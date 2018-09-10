Your guide to new homes nationwide

Ardilaun Court, Raheny, Dublin 5

Developer: MKN Property Group

Launch: Phase 1, September

Description: New launch of 70, one-, two- and three-bed apartments ranging from 54-110sqm, plus seven three- and four-bed homes ranging from 138-164sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Barnwell Woods, Hansfield, Dublin 15

Developer: McGarrell Reilly Group

Launch: On sale nowDescription: Mix of three- and four-bed homes ranging from 110-153sqm

Price: From €325,000 for a three-bed; from €399,500 for a four-bed

Agent: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors

Belltree, Clongriffin, Dublin 13

Developer: Gannon Homes

Launch: Small release in autumn

Description: Very limited number of three-bed homes remaining in current phase

Prices: From €390,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Camden, Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15

Developer: Ballymore

Launch: September

Description: Final phase of three- and four-bed houses

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Castlefield Court, Clonsilla, Dublin 15

Developer: La Vista - Part of the Lynam Homes Group

Launch : New launch, 22/ 23 September

Description: Comprises of 124 units with a range of semi-detached and detached three- and four-bed houses, ranging from 106-134sqm. Adjoins the existing Castlefield Park development constructed by the Lynams in the 1990s

Price: From late €300,000s

Agent: DNG New Homes

Castle Vernon, Dollymount Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Developer: Richmond Homes

Launch: Phase 1 on sale now

Description: Four-bed semi-detached homes of 200sqm

Price: POA

Agents: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors and Gallagher Quigley

Cedarview, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9

Developer: Cosgraves

Launch: Phase 1, September

Description: This phase delivers 25 of a total of 104 four-bed houses

Price: From €465,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Clonbern, Castleknock Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Developer: Flynn & O'Flaherty

Launch: October

Description: New phase of 24 two-bed apartments

Price: TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Daneswell Place, Botanic Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

Developer: Scanron

Launch: Phase 1, September

Description: 35 four- and five-bed homes

Price: From €879,000

Agent: Dillon Marshall

Fairhaven, Castleknock Road, Dublin 15

Developer: Flynn & O'Flaherty

Launch: October

Description: Four-bed semi-detached and detached houses

Price: TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Hamilton Park, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Developer: Park Developments

Launch: This weekend

Development: New release of three- and four-bed semi-detached houses ranging from 111s-157sqm

Price: From €485,000 for three-bed; from €520,000 for four-bed

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Heathfield, Finglas, Dublin 11

Developer: Derreen

Launch: Last phase, autumn

Type: Three-bed townhouses and semi-detached units ranging from 108-111sqm

Price: TBC

Agents: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors and Galvin Property & Finance

Hollywoodrath, Hollystown, Dublin 15

Developer: Regency

Launch: Phase 6 on sale

Description: Three-, four- and five-bed semi-detached homes

Price: From €350,000 for three-bed; from €392,500 for four-bed; and from €550,000 for five-bed

Agents: Knight Frank and McPeake Auctioneers

Northwood Green, Santry, Dublin 9

Developer: Dublin Loft Company

Launch: New phase, September

Description: New phase of 14 three- and four-bed houses

Price: Three-bed from €385,000; four-bed from €415,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

The Park at Hansfield, Dublin 15

Developer: Alanna Homes

Launch: On sale now

Description: Last remaining three-bed semi-detached houses

Price: From €380,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Parkside, Malahide Road, Balgriffin, Dublin 17

Developer: Cairn Homes

Launch: New phase, September

Description: 30 four-bed houses, two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes

Price: Four-bed houses from €455,000; apartments TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

The Rectory, Park House, Baldoyle, Dublin 13

Developer: Homeland Projects

Launch: Phase 2, autumn

Description: Mix of eight own-door townhouses and apartments ranging from 83sqm-180sqm

Price: POA

Agent: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors

Sycamore Grove, Grove Road, Dublin 11

Developer: Treverbyn Properties

Launch: September

Description: 14 four-bed houses with a mixture of semi-detached, end-of- terrace and terrace

Price: TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Vernon Mews, Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Developer: Greenleaf Homes

