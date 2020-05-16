| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Zoom time for the property market - how tech-led innovations may change how we buy and sell

Sellers are giving guided tours of their homes live on video calls, and there's a host of new online offerings. Post lockdown, tech-led innovations may change the way we buy and sell forever, reports Fran Power

Anastasia Almiasheva at her Hollybrook Manor Apartment in Clontarf. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Anastasia Almiasheva at her Hollybrook Manor Apartment in Clontarf. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Anastasia Almiasheva at her Hollybrook Manor Apartment in Clontarf. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Anastasia Almiasheva at her Hollybrook Manor Apartment in Clontarf. Photo: Steve Humphreys

On a sunny afternoon recently in Clontarf, Anastasia Almiasheva took a Whatsapp video call. It was from a potential buyer for her apartment at 12 Hollybrook Manor. Anastasia introduced herself and then took the viewer on a tour of the property. She started at the entrance to her apartment building, walked into the hallway, then through her apartment, pointing out the features.

Anastasia is part of a seismic shift in the property market that involves new bidding and transaction platforms, an explosion in virtual viewings, and a big increase in bids from buyers who have never set foot inside the property.

"Prior to the Covid-19 restrictions," says estate agent Tony Deane of Moovingo, who runs the vendor-led viewings, "approximately 15pc of our vendors had opted to host their own viewings". That figure has now jumped to 63pc.