Monday 10 September 2018

Your guide to new homes nationwide

Whether you're hunting for your first home or trading up, the good news is there's more choice on the market this season. We've compiled a list of developments nationwide, including new launches and phases planned over the next few months, to help you narrow down the hunt.

Archerstown The Elms
Archerstown The Elms
Cedarview, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9
Clay Farm, Dublin 18
Proby Place, Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock
Station Manor, Portmarnock
Scholarstown Wood, Dublin 14
Moyglare Hall, Maynooth

DUBLIN NORTH CITY

Ardilaun Court, Raheny, Dublin 5

Developer: MKN Property Group

Launch: Phase 1, September

Description: New launch of 70, one-, two- and three-bed apartments ranging from 54-110sqm, plus seven three- and four-bed homes ranging from 138-164sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Barnwell Woods, Hansfield, Dublin 15

Developer: McGarrell Reilly Group

Launch: On sale nowDescription: Mix of three- and four-bed homes ranging from 110-153sqm

Price: From €325,000 for a three-bed; from €399,500 for a four-bed

Agent: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors

Belltree, Clongriffin, Dublin 13

Developer: Gannon Homes

Launch: Small release in autumn

Description: Very limited number of three-bed homes remaining in current phase

Prices: From €390,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Camden, Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15

Developer: Ballymore

Launch: September

Description: Final phase of three- and four-bed houses

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Castlefield Court, Clonsilla, Dublin 15

Developer: La Vista - Part of the Lynam Homes Group

Launch : New launch, 22/ 23 September

Description: Comprises of 124 units with a range of semi-detached and detached three- and four-bed houses, ranging from 106-134sqm. Adjoins the existing Castlefield Park development constructed by the Lynams in the 1990s

Price: From late €300,000s

Agent: DNG New Homes

Castle Vernon, Dollymount Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Developer: Richmond Homes

Launch: Phase 1 on sale now

Description: Four-bed semi-detached homes of 200sqm

Price: POA

Agents: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors and Gallagher Quigley

Cedarview, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9

Developer: Cosgraves

Launch: Phase 1, September

Description: This phase delivers 25 of a total of 104 four-bed houses

Price: From €465,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Clonbern, Castleknock Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Developer: Flynn & O'Flaherty

Launch: October

Description: New phase of 24 two-bed apartments

Price: TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Daneswell Place, Botanic Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

Developer: Scanron

Launch: Phase 1, September

Description: 35 four- and five-bed homes

Price: From €879,000

Agent: Dillon Marshall

Fairhaven, Castleknock Road, Dublin 15

Developer: Flynn & O'Flaherty

Launch: October

Description: Four-bed semi-detached and detached houses

Price: TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Hamilton Park, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Developer: Park Developments

Launch: This weekend

Development: New release of three- and four-bed semi-detached houses ranging from 111s-157sqm

Price: From €485,000 for three-bed; from €520,000 for four-bed

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Heathfield, Finglas, Dublin 11

Developer: Derreen

Launch: Last phase, autumn

Type: Three-bed townhouses and semi-detached units ranging from 108-111sqm

Price: TBC

Agents: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors and Galvin Property & Finance

Hollywoodrath, Hollystown, Dublin 15

Developer: Regency

Launch: Phase 6 on sale

Description: Three-, four- and five-bed semi-detached homes

Price: From €350,000 for three-bed; from €392,500 for four-bed; and from €550,000 for five-bed

Agents: Knight Frank and McPeake Auctioneers

Northwood Green, Santry, Dublin 9

Developer: Dublin Loft Company

Launch: New phase, September

Description: New phase of 14 three- and four-bed houses

Price: Three-bed from €385,000; four-bed from €415,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

The Park at Hansfield, Dublin 15

Developer: Alanna Homes

Launch: On sale now

Description: Last remaining three-bed semi-detached houses

Price: From €380,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Parkside, Malahide Road, Balgriffin, Dublin 17

Developer: Cairn Homes

Launch: New phase, September

Description: 30 four-bed houses, two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes

Price: Four-bed houses from €455,000; apartments TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

The Rectory, Park House, Baldoyle, Dublin 13

Developer: Homeland Projects

Launch: Phase 2, autumn

Description: Mix of eight own-door townhouses and apartments ranging from 83sqm-180sqm

Price: POA

Agent: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors

Sycamore Grove, Grove Road, Dublin 11

Developer: Treverbyn Properties

Launch: September

Description: 14 four-bed houses with a mixture of semi-detached, end-of- terrace and terrace