Launch: New launch, 15/16 September

Description: 16 three-bed houses

Price: €760,000 to €1,050,000

Agent: Savills

Windmill Square, Porterstown, Dublin 15

Developer: Kimptonvale

Launch: On sale now

Description: Two-bed ground floor apartment, 65sqm; three-bed duplex, 109sqm

Price: Two-bed apartment €220,000; three-bed duplex, €270,000

Agent: DNG New Homes

DUBLIN NORTH COUNTY

Barnageeragh Cove, Skerries

Developer: Winsac

Launch: Phase 3, 14/15 September

Description: Four-bed detached houses

Price: From €530,000

Agents: Savills and REA Grimes

Castleland Park, Balbriggan

Developer: J Wade

Launch: On sale now

Description: Three-bed A-rated semi-detached

Price: From €275,000

Agent: Crean Estate Agents

The Forge, Lusk

Developer: Dwyer Nolan Developments

Launch: Phase 1, October

Description: Three-, four- and five-bed homes

Price: €295,000 for two-bed; €340,000 for three-bed

Agent: Dillon Marshall

Kenure Gate, Rush

Developer: Merrion Homes

Launch: Phase 2 this weekend

Description: Three- and four-bed homes

Price: From €330,000 for three-bed to €400,000 for four-bed

Agent: Dillon Marshall

Kingsland, Beaverstown Road, Donabate

Developer: Roxtip

Launch: Final phase, September

Description: Nine four-bed houses

Price: From €430,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald and Kevin Flanigan

The Links, Ballygossan Park, Skerries

Developer: Noonan Construction

Launch: Final phase on sale

Description: Limited number of three-bed homes remaining, ranging from 100-112sqm

Price: €350,000 to €435,000

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald and REA Cumisky

Muileann, Kettles Lane, Kinsealy

Developer: Ardstone

Launch: Phase 4, 29/30 September

Description: Two-, three- and four-bed houses

Price: From €300,000

Agents: Savills and Kevin Flanigan

Rahillion, Donabate

Developer: Ballisk Homes

Launch: Final phase on sale

Description: Three-, four- and five-bed homes

Price: POA

Agent: Dillon Marshall

Station Manor, Station Road, Portmarnock

Developer: Regency and Bain Capital

Launch: This weekend

Description: 61 homes comprising three-, four- and five-bed houses and 51 one- and two-bed apartments and penthouses

Price: Three-bed mid- and end-terrace houses, €475,000; four-bed, €560,000; five-bed, €685,000

Agent: DNG New Homes

Taylor Hill, Balbriggan

Developer: Glenveagh Homes

Launch: New show units on view this weekend

Description: Two- and three-bed terraced, three- and four-bed semi-detached and four-bed detached homes

Price: from €265,000

Agent: Knight Frank

Waterside, Malahide

Developer: Canon Kirk Group

Launch: October/November

Description: One-, two- and three-bed homes

Price: TBC

Agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Kevin Flanigan

Whitegables, Malahide

Developer: Granmill Ltd

Launch: Phase 2, 15/16 September

Type: Four-bed semi-detached

Price: From €725,000

Agents: Savills and Kevin Flanigan

DUBLIN SOUTH CITY

Ard Na Greine, Off the Orwell Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Developer: Marketside Properties

Launch: Phase 1, autumn

Description: Three two- and three-bed bungalows

Price: From €1.35m

Agent: Knight Frank

Ardilea Crescent Apartments, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

Developer: O'Malley Construction

Launch: October

Description: Development of large two-bed apartments and three-bed penthouses in new block of 23 apartments

Price: From €510,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Ashfield Place, Templeogue Road, Dublin 6W

Developer: Richmond Homes

Launch: Mid to late September

Description: 16 homes, a mix of four-bed mid- and end-terrace, and three-bed mid- and semi-detached

Price: From €655,000

Agent: DNG New Homes

Ballycullen Green, Old Court Road, Ballycullen, Dublin 24

Developers: Maplewood Residential and Bain Capital

Launch: Late September

Description: New development of three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached houses, ranging from 130-134sqm

Prices: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Belarmine Woods, Stepaside, Dublin 18

Developer: Castlethorn

Launch: Final phase, late 2018

Description: Three-, four- and five-bed homes ranging from 105-165sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Bishops Gate, Kilternan, Dublin 18

Developer: Durkan

Launch: Final phase, TBC

Description: Mix of three- and four-bed homes ranging from 107-158sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors

Bloomfield, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Developer: Edward Homes

Launch: On sale now

Description: Luxury apartments in and around Bloomfield House, ranging from 93-153sqm

Prices: from €1.025m

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Felicity Fox

Brambledown, Glenamuck Road, Dublin 18

Developer: Collaboration Land

Launch: On sale now

Description: Small development of 11 four-bed semi-detached and detached houses, from 200-209sqm

