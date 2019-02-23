How Frances hits the high notes in politics

The Dubliner made her name as one of the most popular Irish female singers of the past 30 years, rising to the top of the charts, and packing out concert halls.

Having wrestled with her own inner demons and troubles with drink, she trained as an addiction counsellor, and set up the RISE Foundation, which helps families of those with drug, alcohol and gambling problems.

And then, three years ago at the age of 55, Frances became an unlikely politician, who as a senator has ruffled a few feathers - and made a surprising impact in the corridors of power.

Frances with her sister Mary

Although she seemed to arrive in Leinster House as a political ingénue, she has proved adept at winning support across party lines for causes that are close to her heart.

Much to the chagrin of the powerful alcohol lobby, she managed to push through an amendment to the Public Alcohol Bill that will force drinks companies to put cancer warning labels on bottles.

Ireland is set to be the first country in the world to put the warnings on alcohol products.

After some hesitation, the Government supported the measure.

And she caused consternation in the Israeli government with a bill banning imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories.

The measure, which has passed through its second stage in the Dáil, will make it an offence to purchase goods and services from the settlements that are regarded as illegal by the EU.

It is unclear whether the legislation will ever take effect and its impact may be largely symbolic, but it has already caused diplomatic ripples around the world.

Senator Black, who visited the Palestinian territories last year, sees it as a humanitarian issue, but the Israeli government has labelled the move to bring in the law as "an expression of pure hostility".

There have even been suggestions that Israel might close its embassy in Dublin as a result of the bill.

Almost three years after she walked in the doors of Leinster House, Frances still cannot quite believe that she is there. "I come from the tenements of Charlemont Street in inner-city Dublin," she tells me in a meeting room in the opposition wing of Leinster House.

"Who would have ever thought that I was going to walk in the gates of this place?

"When I was elected to the Seanad [by local authority councillors] I was in shock. I felt so out of place that I was convinced the porters would says I couldn't come in here, but as I walked through the halls, they said, 'Good morning senator'. It was like a dream." Music and politics have been public occupations for a woman who as a girl was considered introverted and shy.

Although musical like her equally famous sister Mary and her parents Kevin and Patty, Frances struggled to summon up the courage to perform as a girl.

Mary was always expected to be the singer of the family - and Frances speaks of her older sister with the utmost fondness.

"Mary and I are very alike in many ways and we laugh at the same things. But I think she's stronger than me - she is more resilient and has more self-belief."

Even when she was at the peak of her musical success, Frances had a nagging sense of insecurity, and talks as if she felt that she was some kind of impostor.

"I still struggled with low self-esteem," she says. "Even though I was gigging and performing, winning awards and having a number one album, there was still a little voice in my head telling me that I didn't deserve it.

"I felt a fraud. We all have negative voices in our heads, but with me it was just magnified."

The five Black children - Frances was the youngest - grew up in straitened circumstances in the tenements.

Problems with alcohol

Frances's father was a plasterer from Rathlin Island, off Co Antrim, and her mother, who came from the Liberties, cleaned offices, but income for the family was not always steady.

Frances left school at 15, and married very young. She gave birth to her son Eoghan at the age of 19, and her daughter Aoife at 21 (both are now accomplished musicians).

After her first marriage fell apart, Frances began to encounter problems with alcohol.

"I was very young and I became a bottle of wine a night drinker," she says, looking back to a time when she was rearing kids in a flat on her own.

Frances found drinking had a numbing effect, but she soon came to realise that it was a depressant, and only made her problems worse.

"I didn't want to have that bottle of wine, but I found it very difficult to give it up."

Frances read a newspaper article about someone facing a similar struggle with alcohol and it mentioned an addiction treatment centre on Stanhope Street in Dublin so she decided to go there to see if she could get help.

"I needed support and I needed to be guided - and for me going to Stanhope Street was like going to college.

"To me, giving up was all about the kids. I wanted a good life for my kids and thankfully it worked out.

"It was really when I stopped drinking that my music career took off."

As a first-time senator, Frances was one of the most vocal supporters of the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill, which imposes restriction on the sale and advertising of alcohol. "People now think I am some kind of weird, religious puritan," she says. "But I am not anti-drink and I am not anti-business."

Nevertheless, she believes that we live in a society that is fuelled by lashings of booze, and she regards our relationship with drink as unhealthy. "When you give up drink, you notice that everywhere you go is steeped in alcohol. You go to a wedding, you go to a funeral, a Communion, or a christening - and it's alcohol, alcohol, alcohol.

"You go to a concert and everybody's locked," she says. "They are not even enjoying the music."

Frances contrasts our culture of heavy drinking to what she sees when she visits other countries.

"In Spain, you see families sitting around tables for hours and hours, and there is no alcohol on the table.