Price: TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Vernon Mews, Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Developer: Greenleaf Homes

Launch: New launch, 15/16 September

Description: 16 three-bed houses

Price: €760,000 to €1,050,000

Agent: Savills

Windmill Square, Porterstown, Dublin 15

Developer: Kimptonvale

Launch: On sale now

Description: Two-bed ground floor apartment, 65sqm; three-bed duplex, 109sqm

Price: Two-bed apartment €220,000; three-bed duplex, €270,000

Agent: DNG New Homes

 

DUBLIN NORTH COUNTY

Barnageeragh Cove, Skerries

Developer: Winsac

Launch: Phase 3, 14/15 September

Description: Four-bed detached houses

Price: From €530,000

Agents: Savills and REA Grimes

Castleland Park, Balbriggan

Developer: J Wade

Launch: On sale now

Description: Three-bed A-rated semi-detached

Price: From €275,000

Agent: Crean Estate Agents

The Forge, Lusk

Developer: Dwyer Nolan Developments

Launch: Phase 1, October

Description: Three-, four- and five-bed homes

Price: €295,000 for two-bed; €340,000 for three-bed

Agent: Dillon Marshall

Kenure Gate, Rush

Developer: Merrion Homes

Launch: Phase 2 this weekend

Description: Three- and four-bed homes

Price: From €330,000 for three-bed to €400,000 for four-bed

Agent: Dillon Marshall

Kingsland, Beaverstown Road, Donabate

Developer: Roxtip

Launch: Final phase, September

Description: Nine four-bed houses

Price: From €430,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald and Kevin Flanigan

The Links, Ballygossan Park, Skerries

Developer: Noonan Construction

Launch: Final phase on sale

Description: Limited number of three-bed homes remaining, ranging from 100-112sqm

Price: €350,000 to €435,000

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald and REA Cumisky

Muileann, Kettles Lane, Kinsealy

Developer: Ardstone

Launch: Phase 4, 29/30 September

Description: Two-, three- and four-bed houses

Price: From €300,000

Agents: Savills and Kevin Flanigan

Rahillion, Donabate

Developer: Ballisk Homes

Launch: Final phase on sale

Description: Three-, four- and five-bed homes

Price: POA

Agent: Dillon Marshall

Station Manor, Station Road, Portmarnock

Developer: Regency and Bain Capital

Launch: This weekend

Description: 61 homes comprising three-, four- and five-bed houses and 51 one- and two-bed apartments and penthouses

Price: Three-bed mid- and end-terrace houses, €475,000; four-bed, €560,000; five-bed, €685,000

Agent: DNG New Homes

Taylor Hill, Balbriggan

Developer: Glenveagh Homes

Launch: New show units on view this weekend

Description: Two- and three-bed terraced, three- and four-bed semi-detached and four-bed detached homes

Price: from €265,000

Agent: Knight Frank

Waterside, Malahide

Developer: Canon Kirk Group

Launch: October/November

Description: One-, two- and three-bed homes

Price: TBC

Agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Kevin Flanigan

Whitegables, Malahide

Developer: Granmill Ltd

Launch: Phase 2, 15/16 September

Type: Four-bed semi-detached

Price: From €725,000

Agents: Savills and Kevin Flanigan

 

DUBLIN SOUTH CITY

Ard Na Greine, Off the Orwell Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Developer: Marketside Properties

Launch: Phase 1, autumn

Description: Three two- and three-bed bungalows

Price: From €1.35m

Agent: Knight Frank

Ardilea Crescent Apartments, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

Developer: O'Malley Construction

Launch: October

Description: Development of large two-bed apartments and three-bed penthouses in new block of 23 apartments

Price: From €510,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Ashfield Place, Templeogue Road, Dublin 6W

Developer: Richmond Homes

Launch: Mid to late September

Description: 16 homes, a mix of four-bed mid- and end-terrace, and three-bed mid- and semi-detached

Price: From €655,000

Agent: DNG New Homes

Ballycullen Green, Old Court Road, Ballycullen, Dublin 24

Developers: Maplewood Residential and Bain Capital

Launch: Late September

Description: New development of three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached houses, ranging from 130-134sqm

Prices: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Belarmine Woods, Stepaside, Dublin 18

Developer: Castlethorn

Launch: Final phase, late 2018

Description: Three-, four- and five-bed homes ranging from 105-165sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Bishops Gate, Kilternan, Dublin 18

Developer: Durkan

Launch: Final phase, TBC

Description: Mix of three- and four-bed homes ranging from 107-158sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors

