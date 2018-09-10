Your guide to new homes nationwide
Whether you're hunting for your first home or trading up, the good news is there's more choice on the market this season. We've compiled a list of developments nationwide, including new launches and phases planned over the next few months, to help you narrow down the hunt.
DUBLIN NORTH CITY
Ardilaun Court, Raheny, Dublin 5
Developer: MKN Property Group
Launch: Phase 1, September
Description: New launch of 70, one-, two- and three-bed apartments ranging from 54-110sqm, plus seven three- and four-bed homes ranging from 138-164sqm
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Barnwell Woods, Hansfield, Dublin 15
Developer: McGarrell Reilly Group
Launch: On sale nowDescription: Mix of three- and four-bed homes ranging from 110-153sqm
Price: From €325,000 for a three-bed; from €399,500 for a four-bed
Agent: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors
Belltree, Clongriffin, Dublin 13
Developer: Gannon Homes
Launch: Small release in autumn
Description: Very limited number of three-bed homes remaining in current phase
Prices: From €390,000
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Camden, Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15
Developer: Ballymore
Launch: September
Description: Final phase of three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Castlefield Court, Clonsilla, Dublin 15
Developer: La Vista - Part of the Lynam Homes Group
Launch : New launch, 22/ 23 September
Description: Comprises of 124 units with a range of semi-detached and detached three- and four-bed houses, ranging from 106-134sqm. Adjoins the existing Castlefield Park development constructed by the Lynams in the 1990s
Price: From late €300,000s
Agent: DNG New Homes
Castle Vernon, Dollymount Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3
Developer: Richmond Homes
Launch: Phase 1 on sale now
Description: Four-bed semi-detached homes of 200sqm
Price: POA
Agents: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors and Gallagher Quigley
Cedarview, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9
Developer: Cosgraves
Launch: Phase 1, September
Description: This phase delivers 25 of a total of 104 four-bed houses
Price: From €465,000
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald
Clonbern, Castleknock Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15
Developer: Flynn & O'Flaherty
Launch: October
Description: New phase of 24 two-bed apartments
Price: TBC
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald
Daneswell Place, Botanic Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9
Developer: Scanron
Launch: Phase 1, September
Description: 35 four- and five-bed homes
Price: From €879,000
Agent: Dillon Marshall
Fairhaven, Castleknock Road, Dublin 15
Developer: Flynn & O'Flaherty
Launch: October
Description: Four-bed semi-detached and detached houses
Price: TBC
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald
Hamilton Park, Castleknock, Dublin 15
Developer: Park Developments
Launch: This weekend
Development: New release of three- and four-bed semi-detached houses ranging from 111s-157sqm
Price: From €485,000 for three-bed; from €520,000 for four-bed
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Heathfield, Finglas, Dublin 11
Developer: Derreen
Launch: Last phase, autumn
Type: Three-bed townhouses and semi-detached units ranging from 108-111sqm
Price: TBC
Agents: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors and Galvin Property & Finance
Hollywoodrath, Hollystown, Dublin 15
Developer: Regency
Launch: Phase 6 on sale
Description: Three-, four- and five-bed semi-detached homes
Price: From €350,000 for three-bed; from €392,500 for four-bed; and from €550,000 for five-bed
Agents: Knight Frank and McPeake Auctioneers
Northwood Green, Santry, Dublin 9
Developer: Dublin Loft Company
Launch: New phase, September
Description: New phase of 14 three- and four-bed houses
Price: Three-bed from €385,000; four-bed from €415,000
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald
The Park at Hansfield, Dublin 15
Developer: Alanna Homes
Launch: On sale now
Description: Last remaining three-bed semi-detached houses
Price: From €380,000
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Parkside, Malahide Road, Balgriffin, Dublin 17
Developer: Cairn Homes
Launch: New phase, September
Description: 30 four-bed houses, two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes
Price: Four-bed houses from €455,000; apartments TBC
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald
The Rectory, Park House, Baldoyle, Dublin 13
Developer: Homeland Projects
Launch: Phase 2, autumn
Description: Mix of eight own-door townhouses and apartments ranging from 83sqm-180sqm
Price: POA
Agent: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors
Sycamore Grove, Grove Road, Dublin 11
Developer: Treverbyn Properties
Launch: September
Description: 14 four-bed houses with a mixture of semi-detached, end-of- terrace and terrace
Price: TBC
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald
Vernon Mews, Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3
Developer: Greenleaf Homes
Launch: New launch, 15/16 September
