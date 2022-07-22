How can nightclubs pick themselves back off the floor?

As promoter of the much-loved Dublin club night Sunday Social, Buzz O’Neill-Maxwell has had his fair share of euphoric dancefloor moments. They all pale in comparison with the moment he opened the club’s doors back in late January as the Government lifted most Covid restrictions.

The appetite for a good clubbing experience was very much there. “It was like New Year’s Eve every night for about two or three weeks,” O’Neill-Maxwell says. “I’d put tickets on sale for an event and they’d be gone within an hour. On the first big night that I did open, I was trying to move from the DJ box to the bar and it took me 30 minutes. So many people wanted to hug you and thank you. People were just so happy.

“There was a huge sense that, barring a catastrophic new strain [of Covid], this was it, there was no going back,” he adds. “That no matter what happens next, we would figure it out.”

Within months, O’Neill-Maxwell announced that the beloved LGBTQ+ event, which took place on Sundays at Farrier & Draper on Dublin’s South William Street, was winding down after 14 years. He cited Ireland’s licensing laws as detrimental to not just to his own club night, but nightlife in general.

“You can’t run a club night for two hours,” he says, citing the 1am Sunday closing time, stringently enforced by gardaí. “I just got sick and tired of standing on the doorstep debating licensing laws with gardaí, asking them to let us keep going for another half an hour. I don’t have the energy for it.”

After almost two years of quietude (and a brief trial run in October 2020), clubgoers — not to mention the people who make the events happen — returned to the scene with gusto. Six months later, the hangover has kicked in.

Like O’Neill-Maxwell, Ian Redmond, owner of Tramline on D’Olier Street in Dublin, enjoyed a heartening, albeit brief, post-Covid boost in business. “Things were amazing up to St Patrick’s Day and then business just kind of dropped off a cliff,” he says. “People got their fix of going out and they wanted to do other things. And people were starting to go abroad en masse in the summer, which is the first thing that happens when you come out of a recession as well.

“It’s funny, 20 years ago, there were over 520 nightclubs in Ireland — to barely 80 now.”

Far from enjoying a sustained post-Covid bacchanalia, Ireland’s nightclub scene, and Dublin’s in particular, finds itself in critical condition thanks to a number of factors. The pandemic has never truly gone away, resulting in staffing issues. A shortage of taxis (2,562 taxis have been lost to the transport system since 2019) and reports of anti-social behaviour have led some punters to reconsider their after-dark trips to the city centre.

“Our city turned into an absolute sh**show,” O’Neill-Maxwell says. “Public transport couldn’t cope. I’d find myself in the venue looking at my watch, thinking, ‘I need to get out of here and get a taxi, otherwise I’m walking home’.”

DJ Johnny Moy has also noticed a shift with certain clubbers post-pandemic: “For older people, Covid kind of killed off the idea of clubbing,” he says. “People just got used to staying home with a bottle of wine and they’re very reluctant to come back out. It was probably heading that way, but Covid was the final nail in the coffin. I’d say it wiped about 80pc of the night-time economy for the older demographic.”

For Redmond, insurance premiums, rising at a rate of knots across the industry, pose another huge challenge.

“Our policy went from €38,000 pre-Covid to €120,000,” he says. “It really is the most deplorable industry. That’s what, €2,500 a week just to open the doors. Before we even sell one drink on a given night, we have insurance overheads of €500 per night and €410 per night on an SEO [special exemption order, the fee paid by late bars and clubs to stay open after normal bar trading hours]. That’s before you pay any wages, any rates, anything. It’s really, really tough, and I’m worried about the future.”

There is more than a whiff of paternalism to the licensing laws, under which most clubs close at 2.30am. As part of the Justice Plan 2022, published by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee in April, legislation is expected to be enacted to update and modernise licensing rules through the Sale of Alcohol Bill. Progress has been painfully slow.

The changes have not been finalised, but some reports have said they will allow nightclubs to stay open until 6am, seven nights a week.

“The big announcement was that this legislation would be on the books and voted on in the Dáil before summer recess,” says O’Neill-Maxwell. “The Dáil is now closed [for summer]. Who knows if we’ll get this legislation through by the end of the year.”

Junior minister Hildegarde Naughton said last September that the “outdated” Licensing Acts, Registration of Clubs Acts and the Public Dance Hall Act 1935 will be repealed and replaced with “updated and streamlined 21st century provisions”. She also said she hoped the reform might “develop a more vibrant nightlife in our cities and towns”.

At a purely practical level, this would also mean that every venue in the city won’t spill its clientele out on to the streets at the same time.

When it comes to enacting change, it hasn’t been for want of trying on the part of promoters, performers and venue owners. In fact, the discontent dates back some time. In 2019, a call went out for a public meeting at the Sugar Club in Dublin to address concerns about the clubbing industry. More than 500 people attended.