Bloomfield, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Developer: Edward Homes

Launch: On sale now

Description: Luxury apartments in and around Bloomfield House, ranging from 93-153sqm

Prices: from €1.025m

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Felicity Fox

Brambledown, Glenamuck Road, Dublin 18

Developer: Collaboration Land

Launch: On sale now

Description: Small development of 11 four-bed semi-detached and detached houses, from 200-209sqm

Prices: From €695,000 to €755,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

The Brambles Blackberry Lane, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Developer: Frank Murphy Construction

Launch: New launch, last weekend

Description: Two three-bed semi-detached houses

Price: From €1.05m

Agent: Savills

Brighton Wood, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Developer: Castlethorn

Launch: Further phase this autumn

Description: Development of two-, three-, four- and five-bed homes ranging from 117-234sqm. Showhouse and more four-bed semis in further phase

Price: €715,000 to €1.550m

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Camberley Mews, 88-90 Churchtown Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Launch: Mid to late September

Developer: Homeland Projects

Description: Nine four-bed mid- and end- terrace homes; three-bed duplexes and two-bed apartments

Price: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Carraig Bui, Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Builder: Kelland Homes

Launch: Late October

Description: 48 units comprising of 20 four- and five-bed semi-detached houses, ranging from 176- 188sqm, and 28 apartments

Price: From early €700,000s

Agent: DNG New Homes

Citywest Village, Citywest, Dublin 22

Developer: Davy Hickey Properties

Launch: Phase 4, September

Description: New release of approx 30 units, a mix of three-bed mid-terrace, end-terrace and semi-detached homes from 109- 124sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Clay Farm, Leopardstown, Dublin 18

Developer: Park Developments

Launch: On sale now

Description: 10 three-bed and 16 four-bed houses

Price: €500,000 to €640,000

Agent: Savills

Dodderbrook, Old Court Road, Ballycullen, Dublin 24

Developers: Maplewood Residential and Bain Capital

Launch: New phase, October

Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached houses, ranging from 118-146sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Elder Heath, Kiltipper Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24

Developer: Kelland Homes

Launch: On sale now

Description: Two- and three-bed development close to The Square in Tallaght

Price: Two-bed from €265,000; three-bed from €295,000

Agent: DNG New Homes

Fairborne, Templeville Park, Templeogue, Dublin 6

Developer: Valiant Homes

Launch: On sale now, last two units

Description: New gated development of four large, detached four-bed houses on Templeville Park

Price: From €895,000

Agent: DNG New Homes

Fitzwilliam Quay, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Developer: McGrath Group

Launch: Phase 1, September

Description: Small development of four four-bed houses, each 154sqm

Price: From €950,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Herbert Hill, Dundrum, Dublin 14

Developer: Glenveagh Homes

Launch: Late 2018

Description: New development of around 90, one-, two- and three-bed apartments close to Dundrum Town Centre

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Inglenook, Carrickmines, Dublin 18

Developer: Westin Homes

Launch: September

Description: Large four-bed houses and one-, two- and three-bed apartments

Price: From €725,000 for four-bed houses; apartment TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Knockrabo, Mount Anville Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14

Developers: Regency and Bain Capital

Launch: Apartments and penthouse, TBC

Description: Last five-bed semis, ranging to 248sqm, in 20 acres of parkland in scheme designed by O'Mahony Pike Architects

Price: €1.2m

Agent: DNG New Homes

Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Developer: Chartered Land

Launch: On sale now

Description: one-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouse (390sqm), ranging from 65-193sqm

Price: One-bed from €800,000; two-bed from €900,000; three-bed from €2.15m; penthouse released at €7.5m

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Savills

Marianella, Orwell Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Developer: Cairn

Launch: Penthouse launch plus final launch of apartments and houses, autumn

Description: Three-bed penthouses; 15 two- and three-bed apartments and three- and five-bed houses

Price: Penthouses from €1m; two-bed apartments from €400,000; two-bed apartments from €600,000; three-bed apartments from €900,000; three-bed houses from €925,000; five-bed houses from €1.6m

Agent: Knight Frank and Hooke & MacDonald

The Nurseries, Taney Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14

Developer: Lioncor Developments

Launch: Late 2018

Description: New development of 33 four-bed semi-detached and detached homes ranging from 150-195sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Odin's Way, Off Taylor's Lane, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Developer: Rosemount Properties