Description: 16 three-bed houses
Price: €760,000 to €1,050,000
Agent: Savills
Windmill Square, Porterstown, Dublin 15
Developer: Kimptonvale
Launch: On sale now
Description: Two-bed ground floor apartment, 65sqm; three-bed duplex, 109sqm
Price: Two-bed apartment €220,000; three-bed duplex, €270,000
Agent: DNG New Homes
DUBLIN NORTH COUNTY
Barnageeragh Cove, Skerries
Developer: Winsac
Launch: Phase 3, 14/15 September
Description: Four-bed detached houses
Price: From €530,000
Agents: Savills and REA Grimes
Castleland Park, Balbriggan
Developer: J Wade
Launch: On sale now
Description: Three-bed A-rated semi-detached
Price: From €275,000
Agent: Crean Estate Agents
The Forge, Lusk
Developer: Dwyer Nolan Developments
Launch: Phase 1, October
Description: Three-, four- and five-bed homes
Price: €295,000 for two-bed; €340,000 for three-bed
Agent: Dillon Marshall
Kenure Gate, Rush
Developer: Merrion Homes
Launch: Phase 2 this weekend
Description: Three- and four-bed homes
Price: From €330,000 for three-bed to €400,000 for four-bed
Agent: Dillon Marshall
Kingsland, Beaverstown Road, Donabate
Developer: Roxtip
Launch: Final phase, September
Description: Nine four-bed houses
Price: From €430,000
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald and Kevin Flanigan
The Links, Ballygossan Park, Skerries
Developer: Noonan Construction
Launch: Final phase on sale
Description: Limited number of three-bed homes remaining, ranging from 100-112sqm
Price: €350,000 to €435,000
Agents: Sherry FitzGerald and REA Cumisky
Muileann, Kettles Lane, Kinsealy
Developer: Ardstone
Launch: Phase 4, 29/30 September
Description: Two-, three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €300,000
Agents: Savills and Kevin Flanigan
Rahillion, Donabate
Developer: Ballisk Homes
Launch: Final phase on sale
Description: Three-, four- and five-bed homes
Price: POA
Agent: Dillon Marshall
Station Manor, Station Road, Portmarnock
Developer: Regency and Bain Capital
Launch: This weekend
Description: 61 homes comprising three-, four- and five-bed houses and 51 one- and two-bed apartments and penthouses
Price: Three-bed mid- and end-terrace houses, €475,000; four-bed, €560,000; five-bed, €685,000
Agent: DNG New Homes
Taylor Hill, Balbriggan
Developer: Glenveagh Homes
Launch: New show units on view this weekend
Description: Two- and three-bed terraced, three- and four-bed semi-detached and four-bed detached homes
Price: from €265,000
Agent: Knight Frank
Waterside, Malahide
Developer: Canon Kirk Group
Launch: October/November
Description: One-, two- and three-bed homes
Price: TBC
Agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Kevin Flanigan
Whitegables, Malahide
Developer: Granmill Ltd
Launch: Phase 2, 15/16 September
Type: Four-bed semi-detached
Price: From €725,000
Agents: Savills and Kevin Flanigan
DUBLIN SOUTH CITY
Ard Na Greine, Off the Orwell Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6
Developer: Marketside Properties
Launch: Phase 1, autumn
Description: Three two- and three-bed bungalows
Price: From €1.35m
Agent: Knight Frank
Ardilea Crescent Apartments, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14
Developer: O'Malley Construction
Launch: October
Description: Development of large two-bed apartments and three-bed penthouses in new block of 23 apartments
Price: From €510,000
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald
Ashfield Place, Templeogue Road, Dublin 6W
Developer: Richmond Homes
Launch: Mid to late September
Description: 16 homes, a mix of four-bed mid- and end-terrace, and three-bed mid- and semi-detached
Price: From €655,000
Agent: DNG New Homes
Ballycullen Green, Old Court Road, Ballycullen, Dublin 24
Developers: Maplewood Residential and Bain Capital
Launch: Late September
Description: New development of three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached houses, ranging from 130-134sqm
Prices: TBC
Agent: DNG New Homes
Belarmine Woods, Stepaside, Dublin 18
Developer: Castlethorn
Launch: Final phase, late 2018
Description: Three-, four- and five-bed homes ranging from 105-165sqm
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Bishops Gate, Kilternan, Dublin 18
Developer: Durkan
Launch: Final phase, TBC
Description: Mix of three- and four-bed homes ranging from 107-158sqm
Price: TBC
Agent: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors
Bloomfield, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
Developer: Edward Homes
Launch: On sale now
Description: Luxury apartments in and around Bloomfield House, ranging from 93-153sqm
Prices: from €1.025m
Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Felicity Fox
Brambledown, Glenamuck Road, Dublin 18
Developer: Collaboration Land
Launch: On sale now
Description: Small development of 11 four-bed semi-detached and detached houses, from 200-209sqm
Prices: From €695,000 to €755,000
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
The Brambles Blackberry Lane, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Developer: Frank Murphy Construction
Launch: New launch, last weekend
Description: Two three-bed semi-detached houses
Price: From €1.05m
Agent: Savills
Brighton Wood, Foxrock, Dublin 18
Developer: Castlethorn
Launch: Further phase this autumn