"You go to a dinner party in the United States with eight people and they might drink just a couple of bottles. In Ireland, they'd go through eight bottles."

She says that sometimes, when you give up, it can be hard to cope with the response of others.

"In Ireland, people don't trust you if you are not drinking, unless you say you are on antibiotics or driving."

Frances says she was amazed to see the lobbying campaign mounted by the drinks industry in Leinster House to stop some of the measures in the alcohol bill.

"One day I saw one politician sitting in the coffee dock, and he was surrounded by five or six alcohol lobbyists."

She may have arrived in Leinster House with limited experience of the machinations of parliamentary politics, but she says she has always been interested in issues of social justice.

As early as 1978, she travelled to Carnsore Point in Wexford for the protests against nuclear power, and she says she has been supportive of the Palestinian cause for some time.

Her timing in arriving to the Seanad in 2016 has proved to be fortunate.

The lack of a clear Government majority makes it easier for an independent to make an impact by gathering support from a diverse group of senators and TDs.

It is easy to see how the senator has won colleagues over. Unlike many politicians, her style is not in any way adversarial.

Her progress walking through Leinster House is slow as she stops to talk to other members and officials.

"So much business here is actually done in the corridors," she says.

As well as winning the support of other independents and left-wing parties for her signature measures - the cancer warning on bottles and the ban on goods from Israeli settlements - she has relied on support from Fianna Fáil. She says she tried to bring around Simon Coveney to support the ban on Israeli settlement goods and met him for two hours.

"I tried to win him over, but he could not support it," she says. "Despite that I still think he is a good man and he is doing a brilliant job on Brexit."

Last year, the senator travelled to the West Bank with Breaking the Silence, a group made up of former members of the Israeli Defence Forces who are opposed to the settlements.

"They brought us into Hebron, which was once a thriving Palestinian city. Unfortunately, the Israelis moved in some settler families and blocked off the whole of the centre of the city.

"I saw the illegal settlements - there are palm trees and water fountains and beautiful roads and gardens. Then you drive into where the Palestinian people live, and there is complete and utter deprivation."

Fury from Israel

The senator says she has met farmers from the West Bank who have lost part of their land and had their crops surrounded with barbed wire as a result of the settlements.

"When you see the injustice of it, it is heartbreaking," says Frances.

The legislation going through the Oireachtas has inevitably prompted fury from the Israeli government, and has been much commented upon in the Israeli press.

Reacting to the most recent vote in the Dáil, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said: "It is disturbing and disappointing that the initiators of the law are focusing on a hypocritical attack on Israel, rather than on dictatorships that slaughter their citizens. This is a clear expression of obsessive discrimination that should be rejected with disgust."

In opposing the import ban, Simon Coveney told the Dáil that Ireland has a long history of opposing Israeli settlement activity.

But he warned that Ireland cannot act alone on this matter because it is part of the EU's single market, and as a result it has to abide by its trading policies.

In proposing her bill, Frances Black has said she has detailed legal opinions showing how it is compatible with EU law, including advice from James Crawford, Professor of International Law at Cambridge University. The products affected by a ban would include fruit, vegetables and the cosmetics brand Ahava.

Having created such a stir in the Seanad in her first term, Frances hopes to continue her political career, but has no interest in running for the Dáil.

She wouldn't rule out completely running for the presidency "in 20 years time when I'm old and decrepit", but fears the personal intrusion - "You are setting yourself up to be annihilated."

She says she takes her political career seriously, and believes senators have an important role keeping an eye on the Government.

As someone who has been wracked by self-doubt in the past, with negative voices resounding in her head, how does the senator measure her success as a politician?

After almost six decades, she says has learnt not to worry too much about what others think of her. She says that at the end of the day, she has to put her head on the pillow and say, "Frances, you did your best."

A woman’s heart

Age: 58

Family: The youngest of five siblings, including her famous sister Mary. Her father Kevin was a plasterer and her mother Patty cleaned offices. She had her first child Eoghan at 19 and her daughter Aoife at 21. Her first marriage broke up, and she is now married to Brian Allen.

Education: Left St Louis High School at the age of 15, later gained a diploma in Addiction Studies.

Musical career: Performed with her brothers and sister in the Black Family, and joined the group Arcady in the late 1980s. After recording with Kieran Goss, her career took off when one of their songs ‘Wall of Tears’ was included on the chart-topping album, A Woman’s Heart. Hit solo albums and concert tours followed.

Politics: After training as an addiction counsellor, she set up the RISE Foundation, which helps families of those with alcohol, drugs, and gambling problems. In 2016, she was elected to the Seanad on the Industrial Panel.

Ambitions: Hopes to tackle issues such as mental health, homelessness and gambling.

Who she admires in politics: “I love Clare Daly. She is out on her own - so articulate and intelligent.”