Launch: Next phase, late October

Description: Development of 30 homes opposite The Grange Golf Club; currently available, four terraced houses ranging to 155sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Rockville, Glenamuck Road, Dublin 18

Developers: Maplewood Residential

Launch: Mid-October

Description: 51 units in total, a mix of three- and four-bed houses (ranging from 123-154sqm) and one five-bed detached house, as well as the refurbished Rockville house, Gate Lodge and one- and two-bed apartments set in a walled garden

Price: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Scholarstown Wood, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Developer: Regency and Bain Capital

Launch: Phase 4, last weekend

Description: Mix of large three-, four- and five-bed houses, including three-bed terrace and semi-detached, four-bed semi-detached and five-bed detached

Price: From €500,000 for three-beds to €720,000 for a five-bed

Agent: DNG New Homes

Stanford Park, Westminster Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Developer: Homeland Projects

Launch: Apartment and duplexes, mid to late September

Description: Mix of three-bed plus study/four-bed semi-detached, four-bed detached, and one- and two-bed apartments and duplexes set in the grounds of a period house

Price: From €1.13m for three-bed; €1.25m for four-bed; apartments TBC

Price: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Stepaside Park, Stepaside, Dublin 18

Developer: McGarrell Reilly

Launch: Autumn

Description: Final phase of four- and five-bed detached homes from 133-204sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Stillorgan Gate, Upper Kilmacud Road, Dublin 14

Developer: Caye Construction

Launch: On sale now

Description: Last few remaining three-bed duplex homes; one four-bed home

Price: Duplexes from €575,000; house from €840,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Temple Woods, Greenhills Road, Dublin 24

Developer: Apollo 7

Launch: Final phase, 15/16 September

Description: Comprises of 39 units, including a mix of three-bed terrace, end-terrace and semi-detached, extending to 111sqm

Prices: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Terenure Gate, Terenure Road West, Dublin 6

Developer: Kimptonvale Ltd

Launch: On sale now

Description: Selection of three-bed plus study/four-bed houses, mid- and end-terrace, three-bed semi-detached and a three-bed detached gate lodge

Prices: Three-bed plus study from €810,000

Agent: DNG New Homes

White Pines, Stocking Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Developer: Ardstone Homes

Launch: Phase 2 in September

Description: Mix of three- and four-bed houses, ranging from 101-142sqm

Price: From €415,000 for three-bed; from €490,000 for four-bed

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Whitfield Grove, Church Avenue, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Developer: SDR Group

Launch: New launch, October (TBC)

Description: Two- and three-bed apartments; three- and four-bed houses

Price: TBC

Agent: Savills

Willow Glen, Glenamuck Road, Dublin 18

Developer: Ravenshall

Launch: Phase 1, 6 October

Description: 14 one-, two-, three- and four-bed apartments and duplex and 14 semi-detached and terraced houses

Price: From €280,000

Agent: Savills

Wilkin's Court, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

Developer: Jackie Greene Construction

Launch: On sale now

Description: Final few houses available;a mix of three- and four-bed homes ranging from 120-182sqm

Price: From €480,000 (for three-bed); from €555,000 (for four-bed)

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

 

DUBLIN SOUTH COUNTY

Albany, Killiney

Developer: Cairn

Launch: Final phase on sale

Description: Mix of three-, four- and five-bed semi-detached and detached homes ranging from 173-231sqm

Price: From €895,000

Agents: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors and Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Angelsea, Crofton Road, Dun Laoghaire

Developer: Bourke Builders

Launch: Autumn

Description: New development of 13 one-, two- and three-bed (plus library) apartments and one penthouse in refurbished period building by the sea

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Ardsolus, Brownsbarn

Developer: Alanna Homes

Launch: late September

Description: New development of energy efficient three- and four-bed homes

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Auburn Green, Glenageary

Developer: Coliemore Homes

Launch: Autumn

Description: New launch of 10 four-bed terraces (from 140sqm), three two-bed apartments (from 84sqm) and one five-bed detached (203sqm)

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Castlechurch, Newcastle

Developer: Barina New Homes

Launch: Final phase, late 2018/early 2019

Description: Last few three-bed family homes available. Final phase comprises three-, four- and five-bed detached homes

Price: From €340,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Eustace Court, Upper Glenageary Road, Dun Laoghaire

Developer: Cosgraves

Launch: September

Description: New phase of 25 large two- and three-bed apartments

Price: Two-bed apartments from €455,000; three-bed from €560,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Fairways, Upper Glenageary Road, Dun Laoghaire