Description: Development of two-, three-, four- and five-bed homes ranging from 117-234sqm. Showhouse and more four-bed semis in further phase
Price: €715,000 to €1.550m
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Camberley Mews, 88-90 Churchtown Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14
Launch: Mid to late September
Developer: Homeland Projects
Description: Nine four-bed mid- and end- terrace homes; three-bed duplexes and two-bed apartments
Price: TBC
Agent: DNG New Homes
Carraig Bui, Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, Dublin 18
Builder: Kelland Homes
Launch: Late October
Description: 48 units comprising of 20 four- and five-bed semi-detached houses, ranging from 176- 188sqm, and 28 apartments
Price: From early €700,000s
Agent: DNG New Homes
Citywest Village, Citywest, Dublin 22
Developer: Davy Hickey Properties
Launch: Phase 4, September
Description: New release of approx 30 units, a mix of three-bed mid-terrace, end-terrace and semi-detached homes from 109- 124sqm
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Clay Farm, Leopardstown, Dublin 18
Developer: Park Developments
Launch: On sale now
Description: 10 three-bed and 16 four-bed houses
Price: €500,000 to €640,000
Agent: Savills
Dodderbrook, Old Court Road, Ballycullen, Dublin 24
Developers: Maplewood Residential and Bain Capital
Launch: New phase, October
Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached houses, ranging from 118-146sqm
Price: TBC
Agent: DNG New Homes
Elder Heath, Kiltipper Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24
Developer: Kelland Homes
Launch: On sale now
Description: Two- and three-bed development close to The Square in Tallaght
Price: Two-bed from €265,000; three-bed from €295,000
Agent: DNG New Homes
Fairborne, Templeville Park, Templeogue, Dublin 6
Developer: Valiant Homes
Launch: On sale now, last two units
Description: New gated development of four large, detached four-bed houses on Templeville Park
Price: From €895,000
Agent: DNG New Homes
Fitzwilliam Quay, Ringsend, Dublin 4
Developer: McGrath Group
Launch: Phase 1, September
Description: Small development of four four-bed houses, each 154sqm
Price: From €950,000
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald
Herbert Hill, Dundrum, Dublin 14
Developer: Glenveagh Homes
Launch: Late 2018
Description: New development of around 90, one-, two- and three-bed apartments close to Dundrum Town Centre
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Inglenook, Carrickmines, Dublin 18
Developer: Westin Homes
Launch: September
Description: Large four-bed houses and one-, two- and three-bed apartments
Price: From €725,000 for four-bed houses; apartment TBC
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald
Knockrabo, Mount Anville Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14
Developers: Regency and Bain Capital
Launch: Apartments and penthouse, TBC
Description: Last five-bed semis, ranging to 248sqm, in 20 acres of parkland in scheme designed by O'Mahony Pike Architects
Price: €1.2m
Agent: DNG New Homes
Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
Developer: Chartered Land
Launch: On sale now
Description: one-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouse (390sqm), ranging from 65-193sqm
Price: One-bed from €800,000; two-bed from €900,000; three-bed from €2.15m; penthouse released at €7.5m
Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Savills
Marianella, Orwell Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6
Developer: Cairn
Launch: Penthouse launch plus final launch of apartments and houses, autumn
Description: Three-bed penthouses; 15 two- and three-bed apartments and three- and five-bed houses
Price: Penthouses from €1m; two-bed apartments from €400,000; two-bed apartments from €600,000; three-bed apartments from €900,000; three-bed houses from €925,000; five-bed houses from €1.6m
Agent: Knight Frank and Hooke & MacDonald
The Nurseries, Taney Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14
Developer: Lioncor Developments
Launch: Late 2018
Description: New development of 33 four-bed semi-detached and detached homes ranging from 150-195sqm
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Odin's Way, Off Taylor's Lane, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
Developer: Rosemount Properties
Launch: Next phase, late October
Description: Development of 30 homes opposite The Grange Golf Club; currently available, four terraced houses ranging to 155sqm
Price: TBC
Agent: DNG New Homes
Rockville, Glenamuck Road, Dublin 18
Developers: Maplewood Residential
Launch: Mid-October
Description: 51 units in total, a mix of three- and four-bed houses (ranging from 123-154sqm) and one five-bed detached house, as well as the refurbished Rockville house, Gate Lodge and one- and two-bed apartments set in a walled garden
Price: TBC
Agent: DNG New Homes
Scholarstown Wood, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Developer: Regency and Bain Capital
Launch: Phase 4, last weekend
Description: Mix of large three-, four- and five-bed houses, including three-bed terrace and semi-detached, four-bed semi-detached and five-bed detached
Price: From €500,000 for three-beds to €720,000 for a five-bed
Agent: DNG New Homes
Stanford Park, Westminster Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18