Prices: From €695,000 to €755,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

The Brambles Blackberry Lane, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Developer: Frank Murphy Construction

Launch: New launch, last weekend

Description: Two three-bed semi-detached houses

Price: From €1.05m

Agent: Savills

Brighton Wood, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Developer: Castlethorn

Launch: Further phase this autumn

Description: Development of two-, three-, four- and five-bed homes ranging from 117-234sqm. Showhouse and more four-bed semis in further phase

Price: €715,000 to €1.550m

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Camberley Mews, 88-90 Churchtown Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Launch: Mid to late September

Developer: Homeland Projects

Description: Nine four-bed mid- and end- terrace homes; three-bed duplexes and two-bed apartments

Price: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Carraig Bui, Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Builder: Kelland Homes

Launch: Late October

Description: 48 units comprising of 20 four- and five-bed semi-detached houses, ranging from 176- 188sqm, and 28 apartments

Price: From early €700,000s

Agent: DNG New Homes

Citywest Village, Citywest, Dublin 22

Developer: Davy Hickey Properties

Launch: Phase 4, September

Description: New release of approx 30 units, a mix of three-bed mid-terrace, end-terrace and semi-detached homes from 109- 124sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Clay Farm, Leopardstown, Dublin 18

Developer: Park Developments

Launch: On sale now

Description: 10 three-bed and 16 four-bed houses

Price: €500,000 to €640,000

Agent: Savills

Dodderbrook, Old Court Road, Ballycullen, Dublin 24

Developers: Maplewood Residential and Bain Capital

Launch: New phase, October

Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached houses, ranging from 118-146sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Elder Heath, Kiltipper Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24

Developer: Kelland Homes

Launch: On sale now

Description: Two- and three-bed development close to The Square in Tallaght

Price: Two-bed from €265,000; three-bed from €295,000

Agent: DNG New Homes

Fairborne, Templeville Park, Templeogue, Dublin 6

Developer: Valiant Homes

Launch: On sale now, last two units

Description: New gated development of four large, detached four-bed houses on Templeville Park

Price: From €895,000

Agent: DNG New Homes

Fitzwilliam Quay, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Developer: McGrath Group

Launch: Phase 1, September

Description: Small development of four four-bed houses, each 154sqm

Price: From €950,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Herbert Hill, Dundrum, Dublin 14

Developer: Glenveagh Homes

Launch: Late 2018

Description: New development of around 90, one-, two- and three-bed apartments close to Dundrum Town Centre

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Inglenook, Carrickmines, Dublin 18

Developer: Westin Homes

Launch: September

Description: Large four-bed houses and one-, two- and three-bed apartments

Price: From €725,000 for four-bed houses; apartment TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Knockrabo, Mount Anville Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14

Developers: Regency and Bain Capital

Launch: Apartments and penthouse, TBC

Description: Last five-bed semis, ranging to 248sqm, in 20 acres of parkland in scheme designed by O'Mahony Pike Architects

Price: €1.2m

Agent: DNG New Homes

Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Developer: Chartered Land

Launch: On sale now

Description: one-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouse (390sqm), ranging from 65-193sqm

Price: One-bed from €800,000; two-bed from €900,000; three-bed from €2.15m; penthouse released at €7.5m

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Savills

Marianella, Orwell Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Developer: Cairn

Launch: Penthouse launch plus final launch of apartments and houses, autumn

Description: Three-bed penthouses; 15 two- and three-bed apartments and three- and five-bed houses

Price: Penthouses from €1m; two-bed apartments from €400,000; two-bed apartments from €600,000; three-bed apartments from €900,000; three-bed houses from €925,000; five-bed houses from €1.6m

Agent: Knight Frank and Hooke & MacDonald

The Nurseries, Taney Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14

Developer: Lioncor Developments

Launch: Late 2018

Description: New development of 33 four-bed semi-detached and detached homes ranging from 150-195sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Odin's Way, Off Taylor's Lane, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Developer: Rosemount Properties

Launch: Next phase, late October

Description: Development of 30 homes opposite The Grange Golf Club; currently available, four terraced houses ranging to 155sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Rockville, Glenamuck Road, Dublin 18

Developers: Maplewood Residential

Launch: Mid-October

Description: 51 units in total, a mix of three- and four-bed houses (ranging from 123-154sqm) and one five-bed detached house, as well as the refurbished Rockville house, Gate Lodge and one- and two-bed apartments set in a walled garden

