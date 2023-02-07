| 6.3°C Dublin

‘How I turned my life around after prison and drug addiction. I'm now in UCD and helping people with their recovery’

After a four-year stint in prison, Daniel Moore (34) from Blanchardstown overcame drug addiction and homelessness. Now five years sober, he’s completing a diploma in UCD and partaking in the David Goggins 4x4x48 Challenge for the second time

Daniel Moore says there is help out there for people with addiction issuers. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Daniel Moore is now completing a diploma in UCD Expand

“How did I get here? That’s the question I remember asking myself when I was escorted to Mountjoy Prison at the age of 23 to serve a four-year sentence for dealing drugs.

I was a good-enough chap when I was younger. I grew up in a foster family and I was well looked after. I never had to ask for anything but I guess, being a foster child, I always just felt a little left out.