Developer: Homeland Projects
Launch: Apartment and duplexes, mid to late September
Description: Mix of three-bed plus study/four-bed semi-detached, four-bed detached, and one- and two-bed apartments and duplexes set in the grounds of a period house
Price: From €1.13m for three-bed; €1.25m for four-bed; apartments TBC
Price: TBC
Agent: DNG New Homes
Stepaside Park, Stepaside, Dublin 18
Developer: McGarrell Reilly
Launch: Autumn
Description: Final phase of four- and five-bed detached homes from 133-204sqm
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Stillorgan Gate, Upper Kilmacud Road, Dublin 14
Developer: Caye Construction
Launch: On sale now
Description: Last few remaining three-bed duplex homes; one four-bed home
Price: Duplexes from €575,000; house from €840,000
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Temple Woods, Greenhills Road, Dublin 24
Developer: Apollo 7
Launch: Final phase, 15/16 September
Description: Comprises of 39 units, including a mix of three-bed terrace, end-terrace and semi-detached, extending to 111sqm
Prices: TBC
Agent: DNG New Homes
Terenure Gate, Terenure Road West, Dublin 6
Developer: Kimptonvale Ltd
Launch: On sale now
Description: Selection of three-bed plus study/four-bed houses, mid- and end-terrace, three-bed semi-detached and a three-bed detached gate lodge
Prices: Three-bed plus study from €810,000
Agent: DNG New Homes
White Pines, Stocking Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
Developer: Ardstone Homes
Launch: Phase 2 in September
Description: Mix of three- and four-bed houses, ranging from 101-142sqm
Price: From €415,000 for three-bed; from €490,000 for four-bed
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Whitfield Grove, Church Avenue, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Developer: SDR Group
Launch: New launch, October (TBC)
Description: Two- and three-bed apartments; three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Agent: Savills
Willow Glen, Glenamuck Road, Dublin 18
Developer: Ravenshall
Launch: Phase 1, 6 October
Description: 14 one-, two-, three- and four-bed apartments and duplex and 14 semi-detached and terraced houses
Price: From €280,000
Agent: Savills
Wilkin's Court, Walkinstown, Dublin 12
Developer: Jackie Greene Construction
Launch: On sale now
Description: Final few houses available;a mix of three- and four-bed homes ranging from 120-182sqm
Price: From €480,000 (for three-bed); from €555,000 (for four-bed)
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
DUBLIN SOUTH COUNTY
Albany, Killiney
Developer: Cairn
Launch: Final phase on sale
Description: Mix of three-, four- and five-bed semi-detached and detached homes ranging from 173-231sqm
Price: From €895,000
Agents: Kelly Walsh Property Advisors and Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Angelsea, Crofton Road, Dun Laoghaire
Developer: Bourke Builders
Launch: Autumn
Description: New development of 13 one-, two- and three-bed (plus library) apartments and one penthouse in refurbished period building by the sea
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Ardsolus, Brownsbarn
Developer: Alanna Homes
Launch: late September
Description: New development of energy efficient three- and four-bed homes
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Auburn Green, Glenageary
Developer: Coliemore Homes
Launch: Autumn
Description: New launch of 10 four-bed terraces (from 140sqm), three two-bed apartments (from 84sqm) and one five-bed detached (203sqm)
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Castlechurch, Newcastle
Developer: Barina New Homes
Launch: Final phase, late 2018/early 2019
Description: Last few three-bed family homes available. Final phase comprises three-, four- and five-bed detached homes
Price: From €340,000
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Eustace Court, Upper Glenageary Road, Dun Laoghaire
Developer: Cosgraves
Launch: September
Description: New phase of 25 large two- and three-bed apartments
Price: Two-bed apartments from €455,000; three-bed from €560,000
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald
Fairways, Upper Glenageary Road, Dun Laoghaire
Developer: Cosgraves
Launch: September
Description: New phase of 20 large four-bed plus study/five-bed houses
Price: From €795,000
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald
Marine Walk, Dun Laoghaire
Developer: William Neville & Sons
Launch: Autumn
Description: 26 spacious one-, two- and three-bed apartments beside the Royal Marine Hotel, many with sea views
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Neptune House, Blackrock
Developer: Bushnell Investments
Launch: Final phase, September
Description: Two- and three-bed apartments; four-bed detached homes
Price: POA
Agent: Dillon Marshall
Proby Place, Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock
Developer: Glenveagh Homes
Launch: Showhouse on view by appointment
Description: Boutique development of 20 four- and five-bed semi-detached homes, ranging from 177-274sqm
Prices: from €1,050,000
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Rokeby Park, Lucan
Developer: O'Flynn Group
Launch: On sale now
Description: Mixture of four- and five-bed detached homes, ranging from 177-228sqm
Price: From €760,000.
