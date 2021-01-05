Home-schooling 2.0: Eleven ways to make learning at home easier this time round

AS parents anxiously await clarity around the length of time schools will remain closed, the reality of reluctantly returning to the homeschool trenches is sinking in.

After a brief but welcome respite, mums and dads will once again be wading through the mud of harried teachers and incendiary parents’ WhatsApp groups, while also trying to hold down their day jobs, care for elderly relatives and keep their heads together.

The first lockdown was a steep learning curve for parents. They had to establish new routines, get to grips with nascent technology and brush up on their algebra skills.

This time around they’ll be heeding the lessons they learned during the last lockdown and doing things a little differently.

We brought together a group of experts, educators and parents to find out how they’ll be navigating the homeschool conundrum now that they have a little more experience on their side.

Don’t be too hard on yourself

The vast majority of Irish parents struggled to implement a consistent home-schooling routine during the first lockdown, says researcher and lecturer Dr Katriona O’Sullivan of Maynooth University.

Between March and April of last year, O’Sullivan interviewed 45 families for a study on the impact of home-schooling on the psychological wellbeing of Irish families. Just three of the families she interviewed maintained a consistent home-schooling routine — and in all three cases at least one of the parents worked in education. The rest of the parents she interviewed said they took on the challenge with first-week-of-September enthusiasm but eventually threw in the towel.

O’Sullivan compares successful home-schooling to Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. Parents need time, physical space and technology prowess to excel at it. And working parents in cramped households with insufficient devices simply aren’t able to offer all three.

O’Sullivan, who home-schooled three of her children (Chris, 17, Séan, 15, and Tadhg, 12) during the first lockdown admits that she was overwhelmed too. “I was like, how is everyone else managing this?” she says. “I thought, I’m educated, I have a PhD and I can’t do this so how are other people managing? I tried for about four weeks and then I thought I can’t do this. I concentrated on Séan’s Junior Cert as much as I could and I just let Tadhg play.”

Discuss the division of labour

Research suggests that mothers were more likely to shoulder the burden of home-schooling during the first lockdown. “They were trying to manage the three jobs of childcare, home-schooling and their own work,” says O’Sullivan, who authored another paper on the impact of the pandemic on working mothers.

Psychotherapist, author and mother-of-two Stella O’Malley suggests that mothers prepare themselves for a frank conversation about the division of labour before they return to their home-schooling routine. “Mothers have to speak up and own their difficulties and explain what the difficulties were,” she says.

“They need to present clearly [to their partner] where it all went wrong and where it did go wrong, very often, was they were interrupted all the time. Or the male partner shook off or didn’t respond to the interruptions.”

This time around, she suggests that parents take on a morning and afternoon shift. “One person is the go-to supervisor of sorts for the morning and the other is the go-to for the afternoon. The mother should be able to say, ‘You can’t talk to me during these hours — Daddy’s on. My shop is shut.’ I think that works much better.”

Don’t compare yourself to other parents

When Katriona O’Sullivan interviewed Irish parents about their home-schooling experiences during the first lockdown, she heard countless anecdotes about competitive pandemic parenting and the tyranny of the parents’ WhatsApp group.

“A good few mams talked about leaving the parents’ WhatsApp group or muting it,” she says. “Some of the mothers said they felt ashamed for not living up to this perfect parent model. Others were terrified that they were going to get sent more work.”

Geraldine Meade, a primary school teacher, author and mother-of-eight from Galway, says parents should try not to fall into the comparison trap this time around. “I don’t even think parents mean to do it but you will get the fright of your life if you hear the child next door is doing three hours and you can’t even get your child out of bed… It’s not easy for anyone so don’t be beating yourself up about it.”

Create a daily routine (but leave a little wiggle room)

Parents realised the importance of a home-schooling routine during the first lockdown. They also discovered that every family has its own rhythm — and even the most stringent routines will eventually evolve. “Everyone has their own unique circumstances and what works for one family may not work for another,” explains primary school teacher Valerie Mullen from Dublin.

“My recommendation would be to allow your child time for a leisurely breakfast and maybe some fresh air but get started as early as you can as this is when children are at their most receptive to learning. Concentration levels dwindle rapidly throughout the day with all age groups.

“Always start with the least favourite or most challenging subject to get it out of the way while they are fully focused. I would always teach Irish and maths first in the morning. Each individual teacher will provide work for each day anyway which will be a great guide for parents in structuring their children’s day.

“Once the children work on the core subjects of English, Irish and maths each day the rest can be more flexible. PE could be a walk or playing in the garden, art can be just about anything and drama can be engaging in imaginative play or acting out scenes from their favourite story books.”

Geraldine Meade shares another simple but highly effective tip: “It’s brilliant for kids’ headspace and for your own headspace to get everyone out of their PJs and to get them into clothes,” she says. “It will change their mindset completely.”

Take breaks

Regular breaks are important, especially for younger children, says Meade. “For younger kids or kids with any sort of learning difficulties, what you need to do is give them a focussed task for a short amount of time. You might say, ‘right, we’re going to do these five maths sums and we’re going to put on the timer’. That focuses the child’s mind and they’re not going to be thinking, ‘oh my god, this is taking hours!’ And if something is taking an awful long time, or if they are struggling, you should leave it aside and say, ‘we can come back to that’.”

