Home-schooling 2.0: Eleven ways to make learning at home easier this time round

With pupils facing the prospect of another extended period outside the classroom, parents and educators reveal what they learnt about home education in the first lockdown and what mistakes they’ll be avoiding this time

Dr Katriona O&rsquo;Sullivan home-schooling with her sons Sean Brennan (15) and Tadgh Brennan (12). Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Dr Katriona O&rsquo;Sullivan home-schooling with her sons Sean Brennan (15) and Tadgh Brennan (12). Photo: Tony Gavin

Katie Byrne Email

AS parents anxiously await clarity around the length of time schools will remain closed, the reality of reluctantly returning to the homeschool trenches is sinking in.

After a brief but welcome respite, mums and dads will once again be wading through the mud of harried teachers and incendiary parents’ WhatsApp groups, while also trying to hold down their day jobs, care for elderly relatives and keep their heads together.

The first lockdown was a steep learning curve for parents. They had to establish new routines, get to grips with nascent technology and brush up on their algebra skills.