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Royal Terrace North, Dun Laoghaire
Developer: Montane Developments / Elmhill Homes
Launch: On sale now
Description: Five large period-style, four-bed houses overlooking Royal Terrace Park, from 256sqm
Prices: POA
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Shackleton Park, Lucan
Developer: Cairn Homes
Launch: New phase, September
Description: 25 three- and four-bed houses
Price: Three-bed from €340,000; four-bed from €370,000
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald
Somerton, Newcastle Road, Lucan
Developer: Castlethorn
Launch: Phase 4, 15-16 September
Description: Three-, four- and five-bed houses
Price: From €345,000
Agents: Savills and Leahy Residential
Ternlee, Kilcoole
Developer: Newlyn Construction
Launch: Phase 2, autumn
Description: Three- and four-bed homes, about 28 in total, ranging from 107-138sqm
Prices TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
COMMUTER COUNTIES
Kildare
Abbeyfarm Demesne, Celbridge
Developer: Weslin Construction
Launch: October
Description: Four-bed semi and detached homes
Price: POA
Agent: Dillon Marshall
Bellingsfield, Naas
Developer: Ballymore Group
Launch: Phase 2, this weekend
Description: 25 three- and four- bed semi-detached and detached houses.
Price: From €345,000
Agents: Savills and CME Naas
Carton Grove, Maynooth
Developer: Orivo Properties
Launch: Duplexes and apartments, autumn
Description: New development of 143 units, including duplexes and apartments, near Maynooth town centre
Price: TBC
Agent: Coonan New Homes
Carton Wood, Dublin Road, Maynooth
Developer: Anthony Neville Homes
Launch: Phase 3, 29/30 September
Description: Three-, four- and five-bed houses
Price: TBC
Agent: Savills
Castle Farm, Jigginstown, Naas
Developer: Ardstone Homes
Launch: This weekend
Description: Development comprising 178 large two-, three- and four-beds. This phase sees a mix of three- and four-bed semi-detached, terraced and detached homes, ranging from 105- 140sqm
Price: TBC
Joint agents: DNG Doyle
Castlewellan Park, Celbridge
Developer: Andrews Construction
Launch: On sale now
Description: 80 houses on the Maynooth Road. First phase sold out
Price: From €349,500 for three-bed
Agent: Coonan New Homes
Cluain Dara, Derrinturn
Developer: Landport Estates
Launch: On sale now
Description: Mix of large three-, four- and five-bed detached and semi-detached properties House types: Detached and semi-detached homes with a mix of 3, 4 & 5 bed.
Price: From €227,500
Agent: Coonan New Homes & Sherry FitzGerald Reilly
Elsmore, Naas
Developer: Cairn
Launch: Phase 2, autumn
Description: Development of 25 large three- and four-beds; showhouses on view
Price: Three-bed houses from €305,000; four-bed houses from €350,000; four-bed semi-detached houses from €470,000
Agent: Coonan New Homes and Hooke & MacDonald
Fenton Green, Church Street, Kilcock
Developer: Granbrind
Launch: October
Description: Large three- and four-bed homes
Prices: TBC
Agent: DNG New Homes
Finlay Park, Naas
Developer: Westar Group
Launch: Final phase on sale
Description: Four-bed semi-detached and detached homes
Price: From €390,000
Agent: Dillon Marshall
Furness Wood, Johnstown, Naas
Developer: Ardstone Homes
Launch: Mid-September
Description: New development of 52 three-, four- and five-bed detached and semi-detached homes on the edge of Johnstown
Price: From €365,000
Agent: Coonan New Homes and CME Auctioneers
Kilbelin Abbey, Newbridge
Developer: Montane Developments
Launch: October
Description: Development of 70 large four-bed detached houses size?