Developer: Cosgraves

Launch: September

Description: New phase of 20 large four-bed plus study/five-bed houses

Price: From €795,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Marine Walk, Dun Laoghaire

Developer: William Neville & Sons

Launch: Autumn

Description: 26 spacious one-, two- and three-bed apartments beside the Royal Marine Hotel, many with sea views

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Neptune House, Blackrock

Developer: Bushnell Investments

Launch: Final phase, September

Description: Two- and three-bed apartments; four-bed detached homes

Price: POA

Agent: Dillon Marshall

Proby Place, Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock

Developer: Glenveagh Homes

Launch: Showhouse on view by appointment

Description: Boutique development of 20 four- and five-bed semi-detached homes, ranging from 177-274sqm

Prices: from €1,050,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Rokeby Park, Lucan

Developer: O'Flynn Group

Launch: On sale now

Description: Mixture of four- and five-bed detached homes, ranging from 177-228sqm

Price: From €760,000.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Royal Terrace North, Dun Laoghaire

Developer: Montane Developments / Elmhill Homes

Launch: On sale now

Description: Five large period-style, four-bed houses overlooking Royal Terrace Park, from 256sqm

Prices: POA

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Shackleton Park, Lucan

Developer: Cairn Homes

Launch: New phase, September

Description: 25 three- and four-bed houses

Price: Three-bed from €340,000; four-bed from €370,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Somerton, Newcastle Road, Lucan

Developer: Castlethorn

Launch: Phase 4, 15-16 September

Description: Three-, four- and five-bed houses

Price: From €345,000

Agents: Savills and Leahy Residential

Ternlee, Kilcoole

Developer: Newlyn Construction

Launch: Phase 2, autumn

Description: Three- and four-bed homes, about 28 in total, ranging from 107-138sqm

Prices TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

 

COMMUTER COUNTIES

Kildare

Abbeyfarm Demesne, Celbridge

Developer: Weslin Construction

Launch: October

Description: Four-bed semi and detached homes

Price: POA

Agent: Dillon Marshall

Bellingsfield, Naas

Developer: Ballymore Group

Launch: Phase 2, this weekend

Description: 25 three- and four- bed semi-detached and detached houses.

Price: From €345,000

Agents: Savills and CME Naas

Carton Grove, Maynooth

Developer: Orivo Properties

Launch: Duplexes and apartments, autumn

Description: New development of 143 units, including duplexes and apartments, near Maynooth town centre

Price: TBC

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Carton Wood, Dublin Road, Maynooth

Developer: Anthony Neville Homes

Launch: Phase 3, 29/30 September

Description: Three-, four- and five-bed houses

Price: TBC

Agent: Savills

Castle Farm, Jigginstown, Naas

Developer: Ardstone Homes

Launch: This weekend

Description: Development comprising 178 large two-, three- and four-beds. This phase sees a mix of three- and four-bed semi-detached, terraced and detached homes, ranging from 105- 140sqm

Price: TBC

Joint agents: DNG Doyle

Castlewellan Park, Celbridge

Developer: Andrews Construction

Launch: On sale now

Description: 80 houses on the Maynooth Road. First phase sold out

Price: From €349,500 for three-bed

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Cluain Dara, Derrinturn

Developer: Landport Estates

Launch: On sale now

Description: Mix of large three-, four- and five-bed detached and semi-detached properties House types: Detached and semi-detached homes with a mix of 3, 4 & 5 bed.

Price: From €227,500

Agent: Coonan New Homes & Sherry FitzGerald Reilly

Elsmore, Naas

Developer: Cairn

Launch: Phase 2, autumn

Description: Development of 25 large three- and four-beds; showhouses on view

Price: Three-bed houses from €305,000; four-bed houses from €350,000; four-bed semi-detached houses from €470,000

Agent: Coonan New Homes and Hooke & MacDonald

Fenton Green, Church Street, Kilcock

Developer: Granbrind

Launch: October

Description: Large three- and four-bed homes

Prices: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Finlay Park, Naas

Developer: Westar Group

Launch: Final phase on sale

Description: Four-bed semi-detached and detached homes

Price: From €390,000

Agent: Dillon Marshall

Furness Wood, Johnstown, Naas

Developer: Ardstone Homes

Launch: Mid-September

Description: New development of 52 three-, four- and five-bed detached and semi-detached homes on the edge of Johnstown

Price: From €365,000

Agent: Coonan New Homes and CME Auctioneers

Kilbelin Abbey, Newbridge

Developer: Montane Developments

Launch: October

Description: Development of 70 large four-bed detached houses size?