Price: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Scholarstown Wood, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Developer: Regency and Bain Capital

Launch: Phase 4, last weekend

Description: Mix of large three-, four- and five-bed houses, including three-bed terrace and semi-detached, four-bed semi-detached and five-bed detached

Price: From €500,000 for three-beds to €720,000 for a five-bed

Agent: DNG New Homes

Stanford Park, Westminster Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Developer: Homeland Projects

Launch: Apartment and duplexes, mid to late September

Description: Mix of three-bed plus study/four-bed semi-detached, four-bed detached, and one- and two-bed apartments and duplexes set in the grounds of a period house

Price: From €1.13m for three-bed; €1.25m for four-bed; apartments TBC

Price: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Stepaside Park, Stepaside, Dublin 18

Developer: McGarrell Reilly

Launch: Autumn

Description: Final phase of four- and five-bed detached homes from 133-204sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Stillorgan Gate, Upper Kilmacud Road, Dublin 14

Developer: Caye Construction

Launch: On sale now

Description: Last few remaining three-bed duplex homes; one four-bed home

Price: Duplexes from €575,000; house from €840,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Temple Woods, Greenhills Road, Dublin 24

Developer: Apollo 7

Launch: Final phase, 15/16 September

Description: Comprises of 39 units, including a mix of three-bed terrace, end-terrace and semi-detached, extending to 111sqm

Prices: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Terenure Gate, Terenure Road West, Dublin 6

Developer: Kimptonvale Ltd

Launch: On sale now

Description: Selection of three-bed plus study/four-bed houses, mid- and end-terrace, three-bed semi-detached and a three-bed detached gate lodge

Prices: Three-bed plus study from €810,000

Agent: DNG New Homes

White Pines, Stocking Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Developer: Ardstone Homes

Launch: Phase 2 in September

Description: Mix of three- and four-bed houses, ranging from 101-142sqm

Price: From €415,000 for three-bed; from €490,000 for four-bed

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Whitfield Grove, Church Avenue, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Developer: SDR Group

Launch: New launch, October (TBC)

Description: Two- and three-bed apartments; three- and four-bed houses

Price: TBC

Agent: Savills

Willow Glen, Glenamuck Road, Dublin 18

Developer: Ravenshall

Launch: Phase 1, 6 October

Description: 14 one-, two-, three- and four-bed apartments and duplex and 14 semi-detached and terraced houses

Price: From €280,000

Agent: Savills

Wilkin's Court, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

Developer: Jackie Greene Construction

Launch: On sale now

Description: Final few houses available;a mix of three- and four-bed homes ranging from 120-182sqm

Price: From €480,000 (for three-bed); from €555,000 (for four-bed)

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

DUBLIN SOUTH COUNTY

Albany, Killiney

Developer: Cairn

Launch: Final phase on sale

Description: Mix of three-, four- and five-bed semi-detached and detached homes ranging from 173-231sqm

Price: From €895,000

Agents: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors and Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Angelsea, Crofton Road, Dun Laoghaire

Developer: Bourke Builders

Launch: Autumn

Description: New development of 13 one-, two- and three-bed (plus library) apartments and one penthouse in refurbished period building by the sea

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Ardsolus, Brownsbarn

Developer: Alanna Homes

Launch: late September

Description: New development of energy efficient three- and four-bed homes

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Auburn Green, Glenageary

Developer: Coliemore Homes

Launch: Autumn

Description: New launch of 10 four-bed terraces (from 140sqm), three two-bed apartments (from 84sqm) and one five-bed detached (203sqm)

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Castlechurch, Newcastle

Developer: Barina New Homes

Launch: Final phase, late 2018/early 2019

Description: Last few three-bed family homes available. Final phase comprises three-, four- and five-bed detached homes

Price: From €340,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Eustace Court, Upper Glenageary Road, Dun Laoghaire

Developer: Cosgraves

Launch: September

Description: New phase of 25 large two- and three-bed apartments

Price: Two-bed apartments from €455,000; three-bed from €560,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Fairways, Upper Glenageary Road, Dun Laoghaire

Developer: Cosgraves

Launch: September

Description: New phase of 20 large four-bed plus study/five-bed houses

Price: From €795,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Marine Walk, Dun Laoghaire

Developer: William Neville & Sons

Launch: Autumn

Description: 26 spacious one-, two- and three-bed apartments beside the Royal Marine Hotel, many with sea views