Price: TBC
Agent: Coonan New Homes
Millerstown, Maynooth Road, Kilcock
Developer: McGarrell Reilly
Launch: Phase 2, autumn
Description: Development of 150 units (40 in Phase 1) of large detached and semi-detached homes
Price: From €325,000
Agents: Coonan New Homes and Hooke & MacDonald
Moyglare Hall, Maynooth
Developer: Mycete Homes and North City Builders
Launch: On view by appointment
Description: Three-, four- and five-bed semi- and detached homes
Price: From €410
Agent: Coonan New Homes
Oaktree, Tully Road, Kildare town
Developer: Granbrind
Launch: Late September
Description: Development of large three- and four-bed semi-detached homes, ranging from 112-132sqm
Price: TBC
Agents: DNG Doyle
The Paddocks, Station Road, Newbridge
Developer: Montane Developments
Launch: Phase 2, late autumn
Description: Phase 2 of 150 units, a mix of three- and four-bed townhouses, semi-detached and detached
Price: From €287,500
Agent: Coonan New Homes
The Riverside, Ryebridge, Kilcock
Developer: Merlon Developments
Launch: On sale now
Description: Final phase of 70, three- and four-bed detached and semi-detached houses
Price: From €330,000-€465,000
Agent: Coonan New Homes
Stoneleigh, Naas
Developer: Ballymore
Launch: On sale
Description: Two-bed bungalows, three-bed semi-detached and four-bed detached houses, ranging from 88-158sqm
Price: Three-bed from €315,000; four-bed detached from €460,000
Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and CME Auctioneers
Westfield, Green Lane, Leixlip
Developer: Killross Properties
Launch: Late autumn; previous phase on sale now
Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached homes available, from 112-204sqm
Price: From €385,000-€495,000
Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Brady O'Flaherty
Williams Grove, Ardclough
Developer: Welconcorde Property
Launch: November
Description: New development of 42 large three-, four- and five-bed detached, semi-detached and town houses
Price: TBC
Agent: Coonan New Homes
Louth
Cnoc Na Mara, Golf Links Road, Blackrock
Developer: Shannon Homes
Launch: Phase 4, autumn
Description: Three-bed homes
Price: TBC
Agent: DNG Duffy
Coulter Place, Armagh Road, Dundalk
Developer: BWH Developments
Launch: Phase 1 on sale
Description: Three-bed semi-detached homes
Price: €200,000
Agent: DNG Duffy
Cuchulainn Heights, Carlingford
Developer: O'Hare & McGovern
Launch: Final phase, this weekend
Description: Large three-bed duplexes
Price: From €195,000
Agent: DNG Duffy
Darabeag, Lis Na Dara, Carrick Road, Dundalk
Developer: Bennett Homes
Launch: Phase 2, this weekend
Description: Five-bed detached homes
Price: €395,000
Agent: DNG Duffy
Knockshee, Old Golf Links Road, Blackrock
Developer: BWH Developments
Launch: On sale now
Description: Two- and three-bed homes
Price: From €195,000 to €215,000
Agent: DNG Duffy
Mount Hamilton, Carrick Road, Dundalk
Developer: Urban Life
Launch: Phase 3, mid September
Description: Two-, three-, and four-bed homes
Price: From €197,500 to €365,000
Agent: DNG Duffy
Meath
Bracken Hill, Kilmessan
Developer: Beechtree Homes
Launch: Phase 1 selling off plans
Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached and four-bed detached houses
Price: From €275,000
Agent: Raymond Potterton Auctioneers
Broadmeadow Vale, Ratoath
Developer: Sherwood Homes
Launch: Phase 2, this weekend
Description: Development of 126 houses with two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses ranging in size from 111-208sqm
Price: From €310,000 to €500,000
Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Fitzgerald Hughes
Caislean Mainear, Athlumney, Navan
Developer: Beechtree Homes
Launch: On sale now, viewing by appointment
Description: Phase 1 of four- and five-bed detached homes
Price: From €425,000
Agent: Raymond Potterton Auctioneers
Churchfields, Ashbourne
Developer: Cairn Homes
Launch: New phase, September
Description: 25 three- and four-bed houses
Price: Three-bed houses from €330,000; four-bed houses from €385,000
AgentS: Hooke & MacDonald and Rea Gavigan
Cluain Adain, Clonmagadden, Navan
Developer: Glenveagh Homes
Launch: This weekend
Description: Two-bed townhouses, three-bed semi-detached and four-bed detached
Price: From €225,000
Agent: Raymond Potterton Auctioneers
Cois Glaisin, Johnstown, Navan
Developer: Glenveagh Homes
Launch: This weekend
Description: Two-bed townhouses, three-bed semi-detached, four-bed semi-detached and detached
Price: From €220,000
Agent: Raymond Potterton Auctioneers
Dun Rioga, Dunshaughlin
Developer: Castlethorn
Launch: October
Description: Approx 142 houses in total, a mixture of three- and four-bed family homes in this phase
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
The Elms, Archerstown Demesne, Ashbourne
Developer: Mullens t/a Lotara Developments
Launch: Last phase on sale
Description: Three-bed semi-detached, 117sqm
Price: From €360,000
Agent: REA Grimes
Fairfield, Dunshaughlin
Developer: Kingscroft Developments
Launch: On sale now
Description: 94 houses in total, a mix of two-, three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached home. Three-beds are 105sqm, four-beds, from 124 -133sqm.
