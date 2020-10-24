Hotlist: From Irish whiskey candles to the return of the Bram Stoker Festival - what we want to see, do and buy this weekend

When you're not quite ready to go full puffer jacket, quilted outerwear is a toasty alternative. Taking its cues from Chanel and Chloe, the high street has really embraced the quilt coat and its blend of utility and style this season, and there are plenty of on-trend and cosy offerings. This & Other Stories coat is a sustainable option made from recycled polyester in a classic and versatile khaki colour (it's also available in black). While bulkier materials can sometimes feel overwhelming, its belt provides waist definition and this is a coat that will work with anything, from midi dresses and boots to jeans and sweaters. BUY: €149; see stories.com

After working in the financial services for years, husband and wife Joe O'Regan and Deirdre O'Connor were looking for a change. However, the pandemic disrupted their original plans of taking a year out before setting up an online business, so instead they set to work during lockdown. The results of their labour is Put Your Feet Up, which launched earlier this month, offering a range of handmade candles and diffusers in attractive apothecary-style amber glasses. There's a keen focus on sustainability, and all candles are vegan, using renewable plant-based waxes. Choose from 14 different fragrances including Driftwood and Rock Salt, and Irish Whiskey, which is designed to invoke memories of nights out.

BUY: Candles from €15; see putyourfeetup.com

Haunted happenings

Dublin's Bram Stoker Festival returns from this Friday until November 2 with events that can be experienced safely and at home. Families are invited to create their own Macnas experience with step-by-step instructions on everything from how to imagine a story to mask making in a series of online videos released daily from Tuesday October 27. Stoker on Stoker, meanwhile, sees Dacre Stoker, Bram Stoker's only living relative, provide an insight into the author's life and his famous work.

DETAILS: See bramstokerfestival.com

Little spooks

Tipperary's only dedicated children's arts festival, Spleodar, now in its 20th year, takes place from today until October 31. Spooktacular virtual events include creative workshops, a scary outfit competition, ghost stories and film screenings of Room on a Broom, based on the Julia Donaldson book.

DETAILS: See spleodar.ie

Shake it up

Boutique Galway hotel The Twelve has launched a monthly cocktail club, with drinks delivered to your home anywhere in Ireland. Each box contains three bespoke batched cocktails with six serves, created by the hotel's mixologist Simon King, as well as other little surprises and treats in each pack and costs €90 for one month's subscription.

DETAILS: See thetwelvehotel.ie

Wonder walls

A new street-art initiative reflecting creativity and resilience in challenging times is taking place throughout Cork City until October 31. Ardú, the Irish for 'rise', brings together celebrated street artists, including Maser and Shane O'Driscoll, in response to a theme inspired by the 1920 Burning of Cork with murals on display in a variety of locations.

DETAILS: See corkcity.ie/ardu

The Green Buy

Designed to help build up motor skills and coordination, the new Ulu mini balance board from Donegal-based sustainable brand Huku can be used by children aged from 6 years, and anyone up to 60-plus. Made from 100pc slow-grown birch, it features a puzzle game on the deck, which keeps the mind focused while they're working their core strength, and can be used indoors or outside. BUY: €138; see hukubalance.com

Next weekend...

Witching hour

An online screening of 'Kissing the Witch', the play by 'Room' writer Emma O'Donoghue which re-imagines classic fairy tales, is presented by Corps Ensemble in partnership with Axis Ballymun on Friday and Saturday (Oct 30 & 31). As well as the pre-recorded performance, ticket holders will also have access to an exclusive Q&A with Donoghue and Axis director Mark O'Brien.

DETAILS: €10; see axisballymun.ie

Monster mash

Get ready to throw some deadly dancing moves on November 1 as DJ Will Softly is taking to the decks for a free family dance party. He's creating a Dracula's Disco online with children's cultural centre The Ark, playing all of the favourite Halloween hits from 2.30pm to 3.30pm, suitable for those aged 5+. Halloween costume wearing is not essential but it is highly recommended.

DETAILS: See ark.ie