Dr Katriona O'Sullivan with her sons Sean Brennan (15) and Tadgh Brennan (12). Photo: Tony Gavin

Dr Katriona O'Sullivan with her sons Sean Brennan (15) and Tadgh Brennan (12). Photo: Tony Gavin

Tap into free educational resources

RTÉ’s Home School Hub was a godsend to parents during the first lockdown. Parents can find the resources for all the lessons that featured on the series at rte.ie/learn/home-school-hub/.

Valerie Mullen suggests that parents stick as much as possible with Irish websites and resources “as very often different jurisdictions have different ways of teaching maths for example, which could lead to confusion for your child”.

“One of the best resources I have come across is a website developed by Irish teacher, Julieanne Devlin (julieannedevlin.com). Julieanne is a teacher with many years’ experience and shares a wealth of information and resources, including videos of science experiments which children would love,” she says. “Ask About Ireland (askaboutireland.ie) is another reputable website with some lovely lessons.”

Stella O’Malley says children tend to respond better to game-based learning where they can progress through levels. “There are platforms like TypingClub (typingclub.com) which give children tests before they get to the next level,” she says. “And kids understand next level because of video games.”

During the first lockdown, parents of older children and teens tapped into resources that weren’t necessarily designed for home-schooling. Sally Anne McIntyre, a Dublin mother of three (13, 15 and 18) encouraged her children to watch Khan Academy (khanacademy.org), as well as Ted Talks (ted.com) and Duolingo (youtube.com/user/duolingo).

Other resources include: twinkl.ie / cula4.com / muinteoirvalerie.com / ark.ie / nasa.gov/kidsclub / nationalgeographic.org / gonoodle.com /

Teach children how to be independent

Many parents saw the first lockdown as an opportunity to teach their children independent learning and skills like making their own breakfast. Behavioural scientist and single mother-of-four Katerina Bohle Carbonell from Galway has a rule that everybody has to cook dinner once a week, which will come in handy during homeschooling 2.0. “My 10-year-old does it on her own and I come in when she asks for help. When the five-year-old does it I’ll be standing next to her and doing most of it. These are skills that they need anyway for living — and it gives them a sense of accomplishment.”

Carbonell also recommends getting children involved in household chores like dishwashing and window cleaning. For more of her tips for working remotely with kids, see kidsandremotework.io

Every day is a school day

When home-schooling fell to the wayside during the first lockdown, parents took the opportunity to teach their children life skills like cooking, gardening and DIY.

“This is actually a really good opportunity to move away from just ingesting facts,” says Dr Katriona O’Sullivan. “To prepare our kids for the 21st century we need them to be creative; we need them to collaborate and find ways to engage with life.

“There is a lot more learning that could be done that is relevant to the child’s education that doesn’t need to come directly from the school. Children learning how to read or regulate their own time is just as important as learning the history of the French Revolution.

“My son Sean ended up working with me for one day a day a week during the first lockdown. He transcribed interviews and did Excel sheets. I needed to feel like he was doing something but I also saw it as a real opportunity. He now knows that he doesn’t want to do the same job as me!”

Psychotherapist Stella O'Malley

Psychotherapist Stella O'Malley

PE doesn’t have to follow the curriculum

Fitness expert Mark Smyth says some parents were too regimented at the start of the first lockdown. “You don’t have to go out and set up a load of cones or do a full hour of PE,” he says. “It can be 10 minutes here and there, so long as it’s fun.

“Think about the games you played yourself as a child — hide & seek, chasing, kick the can… That’s the kind of exercise that keeps kids interested, and it will get your heart rate up as well.”

Smyth, who is the founder of Complete Fitness (completefitness.ie), moved his adult classes online at the start of the pandemic, and he often encourages his clients to get their kids involved. “The younger ones will do about 15 minutes before disappearing off with the iPad but the teenagers tend to stick around for the full hour.”

Don’t underestimate the importance of art

Online arts and crafts tutorials helped children relax and unwind during the last lockdown, while giving parents some much-needed quiet time. “This is probably the moment where arts and all the subjects related to the arts have really come into their own,” says Aideen Howard, director of The Ark.

“If parents and children can find a way of having fun through arts and cultural activities at home then that’s a really great way for people to keep engaged and connected. It also allows children to be free from what they think of as traditional learning, and free from the constraints of the curriculum.”

Howard home-schooled her 12-year-old son during the first lockdown and she says arts resources were a great way for her to relax and engage with her child.

“Of course, the parent has to be comfortable and confident enough to just throw themselves into it,” she adds. “For some people that can be very daunting, and the last thing they would want to do to relax.”

Pick your battles

Tensions were high during the first lockdown, as parents and children tried to negotiate a new dynamic. “Mummy or Daddy was trying to be the teacher and kids did not respond well to that,” says Katriona O’Sullivan. “Kids were saying, ‘You’re not the teacher, you don’t know, you can’t tell me!’”

Stella O’Malley agrees: “There were a lot of vicious fights between parents and children around home-schooling and they were fairly awful. If there is a lesson to learn this time it’s lower your expectations.

“What we were really doing back in March was keeping our children safe during the pandemic and yet it was called home-schooling. So let’s not not expect too much from ourselves this time.”