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Neptune House, Blackrock

Developer: Bushnell Investments

Launch: Final phase, September

Description: Two- and three-bed apartments; four-bed detached homes

Price: POA

Agent: Dillon Marshall

Proby Place, Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock

Developer: Glenveagh Homes

Launch: Showhouse on view by appointment

Description: Boutique development of 20 four- and five-bed semi-detached homes, ranging from 177-274sqm

Prices: from €1,050,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Rokeby Park, Lucan

Developer: O'Flynn Group

Launch: On sale now

Description: Mixture of four- and five-bed detached homes, ranging from 177-228sqm

Price: From €760,000.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Royal Terrace North, Dun Laoghaire

Developer: Montane Developments / Elmhill Homes

Launch: On sale now

Description: Five large period-style, four-bed houses overlooking Royal Terrace Park, from 256sqm

Prices: POA

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Shackleton Park, Lucan

Developer: Cairn Homes

Launch: New phase, September

Description: 25 three- and four-bed houses

Price: Three-bed from €340,000; four-bed from €370,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Somerton, Newcastle Road, Lucan

Developer: Castlethorn

Launch: Phase 4, 15-16 September

Description: Three-, four- and five-bed houses

Price: From €345,000

Agents: Savills and Leahy Residential

Ternlee, Kilcoole

Developer: Newlyn Construction

Launch: Phase 2, autumn

Description: Three- and four-bed homes, about 28 in total, ranging from 107-138sqm

Prices TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

COMMUTER COUNTIES

Kildare

Abbeyfarm Demesne, Celbridge

Developer: Weslin Construction

Launch: October

Description: Four-bed semi and detached homes

Price: POA

Agent: Dillon Marshall

Bellingsfield, Naas

Developer: Ballymore Group

Launch: Phase 2, this weekend

Description: 25 three- and four- bed semi-detached and detached houses.

Price: From €345,000

Agents: Savills and CME Naas

Carton Grove, Maynooth

Developer: Orivo Properties

Launch: Duplexes and apartments, autumn

Description: New development of 143 units, including duplexes and apartments, near Maynooth town centre

Price: TBC

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Carton Wood, Dublin Road, Maynooth

Developer: Anthony Neville Homes

Launch: Phase 3, 29/30 September

Description: Three-, four- and five-bed houses

Price: TBC

Agent: Savills

Castle Farm, Jigginstown, Naas

Developer: Ardstone Homes

Launch: This weekend

Description: Development comprising 178 large two-, three- and four-beds. This phase sees a mix of three- and four-bed semi-detached, terraced and detached homes, ranging from 105- 140sqm

Price: TBC

Joint agents: DNG Doyle

Castlewellan Park, Celbridge

Developer: Andrews Construction

Launch: On sale now

Description: 80 houses on the Maynooth Road. First phase sold out

Price: From €349,500 for three-bed

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Cluain Dara, Derrinturn

Developer: Landport Estates

Launch: On sale now

Description: Mix of large three-, four- and five-bed detached and semi-detached properties House types: Detached and semi-detached homes with a mix of 3, 4 & 5 bed.

Price: From €227,500

Agent: Coonan New Homes & Sherry FitzGerald Reilly

Elsmore, Naas

Developer: Cairn

Launch: Phase 2, autumn

Description: Development of 25 large three- and four-beds; showhouses on view

Price: Three-bed houses from €305,000; four-bed houses from €350,000; four-bed semi-detached houses from €470,000

Agent: Coonan New Homes and Hooke & MacDonald

Fenton Green, Church Street, Kilcock

Developer: Granbrind

Launch: October

Description: Large three- and four-bed homes

Prices: TBC

Agent: DNG New Homes

Finlay Park, Naas

Developer: Westar Group

Launch: Final phase on sale

Description: Four-bed semi-detached and detached homes

Price: From €390,000

Agent: Dillon Marshall

Furness Wood, Johnstown, Naas

Developer: Ardstone Homes

Launch: Mid-September

Description: New development of 52 three-, four- and five-bed detached and semi-detached homes on the edge of Johnstown

Price: From €365,000

Agent: Coonan New Homes and CME Auctioneers

Kilbelin Abbey, Newbridge

Developer: Montane Developments

Launch: October

Description: Development of 70 large four-bed detached houses size?

