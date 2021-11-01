Every September since she was eight years old, Caroline McMenamin’s mood has started to falter with the falling winter light.

Caroline, from Derry but now living in Malahide, was diagnosed with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) when she was 21.

“When I was around eight I noticed a reduction in good mood from around September and I had a bad association with winter.

“It wasn’t until I started training in the area of mental health that I realised I had SAD. It was a very validating experience for all the times I felt low during my childhood and teenage years,” she explains.

According to the HSE, around 7pc of the population live with Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD. The disorder was first identified in the 1980s by Prof Norman Rosenthal. However, many ancient cultures seem to have been aware of the impact waning light has on our mood.

Greek astronomer Posidonius noted that mania was reserved for summer months while melancholia came to the fore in autumn.

And some academics, such as Toronto based professor Dr Robert Levitan, believe the slowing down of our minds and bodies — often cited as the traits of SAD — could be viewed as an evolutionary tactic to conserve energy and survive the harsh winter months. And even for those of us who don’t suffer from SAD, darker days can be a challenge for lots of different reasons.

For Caroline, the impact shorter and darker days have on her mental wellbeing is profound.

“I’m a bit of a werewolf,” she laughs. “I can feel a definite change in the atmosphere and energy… [In winter] I start to feel anxious around 5pm.”

Caroline (32) also feels aches and pains in her body at this time of year. “I’m like a human barometer,” she says. “It affects me that much.”

SAD can manifest itself in many different ways varying from a feeling of anxiousness, low mood and lack of energy, to increased appetite, irritability, feelings of worthlessness and paranoia and experiencing intense bouts of social phobia.

According to Saint Patrick’s Hospital, twice as many women experience SAD than men and it tends to begin in our early 20s and 30s.

With the clocks gone back, those who experience SAD can notice symptoms intensify, says Waterford based therapist Dawn O’Brien.

“You wake up and it’s dark, you go home in the evening and it’s dark,” she says. “People feel restricted, stuck and isolated… The loss of daylight makes people stressed and anxious. They often have a lack of motivation and low mood, and a sense of dread,” she says.

There’s a real science to this; sunlight affects the production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin (that happy hormone that makes us feel stable, secure, and content) in our bodies.

On top of this, spending an increasing amount of time in a dark and dreary environment increases the production of melatonin — a sleepy hormone released from the pineal gland.

This increase in melatonin and lack of serotonin can throw our circadian rhythm — aka the internal body clock — completely out of whack and sap your energy resources.

“People can feel very lethargic,” Dawn O’Brien says. “They have difficulty getting out of bed in the morning and feel a sense of fatigue during the day.”

If not treated properly, SAD can be a debilitating disorder that drags on for months but there many practical ways to alleviate some of the symptoms.

There is also a degree of predictability to it.

Generally, those who live with it know when it’s coming and can arm themselves with a ‘mental and emotional toolkit’ to get through those dark winter days.

Get Your Vitamin D wherever you can

With the days getting shorter and dimmer, Dawn O’Brien advises stealing whatever moments of sunlight break through the cloud cover.

“Make sure you get out on your lunch break and on the weekend. Even if just for 10 minutes, get into the natural sunshine, it makes such a difference to your mood,” she says.

If getting away from your desk at work is problematic, the HSE recommends finding a light filled and airy workspace near a window.

Phototherapy — or light therapy — is another option that can boost Vitamin D.

Light therapy involves sitting under artificial lamps with a 10,000 lux output for 30 minutes a day. These lamps help stimulate serotonin and reduce melatonin and have been shown to improve the moods of people living with SAD.

Light therapy can also help boost your mood. Picture posed

“Lamp therapy works for some people,” Ms O’Brien says. “Meditation and visualisation can also help. If you picture yourself in a sunnier climate — thinking of something positive can often promote positivity.”

There are also a range of apps available to help track how much sunshine and vitamin D your body is getting on a daily basis.

Supplements can also counter the vitamin D deficiency many Irish people encounter at this time of year.

Watch what you eat

Our diet tends to change considerably in the winter months; we gravitate towards ‘comfort foods’ that can be low in nutritional value and high in saturated fats and sugars. As a result many people with SAD cite unwanted weight gain as a symptom of the disorder.

“I don’t believe in labelling foods good or bad,” says registered dietician Laura Mahony. “But at certain times of the year we can displace the food we normally eat, and this impacts our mental and digestive health”.

The weeks between Halloween and Christmas, when houses are filled with leftover trick-or-treaters jellies and mince pies, can be particularly challenging.

“It sounds boring but to stay on track you need to prepare 2-3 days in advance,” Laura says. She recommends batch cooking stews and casseroles which are both comforting and nutritious. “You’re more likely to eat a rich pumpkin soup that you’ve cooked the day before, than eat some carrot sticks after work,” she explains.

Foods with polyphenols — such as flaxseed, nuts and berries — can help regulate blood sugar levels and prevent dips in mood and energy.

Hydration is equally important as nutrition. And remembering to have the recommended daily water intake is essential to maintaining mental health.

Diversify your exercise plan

Many activities we use to bolster mental health during the spring and summer months tend to wind down in winter.

“Winter puts a stop to outdoor sports,” Dawn O’Brien said. “And not having that outlet can affect people.” Without our go-to exercise classes on offer, we sometimes discover that “we don’t have the emotional resilience we thought we had”, Ms O’Brien explains.

It’s important to find activities that you can keep doing come rain, snow or sleet.

Caroline McMenamin agrees that staying active is key to staying on top of SAD. “This is not about getting ripped abs,” she says. “It’s about movement… You need a holistic approach to living with SAD, it’s lots of tiny steps to build up to mental wellbeing.”

T alk it out

It goes without saying that a global pandemic has not helped those living with Seasonal Affective Disorder. For many it has made this winter especially challenging.

Many people with SAD become withdrawn and disengage from social events and activities.

If the thought of meeting in public places is overwhelming, then reduce and manage your expectations. Try going for a walk with one or two friends. Remember to tell people if you are feeling low; nothing is ever resolved in secret.

Caroline organises Break the Winter Blues online seminars to help other people with SAD.

“It’s hard coming out the back of a pandemic and also having [to deal with] the truck load of emotions that SAD can induce,” she says. “It’s good to talk about it, that empowers you and helps you manage it, and also prepares you for the seasons ahead.”

And finally, go easy on yourself

In winter we tend to go through periods of intense self-criticism as we reflect on the previous months. This is heightened if you suffer with SAD.

Dr Jennifer Twyford-Hynes, a chartered member of the Psychological Society of Ireland, recommends treating yourself with care and compassion. She advises leaning into the things that give you pleasure.

“Make a point to engage with the things you like doing,” she says. “If you can, watch a movie at 4pm in the afternoon. Do things that you wouldn’t do during the summer months. Lean into things that give you pleasure.”