Price: Three-beds sold out; four-bed semi-detached from €357,000
Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Sherry
Foxhall, Curragha Road, Ratoath
Developer: Curo Developments
Launch: Phase 1, October
Description: Five-bed detached homes from 230sqm
Price: TBC
Agent: REA Grimes
Glen Boann, Donacarney
Developer: Wonderglade Homes
Launch: Phase 1, autumn; selling off plans
Description: Two-, three- and four-bed homes
Price: TBC
Agent: DNG Duffy
Holsteiner Park, Williamstown Stud, Clonee
Developer: Glenveagh
Launch: Final phase, autumn
Description: Gated development of 21 four- and five-bed detached homes
Price: From €820,000
Agents: Coonan New Homes and Knight Frank
Millerstown, Kilcock
Developer: McGarrell O'Reilly Group
Launch: September/October
Description: Large three-, four- and five-bed houses. New phase of 20 houses being released for sale
Price: TBC
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan New Homes
The Oaks, Bachelors Walk, Ashbourne
Developer: Highpark Developments
Launch: On sale now
Description: Six four-bed detached houses, ranging from 181-183sqm on large plots; four remaining
Price: From €575,000
Agent: REA Grimes
The Willows, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath
Developer: Gem Construction
Launch: New phase, September
Description: Large three- and four-bed semi-detached houses
Price: TBC
Agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Auctioneers
Wicklow
Ballinahinch Wood, Ashford
Developer: Ardstone Homes
Launch: Phase 1, end 2018/early 2019
Description: Approx 40 homes in new development of 169 in total, comprising three-, four- and five-bed houses
Pricing: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Colledoe, Killarney Road, Bray
Developer: Heatherbrook Homes
Launch: September
Description: Three large four-bed homes
Price: From €550,000
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald
Marina Village Greystones
Developer: Glenveagh Homes
Launch: Next phase, autumn and late 2018
Description: New three-bed townhouses; large four-/five-bed semi-detached homes to be released late 2018. Range of one- and two-bed apartments, ranging from 51-81sqm, currently for sale
Price: One-beds from €425,000; two-beds from €535,000; three-, four- and five-beds TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
SeaGreen Gate, Greystones
Developer: Wood Group Homes
Launch: Phase 2, September/October
Description: Comprises a selection of 15 four-bed mid-terrace and end-terrace homes
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
The View at Glenheron, Greystones
Developer: Cairn
Launch: Showhouses opening late September
Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached homes and four-bed detached bungalows. Original Glenheron showhouse also for sale
Price: Three-beds from €450,000, four-bed semis from €499,950, four-bed detached bungalows from €585,000. Showhouse at Glenheron from €520,000
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Waverly, Greystones
Developer: Newlyn
Launch: Phase 4, autumn
Description: Mix of three- and four-bed homes ranging from 109-159sqm
Price: TBC
Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Kelly Walsh
Wicklow Hills, Newtownmountkennedy
Developer: Tower Homes
Launch: Late 2018
Description: Two-, three- and four-bed homes
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
REGIONAL
Cork
Ard Aoibhinn, Innishannon
Developer: Dunboy Construction
Launch: Phase 2, September
Description: Four-bed detached, approx 170sqm
Price: From €460,000
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Clonlara, Kerry Pike
Developer: O'Flynn Group
Launch: Phase 4, September
Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached homes
Price: TBC
Cois Atha, Baltimore Road, Skibbereen
Developer: O'Sullivan Bros
Launch: On sale now
Description: Four four-/five-bed houses remaining
Price: From €255,000
Agent: Pat Maguire Properties
Coopers Grange, Ballincollig
Developer: O'Flynn Group
Launch: Phase 4, October
Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached homes
Price: From €350,000
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Drakes Point, Crosshaven
Developer: O'Flynn Group