Price: TBC

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Millerstown, Maynooth Road, Kilcock

Developer: McGarrell Reilly

Launch: Phase 2, autumn

Description: Development of 150 units (40 in Phase 1) of large detached and semi-detached homes

Price: From €325,000

Agents: Coonan New Homes and Hooke & MacDonald

Moyglare Hall, Maynooth

Developer: Mycete Homes and North City Builders

Launch: On view by appointment

Description: Three-, four- and five-bed semi- and detached homes

Price: From €410

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Oaktree, Tully Road, Kildare town

Developer: Granbrind

Launch: Late September

Description: Development of large three- and four-bed semi-detached homes, ranging from 112-132sqm

Price: TBC

Agents: DNG Doyle

The Paddocks, Station Road, Newbridge

Developer: Montane Developments

Launch: Phase 2, late autumn

Description: Phase 2 of 150 units, a mix of three- and four-bed townhouses, semi-detached and detached

Price: From €287,500

Agent: Coonan New Homes

The Riverside, Ryebridge, Kilcock

Developer: Merlon Developments

Launch: On sale now

Description: Final phase of 70, three- and four-bed detached and semi-detached houses

Price: From €330,000-€465,000

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Stoneleigh, Naas

Developer: Ballymore

Launch: On sale

Description: Two-bed bungalows, three-bed semi-detached and four-bed detached houses, ranging from 88-158sqm

Price: Three-bed from €315,000; four-bed detached from €460,000

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and CME Auctioneers

Westfield, Green Lane, Leixlip

Developer: Killross Properties

Launch: Late autumn; previous phase on sale now

Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached homes available, from 112-204sqm

Price: From €385,000-€495,000

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Brady O'Flaherty

Williams Grove, Ardclough

Developer: Welconcorde Property

Launch: November

Description: New development of 42 large three-, four- and five-bed detached, semi-detached and town houses

Price: TBC

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Louth

Cnoc Na Mara, Golf Links Road, Blackrock

Developer: Shannon Homes

Launch: Phase 4, autumn

Description: Three-bed homes

Price: TBC

Agent: DNG Duffy

Coulter Place, Armagh Road, Dundalk

Developer: BWH Developments

Launch: Phase 1 on sale

Description: Three-bed semi-detached homes

Price: €200,000

Agent: DNG Duffy

Cuchulainn Heights, Carlingford

Developer: O'Hare & McGovern

Launch: Final phase, this weekend

Description: Large three-bed duplexes

Price: From €195,000

Agent: DNG Duffy

Darabeag, Lis Na Dara, Carrick Road, Dundalk

Developer: Bennett Homes

Launch: Phase 2, this weekend

Description: Five-bed detached homes

Price: €395,000

Agent: DNG Duffy

Knockshee, Old Golf Links Road, Blackrock

Developer: BWH Developments

Launch: On sale now

Description: Two- and three-bed homes

Price: From €195,000 to €215,000

Agent: DNG Duffy

Mount Hamilton, Carrick Road, Dundalk

Developer: Urban Life

Launch: Phase 3, mid September

Description: Two-, three-, and four-bed homes

Price: From €197,500 to €365,000

Agent: DNG Duffy

Meath

Bracken Hill, Kilmessan

Developer: Beechtree Homes

Launch: Phase 1 selling off plans

Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached and four-bed detached houses

Price: From €275,000

Agent: Raymond Potterton Auctioneers

Broadmeadow Vale, Ratoath

Developer: Sherwood Homes

Launch: Phase 2, this weekend

Description: Development of 126 houses with two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses ranging in size from 111-208sqm

Price: From €310,000 to €500,000

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Fitzgerald Hughes

Caislean Mainear, Athlumney, Navan

Developer: Beechtree Homes

Launch: On sale now, viewing by appointment

Description: Phase 1 of four- and five-bed detached homes

Price: From €425,000

Agent: Raymond Potterton Auctioneers

Churchfields, Ashbourne

Developer: Cairn Homes

Launch: New phase, September

Description: 25 three- and four-bed houses

Price: Three-bed houses from €330,000; four-bed houses from €385,000

AgentS: Hooke & MacDonald and Rea Gavigan

Cluain Adain, Clonmagadden, Navan

Developer: Glenveagh Homes

Launch: This weekend

Description: Two-bed townhouses, three-bed semi-detached and four-bed detached

Price: From €225,000

Agent: Raymond Potterton Auctioneers

Cois Glaisin, Johnstown, Navan

Developer: Glenveagh Homes

Launch: This weekend

Description: Two-bed townhouses, three-bed semi-detached, four-bed semi-detached and detached