Price: TBC

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Millerstown, Maynooth Road, Kilcock

Developer: McGarrell Reilly

Launch: Phase 2, autumn

Description: Development of 150 units (40 in Phase 1) of large detached and semi-detached homes

Price: From €325,000

Agents: Coonan New Homes and Hooke & MacDonald

Moyglare Hall, Maynooth

Developer: Mycete Homes and North City Builders

Launch: On view by appointment

Description: Three-, four- and five-bed semi- and detached homes

Price: From €410

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Oaktree, Tully Road, Kildare town

Developer: Granbrind

Launch: Late September

Description: Development of large three- and four-bed semi-detached homes, ranging from 112-132sqm

Price: TBC

Agents: DNG Doyle

The Paddocks, Station Road, Newbridge

Developer: Montane Developments

Launch: Phase 2, late autumn

Description: Phase 2 of 150 units, a mix of three- and four-bed townhouses, semi-detached and detached

Price: From €287,500

Agent: Coonan New Homes

The Riverside, Ryebridge, Kilcock

Developer: Merlon Developments

Launch: On sale now

Description: Final phase of 70, three- and four-bed detached and semi-detached houses

Price: From €330,000-€465,000

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Stoneleigh, Naas

Developer: Ballymore

Launch: On sale

Description: Two-bed bungalows, three-bed semi-detached and four-bed detached houses, ranging from 88-158sqm

Price: Three-bed from €315,000; four-bed detached from €460,000

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and CME Auctioneers

Westfield, Green Lane, Leixlip

Developer: Killross Properties

Launch: Late autumn; previous phase on sale now

Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached homes available, from 112-204sqm

Price: From €385,000-€495,000

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Brady O'Flaherty

Williams Grove, Ardclough

Developer: Welconcorde Property

Launch: November

Description: New development of 42 large three-, four- and five-bed detached, semi-detached and town houses

Price: TBC

Agent: Coonan New Homes

 

Louth

Cnoc Na Mara, Golf Links Road, Blackrock

Developer: Shannon Homes

Launch: Phase 4, autumn

Description: Three-bed homes

Price: TBC

Agent: DNG Duffy

Coulter Place, Armagh Road, Dundalk

Developer: BWH Developments

Launch: Phase 1 on sale

Description: Three-bed semi-detached homes

Price: €200,000

Agent: DNG Duffy

Cuchulainn Heights, Carlingford

Developer: O'Hare & McGovern

Launch: Final phase, this weekend

Description: Large three-bed duplexes

Price: From €195,000

Agent: DNG Duffy

Darabeag, Lis Na Dara, Carrick Road, Dundalk

Developer: Bennett Homes

Launch: Phase 2, this weekend

Description: Five-bed detached homes

Price: €395,000

Agent: DNG Duffy

Knockshee, Old Golf Links Road, Blackrock

Developer: BWH Developments

Launch: On sale now

Description: Two- and three-bed homes

Price: From €195,000 to €215,000

Agent: DNG Duffy

Mount Hamilton, Carrick Road, Dundalk

Developer: Urban Life

Launch: Phase 3, mid September

Description: Two-, three-, and four-bed homes

Price: From €197,500 to €365,000

Agent: DNG Duffy

 

Meath

Bracken Hill, Kilmessan

Developer: Beechtree Homes

Launch: Phase 1 selling off plans

Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached and four-bed detached houses

Price: From €275,000

Agent: Raymond Potterton Auctioneers

Broadmeadow Vale, Ratoath

Developer: Sherwood Homes

Launch: Phase 2, this weekend

Description: Development of 126 houses with two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses ranging in size from 111-208sqm

Price: From €310,000 to €500,000

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Fitzgerald Hughes

Caislean Mainear, Athlumney, Navan

Developer: Beechtree Homes

Launch: On sale now, viewing by appointment

Description: Phase 1 of four- and five-bed detached homes

Price: From €425,000

Agent: Raymond Potterton Auctioneers

Churchfields, Ashbourne

Developer: Cairn Homes

Launch: New phase, September

Description: 25 three- and four-bed houses

Price: Three-bed houses from €330,000; four-bed houses from €385,000

AgentS: Hooke & MacDonald and Rea Gavigan

Cluain Adain, Clonmagadden, Navan

Developer: Glenveagh Homes

Launch: This weekend

Description: Two-bed townhouses, three-bed semi-detached and four-bed detached

Price: From €225,000

Agent: Raymond Potterton Auctioneers

Cois Glaisin, Johnstown, Navan

Developer: Glenveagh Homes

Launch: This weekend

Description: Two-bed townhouses, three-bed semi-detached, four-bed semi-detached and detached