Launch: Phase 3, October
Description: Two- and three-bed terraced, four-bed semi-detached homes
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Kinsale Manor, Kinsale
Developer: Gannon Homes
Launch: Phase 3, September / October
Description: Three-bed semi-detached, 112sqm
Price: TBC
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
SteepleWoods, Carrigrohane
Developer: O'Flynn Group
Launch: Phase 3, October
Description: Four-bed detached, approx 170-268sqm; four-bed semi-detached, approx 136sqm
Price: From €435,0000
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
GALWAY
Doire Fea, Moycullen
Developer: BRTW Developments
Launch: TBC - likely October
Description: New development of 50 three-, four- and five-bed houses, three-bed mid-terrace, four-bed end-terrace, four-bed semi-detached and five-bed detached
Price: TBC
Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and DNG Martin O'Connor
Radharc na Greine, Monivea Road
Developer: Greenway Homes
Launch: TBC - likely November
Description: New development of 52 homes with two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses - detached, semi-detached and terraced
Price: TBC
Agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and River Property Group
CLARE
An Tobar, Hurler's Cross, Bunratty
Developer: Custy Construction
Launch: On sale now; last two houses
Description: New development of six detached four/five-bed family homes on half-acre sites, from 237sqm
Price: €420,000 for four-bed; €435,000 for five-bed
Agent: DNG Cusack Dunne
Sycamore Drive, Limerick Road, Ennis
Developer: Keogh Homes
Launch: Phase 1 on sale
Description: Development of 47 energy-efficient three- and five-bed homes
Price: Three-bed from €260,000; four-bed with attic conversion €300,000
Agent: DNG O'Sullivan Hurley
KERRY
Bluebells Drive, Countess Road, Killarney
Developer: Michael Sheahan & Sons
Launch: On sale off plans
Description: Six four-bed detached homes, 175sqm
Price: €525,000
Agent: DNG Ted Healy
LAOIS
Bellingham, Portlaoise
Developer: ONS Ireland
Launch: Phase 2, this weekend
Description: Two- and three-bed homes
Price: From €180,000 for two-bed detached; from €205,000 for three-bed semi; from €215,000 for three-bed detached
Agent: DNG Kelly
OFFALY
Ballinamere, Tullamore
Developer: James Spollen
Launch: On sale now
Description: Four-bed detached homes on half-acre with detached garage
Price: From €395,000
Agent: DNG Kelly Duncan
Clonminch Avenue, Tullamore
Developer: James Spollen
Launch: On sale now
Description: Four-bed, A3-rated, detached homes, ranging from 171-181sqm
Prices: From €400,000.00
Agent: DNG Kelly Duncan
Millbrook Grove, Killeigh
Developer: Millbrook Valley
Launch: On sale now
Description: Bespoke four-/five-bed detached house, ranging from 220-224sqm
Price: From €425,000; only two remaining
Agent: DNG Kelly Duncan
SLIGO
Cahermore Holiday Village, Enniscrone
Developer: T O'Hora Ltd
Launch: On sale now
Description: Three-bed semi-detached and three-bed terraced houses
Price: From €185,000
Agent: DNG Michael Boland
Carraig Abhainn, Ballisodare
Developer: Knox Park Development & KDM
Launch: Phase 2 in late 2018; phase 1 sold out
Description: Two-, three- and four-bed detached and semi-detached properties
Price: POA
Agent: DNG Flanagan Ford
MAYO
Bartra Green, Killala
Developer: International Buying Group
Launch: On sale now
Description: Three-bed semi-detached and three-bed terraced homes
Price: From €112,500
Agent: DNG Michael Boland
Cnoc An Dara, Foxford
Developer: Noone Construction
Launch: On sale now
Description: Four-/five-bed detached houses
Price: From €265,000
Agent: DNG Michael Boland
Glen Ri, Shanaghy, Ballina
Developer: Judge Bros
Launch: On sale now
Description: Three- and four-bed semi-detached, four-bed detached
Price: From €175,000 for three-beds to €220,000 for four-bed
Agent: DNG Michael Boland
MONAGHAN
Castle Park, Killycard, Castleblayney
Developer: Meegan Builders (Castleblayney)
Launch: Autumn
Description: Three-bed end-terrace, three-bed mid-terrace, three-bed detached, three-bed semi-detached and four-bed semi-detached family homes
Price: From €219,000
Agent: DNG John O'Brien
Sunday Independent