Price: From €220,000

Agent: Raymond Potterton Auctioneers

Dun Rioga, Dunshaughlin

Developer: Castlethorn

Launch: October

Description: Approx 142 houses in total, a mixture of three- and four-bed family homes in this phase

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

The Elms, Archerstown Demesne, Ashbourne

Developer: Mullens t/a Lotara Developments

Launch: Last phase on sale

Description: Three-bed semi-detached, 117sqm

Price: From €360,000

Agent: REA Grimes

Fairfield, Dunshaughlin

Developer: Kingscroft Developments

Launch: On sale now

Description: 94 houses in total, a mix of two-, three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached home. Three-beds are 105sqm, four-beds, from 124 -133sqm.

Price: Three-beds sold out; four-bed semi-detached from €357,000

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Sherry

Foxhall, Curragha Road, Ratoath

Developer: Curo Developments

Launch: Phase 1, October

Description: Five-bed detached homes from 230sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: REA Grimes

Glen Boann, Donacarney

Developer: Wonderglade Homes

Launch: Phase 1, autumn; selling off plans

Description: Two-, three- and four-bed homes

Price: TBC

Agent: DNG Duffy

Holsteiner Park, Williamstown Stud, Clonee

Developer: Glenveagh

Launch: Final phase, autumn

Description: Gated development of 21 four- and five-bed detached homes

Price: From €820,000

Agents: Coonan New Homes and Knight Frank

Millerstown, Kilcock

Developer: McGarrell O'Reilly Group

Launch: September/October

Description: Large three-, four- and five-bed houses. New phase of 20 houses being released for sale

Price: TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan New Homes

The Oaks, Bachelors Walk, Ashbourne

Developer: Highpark Developments

Launch: On sale now

Description: Six four-bed detached houses, ranging from 181-183sqm on large plots; four remaining

Price: From €575,000

Agent: REA Grimes

The Willows, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath

Developer: Gem Construction

Launch: New phase, September

Description: Large three- and four-bed semi-detached houses

Price: TBC

Agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Auctioneers

Wicklow

Ballinahinch Wood, Ashford

Developer: Ardstone Homes

Launch: Phase 1, end 2018/early 2019

Description: Approx 40 homes in new development of 169 in total, comprising three-, four- and five-bed houses

Pricing: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Colledoe, Killarney Road, Bray

Developer: Heatherbrook Homes

Launch: September

Description: Three large four-bed homes

Price: From €550,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Marina Village Greystones

Developer: Glenveagh Homes

Launch: Next phase, autumn and late 2018

Description: New three-bed townhouses; large four-/five-bed semi-detached homes to be released late 2018. Range of one- and two-bed apartments, ranging from 51-81sqm, currently for sale

Price: One-beds from €425,000; two-beds from €535,000; three-, four- and five-beds TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

SeaGreen Gate, Greystones

Developer: Wood Group Homes

Launch: Phase 2, September/October

Description: Comprises a selection of 15 four-bed mid-terrace and end-terrace homes

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

The View at Glenheron, Greystones

Developer: Cairn

Launch: Showhouses opening late September

Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached homes and four-bed detached bungalows. Original Glenheron showhouse also for sale

Price: Three-beds from €450,000, four-bed semis from €499,950, four-bed detached bungalows from €585,000. Showhouse at Glenheron from €520,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Waverly, Greystones

Developer: Newlyn

Launch: Phase 4, autumn

Description: Mix of three- and four-bed homes ranging from 109-159sqm

Price: TBC

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Kelly Walsh

Wicklow Hills, Newtownmountkennedy

Developer: Tower Homes

Launch: Late 2018

Description: Two-, three- and four-bed homes

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

REGIONAL

Cork

Ard Aoibhinn, Innishannon

Developer: Dunboy Construction

Launch: Phase 2, September

Description: Four-bed detached, approx 170sqm

Price: From €460,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Clonlara, Kerry Pike

Developer: O'Flynn Group

Launch: Phase 4, September

Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached homes

Price: TBC

Cois Atha, Baltimore Road, Skibbereen

Developer: O'Sullivan Bros

Launch: On sale now

Description: Four four-/five-bed houses remaining

Price: From €255,000

Agent: Pat Maguire Properties

Coopers Grange, Ballincollig

Developer: O'Flynn Group

Launch: Phase 4, October

Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached homes

Price: From €350,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Drakes Point, Crosshaven

