that will take 25 minutes at 180 degrees.

“This just makes Christmas a little bit more special and it’s not like it’s a Monday to Friday dinner,” he says.

For vegetarians who like rice, Kevin recommends elevating it for Christmas by making yourself a pea risotto with goat’s cheese.

“It’s really good and very special and perfect if you are perhaps dining on your own but want to treat yourself. I make it with Arborio rice, shallots, white wine , vegetable stock, peas, cream and mint and f finish with butter and parmesan cheese and add blobs of goat’s cheese on top,” says Kevin.