Sunil Sharpe and Robbie Kitt speak regularly on behalf of Give Us The Night, a campaign to reform and modernise nightlife. Last week, they gave a briefing to members of the Oireachtas. Sinn Féin’s Fintan Warfield brought a motion on nightlife forward in the Seanad, noting that the “policy focus relating to nightlife and the night-time economy has revolved solely around alcohol rather than the holistic, community and societal benefits of night-time culture”.

It also said that “existing licensing laws prevent not-for-profit arts centres, cultural buildings, theatres and galleries from diversifying their programming and income streams and deny greater employment opportunities to artists and arts workers, and valuable cultural offerings to audiences and local communities”.

Activist Andrea Horan created the No More Hotels collective in an attempt to revive Dublin’s dwindling club scene and is now a member of the Absolut Clubbing Council, backed by the vodka brand and designed to support the next generation of club promoters, performers and punters and invest in Irish club culture.

“There’s a lot of frustration and darkness around the state of clubbing in Ireland,” she says. “While Give Us The Night and the Night-time Economy Taskforce is trying to bring back some energy, we’ve had to spend a lot of time reinforcing the message that clubbing is culture. People who don’t go clubbing see it as a nuisance and a hindrance, as opposed to something that can bring an energy and a rich economy after dark. And when there’s a foot on the neck of club promoters, there’s not enough possibility for experimentation or creativity.”

Moy agrees: “There’s definitely something in the way clubs are culturally seen in Dublin — as a hindrance or the last chance saloon to get a few pints into you really quickly. That’s always been a huge problem in Ireland.”

Emma Gilliland, booker/club manager at Tengu, the club night at Yamamori on Great Strand Street in Dublin, also mentions licensing hours. “By policing adults and telling them when they can drink or party is only going to create more hostility and messiness on the streets at 3am,” she says. “Think about other European cities, where you can literally have a beer any time of the day, and there’s just none of that.”

The dearth of suitable cultural spaces for events is yet another hurdle that activists want addressed. What many would like to see are multipurpose spaces that can host an array of cultural events by day and comfortably accommodate a club event by night.

“We have national art galleries and concert halls, why don’t we have a national club?” says Horan. “We have so few purpose-built venues for dancing and pleasure and art and entertainment. Music isn’t given the value it should. We have some of the biggest producers and makers of electronic music who don’t get the kudos and celebration in Ireland that they should, yet when they are abroad, they’re lauded and play to audiences that, in terms of numbers, some of our biggest bands don’t.

“So many political movements, from marriage equality to Repeal the Eighth, happened on the dancefloor,” Horan adds. “If you want to look at the evolution of political movements, you can see them evolving on the dancefloor. Younger people might be drinking less and less, but they’ll always want to socialise and dance. If we only have spaces that are commercially viable because of what’s being made on the bar, there’s going to be a further eradication of good cultural spaces.”

The question has to be asked: while Generation X and millennials got plenty — socially, emotionally, politically — out of the clubbing experiences of the 90s and Noughties, do younger clubbers hold it in similar esteem? There is, after all, no shortage of media reports telling us that Generation Z are non-drinkers, fixated on their health, can find their tribe (or a date) online, and are essentially wedded to the black mirror of their smartphones.

Caroline O’Sullivan, head of the School of Media and senior lecturer at TU Dublin, has been researching Irish club culture since the late 2000s.

“While there has been a shift [away from clubbing] in Ireland, it isn’t necessarily to do with the idea that young people aren’t into clubbing any more,” she says. “I’d put it down to infrastructure, rather than young people changing dramatically. They still very much want to have a clubbing experience, but they go abroad.

“When I was a kid, I knew what clubs existed in Dublin. I collected the flyers before I could even go to them. That’s not the same for this generation — they’re much more inclined to connect with international scenes and travel to London, Berlin or Barcelona to emulate that real club experience.

“Young people are organising their own infrastructure, often around house parties and DIY spaces. There’s a sort of illegal scene happening, that to me shows there’s still the appetite there for it. Through Dublin Digital Radio, scenes have emerged that young people are driving.”

Ellen Harney is head booker at Bodytonic Music, a collective specialising in creating and producing festival events and club nights. She detects a heartening and exciting energy among newcomers that is happening off-radar, mentioning fledgling club night Skin & Blister, co-run by Gilliland (who, for her part, cites club night Honeypot and Stray Magazine as leading lights).

“I do think the whole the scene is quite healthy and we just need to build up more initiatives and community-based stuff,” Harney says.

She also points out that Bodytonic is opening a new space in the suburbs (at the Bernard Shaw in Phibsborough); a harbinger, perhaps, of a geographical shift.

“We’ll be doing workshops and opening a studio, and to bring younger people into the scene and give them the tools they need to start out, giving them resources they may not be able to access,” she says.

“When you meet the younger crews at the moment, there’s a lot of hunger and a lot of passion,” Gilliland says. “There are lots of new queer nights and some new spaces and pop-up day parties. We’re constantly fighting to do these events and to enjoy club culture, but I do feel like Dublin is kind of bubbling under at the moment. I can feel a momentum.”