Developer: O'Flynn Group

Launch: Phase 3, October

Description: Two- and three-bed terraced, four-bed semi-detached homes

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Kinsale Manor, Kinsale

Developer: Gannon Homes

Launch: Phase 3, September / October

Description: Three-bed semi-detached, 112sqm

Price: TBC

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

SteepleWoods, Carrigrohane

Developer: O'Flynn Group

Launch: Phase 3, October

Description: Four-bed detached, approx 170-268sqm; four-bed semi-detached, approx 136sqm

Price: From €435,0000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

GALWAY

Doire Fea, Moycullen

Developer: BRTW Developments

Launch: TBC - likely October

Description: New development of 50 three-, four- and five-bed houses, three-bed mid-terrace, four-bed end-terrace, four-bed semi-detached and five-bed detached

Price: TBC

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and DNG Martin O'Connor

Radharc na Greine, Monivea Road

Developer: Greenway Homes

Launch: TBC - likely November

Description: New development of 52 homes with two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses - detached, semi-detached and terraced

Price: TBC

Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and River Property Group

CLARE

An Tobar, Hurler's Cross, Bunratty

Developer: Custy Construction

Launch: On sale now; last two houses

Description: New development of six detached four/five-bed family homes on half-acre sites, from 237sqm

Price: €420,000 for four-bed; €435,000 for five-bed

Agent: DNG Cusack Dunne

Sycamore Drive, Limerick Road, Ennis

Developer: Keogh Homes

Launch: Phase 1 on sale

Description: Development of 47 energy-efficient three- and five-bed homes

Price: Three-bed from €260,000; four-bed with attic conversion €300,000

Agent: DNG O'Sullivan Hurley

KERRY

Bluebells Drive, Countess Road, Killarney

Developer: Michael Sheahan & Sons

Launch: On sale off plans

Description: Six four-bed detached homes, 175sqm

Price: €525,000

Agent: DNG Ted Healy

LAOIS

Bellingham, Portlaoise

Developer: ONS Ireland

Launch: Phase 2, this weekend

Description: Two- and three-bed homes

Price: From €180,000 for two-bed detached; from €205,000 for three-bed semi; from €215,000 for three-bed detached

Agent: DNG Kelly

OFFALY

Ballinamere, Tullamore

Developer: James Spollen

Launch: On sale now

Description: Four-bed detached homes on half-acre with detached garage

Price: From €395,000

Agent: DNG Kelly Duncan

Clonminch Avenue, Tullamore

Developer: James Spollen

Launch: On sale now

Description: Four-bed, A3-rated, detached homes, ranging from 171-181sqm

Prices: From €400,000.00

Agent: DNG Kelly Duncan

Millbrook Grove, Killeigh

Developer: Millbrook Valley

Launch: On sale now

Description: Bespoke four-/five-bed detached house, ranging from 220-224sqm

Price: From €425,000; only two remaining

Agent: DNG Kelly Duncan

SLIGO

Cahermore Holiday Village, Enniscrone

Developer: T O'Hora Ltd

Launch: On sale now

Description: Three-bed semi-detached and three-bed terraced houses

Price: From €185,000

Agent: DNG Michael Boland

Carraig Abhainn, Ballisodare

Developer: Knox Park Development & KDM

Launch: Phase 2 in late 2018; phase 1 sold out

Description: Two-, three- and four-bed detached and semi-detached properties

Price: POA

Agent: DNG Flanagan Ford

MAYO

Bartra Green, Killala

Developer: International Buying Group

Launch: On sale now

Description: Three-bed semi-detached and three-bed terraced homes

Price: From €112,500

Agent: DNG Michael Boland

Cnoc An Dara, Foxford

Developer: Noone Construction

Launch: On sale now

Description: Four-/five-bed detached houses

Price: From €265,000

Agent: DNG Michael Boland

Glen Ri, Shanaghy, Ballina

Developer: Judge Bros

Launch: On sale now

Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached, four-bed detached

Price: From €175,000 for three-beds to €220,000 for four-bed

Agent: DNG Michael Boland

MONAGHAN

Castle Park, Killycard, Castleblayney

Developer: Meegan Builders (Castleblayney)

Launch: Autumn

Description: Three-bed end-terrace, three-bed mid-terrace, three-bed detached, three-bed semi-detached and four-bed semi-detached family homes

Price: From €219,000

Agent: DNG John O'Brien

