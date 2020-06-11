| 11.4°C Dublin

How DNA kits spell the end for Ireland's family secrets

Long-lost parents and unknown siblings are being discovered through easily available genetic tests, often unwittingly. Are those who take them mentally prepared for the results? Kim Bielenberg reports

Search for father: Anne Crossey at her studio in Skibereen, West Cork. Photo by Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision Expand
Warning: Author Libby Copeland says finding lost family can cause trauma Expand
Adopted illegally: Dolores Quinlan, who found her mother through a DNA test. Photo by Mark Condren Expand
Dolores as a baby Expand

Search for father: Anne Crossey at her studio in Skibereen, West Cork. Photo by Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Warning: Author Libby Copeland says finding lost family can cause trauma

Adopted illegally: Dolores Quinlan, who found her mother through a DNA test. Photo by Mark Condren

Dolores as a baby

Kim Bielenberg

All over Ireland and across the world, family secrets are being revealed for the first time because of commercial DNA tests.

Whether by accident, through mere curiosity or as part of deliberate and painstaking detective work, individuals are finding out about a hidden biological parent or an unknown sibling.

They are discovering affairs and liaisons that were covered up for decades, and the results are often painful, but enlightening. Siblings such as the abandoned babies Helen Ward and David McBride, whose story was told in these pages this month, are suddenly united.