Price: From €220,000

Agent: Raymond Potterton Auctioneers

Dun Rioga, Dunshaughlin

Developer: Castlethorn

Launch: October

Description: Approx 142 houses in total, a mixture of three- and four-bed family homes in this phase

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

The Elms, Archerstown Demesne, Ashbourne

Developer: Mullens t/a Lotara Developments

Launch: Last phase on sale

Description: Three-bed semi-detached, 117sqm

Price: From €360,000

Agent: REA Grimes

Fairfield, Dunshaughlin

Developer: Kingscroft Developments

Launch: On sale now

Description: 94 houses in total, a mix of two-, three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached home. Three-beds are 105sqm, four-beds, from 124 -133sqm.

Price: Three-beds sold out; four-bed semi-detached from €357,000

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Sherry

Foxhall, Curragha Road, Ratoath

Developer: Curo Developments

Launch: Phase 1, October

Description: Five-bed detached homes from 230sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: REA Grimes

Glen Boann, Donacarney

Developer: Wonderglade Homes

Launch: Phase 1, autumn; selling off plans

Description: Two-, three- and four-bed homes

Price: TBC

Agent: DNG Duffy

Holsteiner Park, Williamstown Stud, Clonee

Developer: Glenveagh

Launch: Final phase, autumn

Description: Gated development of 21 four- and five-bed detached homes

Price: From €820,000

Agents: Coonan New Homes and Knight Frank

Millerstown, Kilcock

Developer: McGarrell O'Reilly Group

Launch: September/October

Description: Large three-, four- and five-bed houses. New phase of 20 houses being released for sale

Price: TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan New Homes

The Oaks, Bachelors Walk, Ashbourne

Developer: Highpark Developments

Launch: On sale now

Description: Six four-bed detached houses, ranging from 181-183sqm on large plots; four remaining

Price: From €575,000

Agent: REA Grimes

The Willows, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath

Developer: Gem Construction

Launch: New phase, September

Description: Large three- and four-bed semi-detached houses

Price: TBC

Agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Auctioneers

 

Wicklow

Ballinahinch Wood, Ashford

Developer: Ardstone Homes

Launch: Phase 1, end 2018/early 2019

Description: Approx 40 homes in new development of 169 in total, comprising three-, four- and five-bed houses

Pricing: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Colledoe, Killarney Road, Bray

Developer: Heatherbrook Homes

Launch: September

Description: Three large four-bed homes

Price: From €550,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Marina Village Greystones

Developer: Glenveagh Homes

Launch: Next phase, autumn and late 2018

Description: New three-bed townhouses; large four-/five-bed semi-detached homes to be released late 2018. Range of one- and two-bed apartments, ranging from 51-81sqm, currently for sale

Price: One-beds from €425,000; two-beds from €535,000; three-, four- and five-beds TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

SeaGreen Gate, Greystones

Developer: Wood Group Homes

Launch: Phase 2, September/October

Description: Comprises a selection of 15 four-bed mid-terrace and end-terrace homes

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

The View at Glenheron, Greystones

Developer: Cairn

Launch: Showhouses opening late September

Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached homes and four-bed detached bungalows. Original Glenheron showhouse also for sale

Price: Three-beds from €450,000, four-bed semis from €499,950, four-bed detached bungalows from €585,000. Showhouse at Glenheron from €520,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Waverly, Greystones

Developer: Newlyn

Launch: Phase 4, autumn

Description: Mix of three- and four-bed homes ranging from 109-159sqm

Price: TBC

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Kelly Walsh

Wicklow Hills, Newtownmountkennedy

Developer: Tower Homes

Launch: Late 2018

Description: Two-, three- and four-bed homes

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

 

REGIONAL

Cork

Ard Aoibhinn, Innishannon

Developer: Dunboy Construction

Launch: Phase 2, September

Description: Four-bed detached, approx 170sqm

Price: From €460,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Clonlara, Kerry Pike

Developer: O'Flynn Group

Launch: Phase 4, September

Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached homes

Price: TBC

Cois Atha, Baltimore Road, Skibbereen

Developer: O'Sullivan Bros

Launch: On sale now

Description: Four four-/five-bed houses remaining

Price: From €255,000

Agent: Pat Maguire Properties

Coopers Grange, Ballincollig

Developer: O'Flynn Group

Launch: Phase 4, October

Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached homes

Price: From €350,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Drakes Point, Crosshaven

Developer: O'Flynn Group

Launch: Phase 3, October

Description: Two- and three-bed terraced, four-bed semi-detached homes

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Kinsale Manor, Kinsale

Developer: Gannon Homes

Launch: Phase 3, September / October

Description: Three-bed semi-detached, 112sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

SteepleWoods, Carrigrohane

Developer: O'Flynn Group

Launch: Phase 3, October

Description: Four-bed detached, approx 170-268sqm; four-bed semi-detached, approx 136sqm

Price: From €435,0000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

 

GALWAY

Doire Fea, Moycullen

Developer: BRTW Developments

Launch: TBC - likely October

Description: New development of 50 three-, four- and five-bed houses, three-bed mid-terrace, four-bed end-terrace, four-bed semi-detached and five-bed detached

Price: TBC

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and DNG Martin O'Connor

Radharc na Greine, Monivea Road

Developer: Greenway Homes

Launch: TBC - likely November

Description: New development of 52 homes with two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses - detached, semi-detached and terraced

Price: TBC

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and River Property Group

 

CLARE

An Tobar, Hurler's Cross, Bunratty

Developer: Custy Construction

Launch: On sale now; last two houses

Description: New development of six detached four/five-bed family homes on half-acre sites, from 237sqm

Price: €420,000 for four-bed; €435,000 for five-bed

Agent: DNG Cusack Dunne

Sycamore Drive, Limerick Road, Ennis

Developer: Keogh Homes

Launch: Phase 1 on sale

Description: Development of 47 energy-efficient three- and five-bed homes

Price: Three-bed from €260,000; four-bed with attic conversion €300,000

Agent: DNG O'Sullivan Hurley

 

KERRY

Bluebells Drive, Countess Road, Killarney

Developer: Michael Sheahan & Sons

Launch: On sale off plans

Description: Six four-bed detached homes, 175sqm

Price: €525,000

Agent: DNG Ted Healy

 

LAOIS

Bellingham, Portlaoise

Developer: ONS Ireland

Launch: Phase 2, this weekend

Description: Two- and three-bed homes

Price: From €180,000 for two-bed detached; from €205,000 for three-bed semi; from €215,000 for three-bed detached

Agent: DNG Kelly

 

OFFALY

Ballinamere, Tullamore

Developer: James Spollen

Launch: On sale now

Description: Four-bed detached homes on half-acre with detached garage

Price: From €395,000

Agent: DNG Kelly Duncan

Clonminch Avenue, Tullamore

Developer: James Spollen

Launch: On sale now

Description: Four-bed, A3-rated, detached homes, ranging from 171-181sqm

Prices: From €400,000.00

Agent: DNG Kelly Duncan

Millbrook Grove, Killeigh

Developer: Millbrook Valley

Launch: On sale now

Description: Bespoke four-/five-bed detached house, ranging from 220-224sqm

Price: From €425,000; only two remaining

Agent: DNG Kelly Duncan

 

SLIGO

Cahermore Holiday Village, Enniscrone

Developer: T O'Hora Ltd

Launch: On sale now

Description: Three-bed semi-detached and three-bed terraced houses

Price: From €185,000

Agent: DNG Michael Boland

Carraig Abhainn, Ballisodare

Developer: Knox Park Development & KDM

Launch: Phase 2 in late 2018; phase 1 sold out

Description: Two-, three- and four-bed detached and semi-detached properties

Price: POA

Agent: DNG Flanagan Ford

 

MAYO

Bartra Green, Killala

Developer: International Buying Group

Launch: On sale now

Description: Three-bed semi-detached and three-bed terraced homes

Price: From €112,500

Agent: DNG Michael Boland

Cnoc An Dara, Foxford

Developer: Noone Construction

Launch: On sale now

Description: Four-/five-bed detached houses

Price: From €265,000

Agent: DNG Michael Boland

Glen Ri, Shanaghy, Ballina

Developer: Judge Bros

Launch: On sale now

Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached, four-bed detached

Price: From €175,000 for three-beds to €220,000 for four-bed

Agent: DNG Michael Boland

 

MONAGHAN

Castle Park, Killycard, Castleblayney

Developer: Meegan Builders (Castleblayney)

Launch: Autumn

Description: Three-bed end-terrace, three-bed mid-terrace, three-bed detached, three-bed semi-detached and four-bed semi-detached family homes

Price: From €219,000

Agent: DNG John O'Brien

